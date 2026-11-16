DP World Recognizes 100 Students for Academic Excellence in San Antonio, Chile

Fourth annual recognition celebrates the achievements of employees' children and reinforces DP World's commitment to education and family engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / DP World celebrated the academic achievements of 100 students in San Antonio, Chile, recognizing the children of employees who demonstrated outstanding performance during the previous school year.

Held at DP World's San Antonio terminal, the fourth annual Academic Excellence Recognition ceremonies brought together students and their families to celebrate their achievements. The first ceremony honored 66 students in grades 1 through 6, while the second recognized 34 students in grades 7 through 12.

The awards recognize students who achieved grade averages of 6.8, 6.9, or 7.0 on Chile's seven-point grading scale, reflecting their dedication, consistency, and hard work throughout the school year.

Valeria Alfaro, Head of Infrastructure at DP World San Antonio and mother of one of the recognized students, said: "This recognition is very meaningful because it not only highlights our children's academic excellence, but also the effort, dedication, responsibility, and perseverance behind each achievement. It reflects all the commitment and consistency they have demonstrated in reaching their goals."

For DP World, the ceremonies also provide an opportunity to bring employees and their families together while encouraging students to continue pursuing their educational goals.

"Every year, we are pleasantly surprised by the number of students who achieve these results. As a company, we are proud to recognize their efforts and share this moment with their families, because behind every achievement there is a great deal of commitment, dedication, and support," said Yesenia Bustos, Sustainability Specialist at DP World San Antonio.

Supporting Education Beyond the Classroom

The recognition program forms part of DP World's wider support for education and youth development in San Antonio.

Since 2016, more than 300 students have benefited from its Pre-University Program, which helps prepare them for Chile's Higher Education Admissions Test (PAES).

This year, DP World also expanded its free English Academy, helping local high school students strengthen their English communication skills and prepare for future education and career opportunities.

The company also became the first port terminal in Chile to receive the Explora Logística Seal this year, recognizing its work to connect technical and vocational students with the logistics industry through educational visits.

Together, these programs reflect DP World's continued investment in education, supporting students, employees, and families while creating opportunities for future generations.

Learn more about DP World's work supporting people and communities.



Students celebrate their academic achievements at DP World in San Antonio's fourth annual Academic Excellence Recognition ceremony, which honoured 100 employees' children for their outstanding school performance.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-recognizes-100-students-for-academic-excellence-in-san-antonio-chile-1251712