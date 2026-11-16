Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that it has disseminated the company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion for the three months ended 30 September 2026

You are invited to click the links below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/interim-consolidated-financial-statements-30-sep-2026/

https://www.besra.com/managements-discussion-and-analysis-30-sep-2026/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324158