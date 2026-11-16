Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.522 million in the third quarter of 2026, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(85) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.257 million and quarterly net loss of $(263) thousand, or $(0.10) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the quarter grew 12% versus the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2026, net revenue was $7.261 million and net loss was $(372) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared with net revenue of $6.754 million and net loss of $(950) thousand, or $(0.35) per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. Total gross margin in the third quarter rose to 43% versus 40% for the same quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2026, gross margin was 44% versus 41% for the same period last year, with price increases and a favorable product mix contributing to the higher margins. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $506 thousand, primarily for SpinDetect analyzer development, resulting in the current period loss.
Alcohol Detection Products
We believe our core alcohol detection product lineup is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that drive market penetration by addressing previously unmet market needs such as smartphone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as the latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors from SAI Global (formerly Standards Australia International). Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.
SpinDetect Analyzer Platform
We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer - sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk" - is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform's ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) - the definitive laboratory standard - using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml.
We have completed the design of the SpinDetect microfluidic disk, with all analytical chemistry now occurring on the disk after sample introduction. We will be initiating beta testing of the oral-fluid analyzer focused on delta-9-THC detection using a prototype reader, with final component optimization underway, under a signed beta-testing agreement. The full commercial product is expected to measure delta-9-THC, followed by a multi-drug panel release. We previously anticipated a limited commercial launch of SpinDetect in Q1 of 2027; we now expect the limited commercial launch to occur in Q4 of 2027. In recent periods we devoted a substantial portion of our engineering and development resources to SpinDetect and, as a result, deferred upgrades and enhancements to our core breath alcohol testing products. We are redirecting a portion of those resources to our core products in the near term and will be conducting beta testing and the validation of SpinDetect with our current staff rather than with additional personnel. The upgrades to our core products will allow us to enter additional markets and generate incremental revenue, which we expect will help fund the work required to complete and bring SpinDetect to market.
Following the limited commercial launch, we plan to expand into additional drug panels and sample types, including blood and breath - the latter integrated with our LX9 breathalyzer. The SpinDetect reader is designed to accept multiple disk formats, which may also enable future applications beyond drug testing, such as detection of food-safety markers and environmental contaminants; these applications would require additional research, regulatory clearances, and potential expansion of our existing license rights. Our revised timeline and continued progress toward commercialization depend on our ability to generate the anticipated incremental revenue from our core products and on timely access to capital to support fabrication, validation, regulatory preparation, and market introduction. There can be no assurance that the launch will occur when currently expected.
"We are raising the priority of our alcohol testing research and development projects that can have a quick, positive impact on cash flow. While we had deferred some core business opportunities, transformational AI tools have reduced the cost and timeline for hardware and firmware upgrades, raising the return on investment for these projects," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "Using advances in our core products to fund the big growth opportunity of the SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer is consistent with our desire to fund from operations as best as we can."
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our website, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
Phoenix and Easycal are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDetect is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|930,539
|$
|746,001
Accounts receivable, net
|785,442
|772,380
Inventories, net
|2,678,034
|2,633,614
Federal and state income taxes receivable
|55,381
|55,981
Prepaid expenses and other
|96,747
|60,825
Total current assets
|4,546,143
|4,268,801
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
Land
|317,932
|317,932
Building
|1,928,795
|1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
|569,448
|569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
|1,366,539
|1,366,539
Office equipment, software and space modifications
|197,686
|197,686
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
|230,543
|225,173
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
|1,444,531
|1,213,195
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service
|-
|19,595
Less accumulated depreciation
|(3,745,873
|)
|(3,538,455
|)
Total property and equipment, net
|2,309,601
|2,299,908
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
|65,324
|71,039
Deposits and other
|81,560
|46,820
Total other assets
|146,884
|117,859
Total assets
|$
|7,002,628
|$
|6,686,568
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
|$
|543,342
|$
|301,627
Term loans payable, current portion
|56,123
|54,850
Term loans payable (related party), current portion
|59,396
|-
Subordinated debentures payable, current portion
|36,897
|33,371
Customer and tenant deposits
|2,689
|25,694
Accrued expenses
|344,565
|321,112
Deferred revenue, current portion
|60,959
|53,716
Product warranty reserve
|46,500
|46,500
Total current liabilities
|1,150,471
|836,870
TERM LOANS PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
|1,016,171
|1,058,426
TERM LOAN PAYABLE (Related Party), net current portion and
debt issuance costs
|440,604
|-
SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current
portion and debt issuance costs
|653,219
|681,343
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
|10,359
|6,151
Total liabilities
|3,270,824
|2,582,790
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616
shares outstanding
|5,934,314
|5,934,314
Retained earnings
|(2,202,510
|)
|(1,830,536
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|3,731,804
|4,103,778
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,002,628
|$
|6,686,568
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
REVENUES:
|2026
|2025
Product sales
|$
|2,512,530
|$
|2,241,331
Royalties
|9,344
|16,117
Total
|2,521,874
|2,257,448
COST OF SALES
|1,431,792
|1,350,755
GROSS PROFIT
|1,090,082
|906,693
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research, development, and sustaining engineering
|505,982
|458,747
Sales and marketing
|314,948
|341,567
General and administrative
|319,223
|340,705
Total
|1,140,153
|1,141,019
OPERATING (LOSS)
|(50,071
|)
|(234,326
|)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
|8,734
|7,840
Interest expense
|(43,594
|)
|(36,953
|)
Total
|(34,860
|)
|(29,113
|)
NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
|(84,931
|)
|(263,439
|)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
|-
|-
NET (LOSS)
|$
|(84,931
|)
|$
|(263,439
|)
NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
|2,752,616
|2,752,616
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
|2,752,616
|2,752,616
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
REVENUES:
|2026
|2025
Product sales
|$
|7,236,986
|$
|6,695,638
Royalties
|23,657
|41,588
Rental income
|-
|16,632
Total
|7,260,643
|6,753,858
COST OF SALES
|4,090,961
|4,014,000
GROSS PROFIT
|3,169,682
|2,739,858
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research, development, and sustaining engineering
|1,480,708
|1,551,689
Sales and marketing
|949,145
|1,015,651
General and administrative
|1,021,478
|1,065,657
Total
|3,451,331
|3,632,997
OPERATING (LOSS)
|(281,649
|)
|(893,139
|)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
|24,121
|31,128
Interest expense
|(114,446
|)
|(87,753
|)
Total
|(90,325
|)
|(56,625
|)
NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
|(371,974
|)
|(949,764
|)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
|-
|-
NET (LOSS)
|$
|(371,974
|)
|$
|(949,764
|)
NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
NET (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
|2,752,616
|2,733,490
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
|2,752,616
|2,733,490
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
|2026
|Common Stock Shares
|Common Stock Amount
|Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)
|Total
Beginning balance, December 31, 2025
|2,752,616
|$
|5,934,314
|$
|(1,830,536
|)
|$
|4,103,778
Net (loss)
|-
|-
|(152,713
|)
|(152,713
|)
Ending balance, March 31, 2026
|2,752,616
|5,934,314
|(1,983,249
|)
|3,951,065
Net (loss)
|-
|-
|(134,330
|)
|(134,330
|)
Ending balance, June 30, 2026
|2,752,616
|5,934,314
|(2,117,579
|)
|3,816,735
Net (loss)
|-
|-
|(84,931
|)
|(84,931
|)
Ending balance, September 30, 2026
|2,752,616
|$
|5,934,314
|$
|(2,202,510
|)
|$
|3,731,804
|2025
|Common Stock Shares
|Common Stock Amount
|Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit)
|Total
Beginning balance, December 31, 2024
|2,664,116
|$
|5,586,014
|$
|639,863
|$
|6,225,877
Issuance of shares from option exercise
|88,500
|336,300
|-
|336,300
Warrants issued with subordinated debenture
|-
|12,000
|-
|12,000
Net (loss)
|-
|-
|(292,686
|)
|(292,686
|)
Ending balance, March 31, 2025
|2,752,616
|5,934,314
|347,177
|6,281,491
Net (loss)
|-
|-
|(393,639
|)
|(393,639
|)
Ending balance, June 30, 2025
|2,752,616
|5,934,314
|(46,462
|)
|5,887,852
Net (loss)
|-
|-
|(263,439
|)
|(263,439
|)
Ending balance, September 30, 2025
|2,752,616
|$
|5,934,314
|$
|(309,901
|)
|$
|5,624,413
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|2026
|2025
Net (loss)
|$
|(371,974
|)
|$
|(949,764
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
(used in) operating activities-
Provision for doubtful accounts, net change
|-
|1,500
Depreciation and amortization
|213,133
|325,095
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|18,153
|11,937
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
|(13,062
|)
|(133,415
|)
Inventories
|(44,420
|)
|134,239
Federal and state income taxes receivable
|600
|24,729
Prepaid expenses and other
|(35,922
|)
|(102,583
|)
Deposits and other
|(34,740
|)
|(34,559
|)
Accounts payable
|241,715
|133,342
Customer and tenant deposits
|(23,005
|)
|(25,885
|)
Accrued expenses
|23,453
|34,753
Deferred revenue
|11,451
|2,174
Net cash provided from (used in) operating
activities
|14,618
|(578,437
|)
CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of sales and marketing equipment
|(5,370
|)
|(39,510
|)
Purchases of research and development equipment, software and
space modifications
|(211,741
|)
|(310,646
|)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|(217,111
|)
|(350,156
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments made on term loan
|(42,592
|)
|(41,356
|)
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture
|-
|75,000
Proceeds from issuance of term loan
|500,000
|-
Principal payments made on subordinated debentures
|(41,141
|)
|-
Proceeds from issuance of shares from option exercise
|-
|336,300
Net cash provided from financing
activities
|416,267
|369,944
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|184,538
|(558,649
|)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|746,001
|1,243,746
CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|930,539
|$
|685,097
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
|$
|96,292
|$
|75,816
Income tax refund received
|$
|-
|$
|24,729
Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with
subordinated debenture
|$
|-
|$
|12,000
Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500
SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lifeloc-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1251312