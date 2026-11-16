poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) and Suzhou Linkhou Robot Co., Ltd. today announced that Linkhou has integrated poLight's industry leading TLens autofocus tunable optics into two new robotic vision camera modules designed for humanoid robots, embodied AI systems, and advanced robotic vision applications. The new camera solutions, the LH-SL-2.3M-6PXX all-in-one module and the LH-MIPI-2.3M-6PXX split-type modular cameras, utilize TLens piezoelectric MEMS solid state autofocus technology to enable fast, precise focusing without the limitations of traditional mechanical autofocus systems. For more information, visit https://www.linkhou.com or https://bit.ly/42WZfgK.

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poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) and Suzhou Linkhou Robot Co., Ltd. today announced that Linkhou has integrated poLight's industry leading TLens autofocus tunable optics into two new robotic vision camera modules designed for humanoid robots, embodied AI systems, and advanced robotic vision applications. The new camera solutions utilize TLens piezoelectric MEMS solid state autofocus technology to enable fast, precise focusing without the limitations of traditional mechanical autofocus systems.

As robotics systems increasingly demand higher levels of perception, manipulation, and interaction with the physical world, camera performance has become a critical factor. Conventional motor-driven focus mechanisms can introduce latency, increase power consumption, and are susceptible to wear and vibration. By integrating TLens tunable optics, Linkhou's new camera system delivers robust autofocus performance in a compact, lightweight design optimized for robotic applications.

"Traditional mechanical-focus cameras are reaching their limits in advanced robotics applications," said Dr. Dong, CEO of Linkhou. "We selected TLens because it provides the responsiveness, durability, and compact size required for modern robotic vision systems. The ability to achieve near-instant autofocus while maintaining a lightweight design makes these modules ideal for deployment in robotic hands, wrists, heads, and other space-constrained locations."

Autofocus Capabilities Meets Critical Robotics Demands

The ability to focus quickly at close range is particularly important for robotic manipulation, object recognition, material inspection, and other tasks requiring precise interaction with the physical environment. Linkhou's implementation of TLens enables robotic systems to capture clear images at working distances where traditional fixed-focus cameras often struggle.

"Robotics and embodied AI demand vision systems that can react instantly and operate reliably in dynamic environments," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Linkhou's adoption of TLens demonstrates how solid-state autofocus can address the fundamental limitations of mechanical focus systems while enabling new levels of vision performance for next-generation robots."

Unlike conventional autofocus technologies that rely on moving mechanical components, TLens uses piezoelectric actuation to change optical focus electronically. This solid-state approach delivers extremely fast focus response while reducing size, power consumption, and susceptibility to shock and vibration.

About Suzhou Linkhou Robot Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Linkhou Robotics Co., Ltd. is a core-component supplier dedicated to intelligent manufacturing and industrial automation, covering R&D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales services.?Linkhou Robotics develops advanced robotic vision systems, camera solutions and motion control systems designed for humanoid robots, embodied AI platforms, and intelligent automation applications. Its products are engineered to provide high-performance perception and motion control capabilities for next-generation robotic systems. For more information, please visit https://www.linkhou.com/.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (Oslo Stock Exchange: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as AR/MR glasses, smartphones, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's first product TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

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