New VINERA Surgical Visualization platform integrates OMNIVISION medical image sensor and processing technologies with MFI's new ultra-small laser fiber solution to help medical-device OEMs accelerate the development of smaller, higher-performance imaging systems

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and display technology, and Myriad Fiber Imaging (MFI), a global leader in medical OEM manufacturing, today announced their joint collaboration to develop vision integration for next-generation endoscopic and robotic applications.

MFI's VINERA Surgical Visualization platform is a new integrated solution designed to help medical-device manufacturers develop the next generation of minimally invasive endoscopic and robotic visualization systems. The platform features OMNIVISION's OVMed medical image sensor and image-processing technologies, combined with MFI's patient-isolated post-processing architecture and new ultra-small laser illumination fiber, which delivers high-intensity, wide-angle illumination through a fiber as small as 100 microns (µm). The platform is designed to address the growing demand for higher quality imaging in increasingly small-diameter medical devices.

"Medical-device OEMs need to deliver more functionality and higher image quality within increasingly constrained distal spaces," said Tehzeeb Gunja, Director of Medical Marketing, OMNIVISION. "As a result, designers face increasingly difficult tradeoffs among image resolution and quality, illumination, thermal management and available distal space. By bringing imaging, processing, patient isolation and illumination together within an integrated platform, we can help OEMs reduce system-integration complexity and accelerate the path from concept to functional prototype."

MFI President Tyler Gauvin adds, "The addition of MFI's new laser illumination fiber technology addresses another major limitation in small-diameter endoscopes by enabling high-intensity illumination through an extremely small fiber with a wide 140-degree light distribution. Together, these technologies from OMNIVISION and MFI allow medical-device OEMs to pursue higher image quality and stronger illumination without requiring a proportional increase in distal scope diameter, while also reducing the amount of custom system development required to create a complete surgical imaging platform."

The joint development involves:

OMNIVISION's ultra-compact, medical-grade OVMed image sensors up to 2 megapixels (MP): OCH2B10 CameraCubeChip , OCH2B10 cable module and OH0131 OVMed image signal processor.

image sensors up to 2 megapixels (MP): OCH2B10 CameraCubeChip , OCH2B10 cable module and OH0131 OVMed image signal processor. MFI's next-generation laser fiber illumination. MFI integrates this, along with the OMNIVISION technologies, into the VINERA Surgical Visualization platform utilizing its system-level integration expertise.

Applications of the platform include laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, endoluminal robotic surgery, urology and ureteroscopy, flexible and rigid endoscopy, single-use and reusable endoscopes, and other small-diameter surgical visualization applications requiring high image quality and high-intensity illumination.

The companies will demonstrate their joint solution at the OMNIVISION Booth 8a|D01 during the COMPAMED trade fair, November 16-19, 2026, at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales or MFI at sales@myriadfiber.com.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

About MFI

MFI's core expertise lies in the design and manufacture of custom endoscopes, illumination systems and image-processing solutions. MFI's expertise includes scopes with diameters under 1 millimeter (mm), including imaging scopes ranging from 0.37 mm to 10 mm in diameter and lengths from just a few inches up to 4 meters. These capabilities enable innovative solutions for minimally invasive and highly specialized applications. Find out more at https://myriadfiber.com/.

OMNIVISION, OVMed, CameraCubeChip and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

OMNIVISION Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes

Bodewell Group

+1 408.529.9685

sfewkes@bodewellgroup.com



OMNIVISION Company Contact:

DeAnn Liu

OMNIVISION

+1 408.916.2536

deann.liu@ovt.com