Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.522 million in the third quarter of 2026, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(85) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.257 million and quarterly net loss of $(263) thousand, or $(0.10) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the quarter grew 12% versus the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2026, net revenue was $7.261 million and net loss was $(372) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared with net revenue of $6.754 million and net loss of $(950) thousand, or $(0.35) per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. Total gross margin in the third quarter rose to 43% versus 40% for the same quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2026, gross margin was 44% versus 41% for the same period last year, with price increases and a favorable product mix contributing to the higher margins. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $506 thousand, primarily for SpinDetect analyzer development, resulting in the current period loss.

Alcohol Detection Products

We believe our core alcohol detection product lineup is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that drive market penetration by addressing previously unmet market needs such as smartphone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as the latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors from SAI Global (formerly Standards Australia International). Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

SpinDetect Analyzer Platform

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml.

We have completed the design of the SpinDetect microfluidic disk, with all analytical chemistry now occurring on the disk after sample introduction. We will be initiating beta testing of the oral-fluid analyzer focused on delta-9-THC detection using a prototype reader, with final component optimization underway, under a signed beta-testing agreement. The full commercial product is expected to measure delta-9-THC, followed by a multi-drug panel release. We previously anticipated a limited commercial launch of SpinDetect in Q1 of 2027; we now expect the limited commercial launch to occur in Q4 of 2027. In recent periods we devoted a substantial portion of our engineering and development resources to SpinDetect and, as a result, deferred upgrades and enhancements to our core breath alcohol testing products. We are redirecting a portion of those resources to our core products in the near term and will be conducting beta testing and the validation of SpinDetect with our current staff rather than with additional personnel. The upgrades to our core products will allow us to enter additional markets and generate incremental revenue, which we expect will help fund the work required to complete and bring SpinDetect to market.

Following the limited commercial launch, we plan to expand into additional drug panels and sample types, including blood and breath - the latter integrated with our LX9 breathalyzer. The SpinDetect reader is designed to accept multiple disk formats, which may also enable future applications beyond drug testing, such as detection of food-safety markers and environmental contaminants; these applications would require additional research, regulatory clearances, and potential expansion of our existing license rights. Our revised timeline and continued progress toward commercialization depend on our ability to generate the anticipated incremental revenue from our core products and on timely access to capital to support fabrication, validation, regulatory preparation, and market introduction. There can be no assurance that the launch will occur when currently expected.

"We are raising the priority of our alcohol testing research and development projects that can have a quick, positive impact on cash flow. While we had deferred some core business opportunities, transformational AI tools have reduced the cost and timeline for hardware and firmware upgrades, raising the return on investment for these projects," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "Using advances in our core products to fund the big growth opportunity of the SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer is consistent with our desire to fund from operations as best as we can."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our website, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix and Easycal are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS:

September 30, 2026

(Unaudited) December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 930,539 $ 746,001 Accounts receivable, net 785,442 772,380 Inventories, net 2,678,034 2,633,614 Federal and state income taxes receivable 55,381 55,981 Prepaid expenses and other 96,747 60,825 Total current assets 4,546,143 4,268,801 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,366,539 1,366,539 Office equipment, software and space modifications 197,686 197,686 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 230,543 225,173 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 1,444,531 1,213,195 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service - 19,595 Less accumulated depreciation (3,745,873 ) (3,538,455 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,309,601 2,299,908 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 65,324 71,039 Deposits and other 81,560 46,820 Total other assets 146,884 117,859 Total assets $ 7,002,628 $ 6,686,568

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable $ 543,342 $ 301,627 Term loans payable, current portion 56,123 54,850 Term loans payable (related party), current portion 59,396 - Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 36,897 33,371 Customer and tenant deposits 2,689 25,694 Accrued expenses 344,565 321,112 Deferred revenue, current portion 60,959 53,716 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 1,150,471 836,870 TERM LOANS PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,016,171 1,058,426 TERM LOAN PAYABLE (Related Party), net current portion and debt issuance costs 440,604 - SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 653,219 681,343 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 10,359 6,151 Total liabilities 3,270,824 2,582,790 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding 5,934,314 5,934,314 Retained earnings (2,202,510 ) (1,830,536 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,731,804 4,103,778 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,002,628 $ 6,686,568

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, REVENUES: 2026 2025 Product sales $ 2,512,530 $ 2,241,331 Royalties 9,344 16,117 Total 2,521,874 2,257,448 COST OF SALES 1,431,792 1,350,755 GROSS PROFIT 1,090,082 906,693 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 505,982 458,747 Sales and marketing 314,948 341,567 General and administrative 319,223 340,705 Total 1,140,153 1,141,019 OPERATING (LOSS) (50,071 ) (234,326 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 8,734 7,840 Interest expense (43,594 ) (36,953 ) Total (34,860 ) (29,113 ) NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (84,931 ) (263,439 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - - NET (LOSS) $ (84,931 ) $ (263,439 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,752,616 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,752,616

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, REVENUES: 2026 2025 Product sales $ 7,236,986 $ 6,695,638 Royalties 23,657 41,588 Rental income - 16,632 Total 7,260,643 6,753,858

COST OF SALES 4,090,961 4,014,000

GROSS PROFIT 3,169,682 2,739,858

OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 1,480,708 1,551,689 Sales and marketing 949,145 1,015,651 General and administrative 1,021,478 1,065,657 Total 3,451,331 3,632,997

OPERATING (LOSS) (281,649 ) (893,139 )

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 24,121 31,128 Interest expense (114,446 ) (87,753 ) Total (90,325 ) (56,625 )

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (371,974 ) (949,764 )

BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - -

NET (LOSS) $ (371,974 ) $ (949,764 )

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.14 ) $ (0.35 )

NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.14 ) $ (0.35 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,733,490

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,733,490

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity 2026 Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) Total Beginning balance, December 31, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (1,830,536 ) $ 4,103,778 Net (loss) - - (152,713 ) (152,713 ) Ending balance, March 31, 2026 2,752,616 5,934,314 (1,983,249 ) 3,951,065 Net (loss) - - (134,330 ) (134,330 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2026 2,752,616 5,934,314 (2,117,579 ) 3,816,735 Net (loss) - - (84,931 ) (84,931 ) Ending balance, September 30, 2026 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (2,202,510 ) $ 3,731,804



2025

Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) Total Beginning balance, December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Issuance of shares from option exercise 88,500 336,300 - 336,300 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 12,000 - 12,000 Net (loss) - - (292,686 ) (292,686 ) Ending balance, March 31, 2025 2,752,616 5,934,314 347,177 6,281,491 Net (loss) - - (393,639 ) (393,639 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2025 2,752,616 5,934,314 (46,462 ) 5,887,852 Net (loss) - - (263,439 ) (263,439 ) Ending balance, September 30, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (309,901 ) $ 5,624,413

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2026 2025 Net (loss) $ (371,974 ) $ (949,764 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Provision for doubtful accounts, net change - 1,500 Depreciation and amortization 213,133 325,095 Amortization of debt issuance costs 18,153 11,937 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (13,062 ) (133,415 ) Inventories (44,420 ) 134,239 Federal and state income taxes receivable 600 24,729 Prepaid expenses and other (35,922 ) (102,583 ) Deposits and other (34,740 ) (34,559 ) Accounts payable 241,715 133,342 Customer and tenant deposits (23,005 ) (25,885 ) Accrued expenses 23,453 34,753 Deferred revenue 11,451 2,174 Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities 14,618 (578,437 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of sales and marketing equipment (5,370 ) (39,510 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications (211,741 ) (310,646 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (217,111 ) (350,156 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (42,592 ) (41,356 ) Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture - 75,000 Proceeds from issuance of term loan 500,000 - Principal payments made on subordinated debentures (41,141 ) - Proceeds from issuance of shares from option exercise - 336,300 Net cash provided from financing activities 416,267 369,944 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 184,538 (558,649 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 746,001 1,243,746 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 930,539 $ 685,097 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 96,292 $ 75,816 Income tax refund received $ - $ 24,729 Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ - $ 12,000

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lifeloc-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1251312