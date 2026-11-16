EZVIZ Helps French Households Keep an Eye on Their Homes for Less This Black Friday

From 23 to 30 November 2026, EZVIZ is offering up to 25% off a selection of connected home security solutions on Amazon France

HOOFDDORP, the Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether at work, on holiday or simply away from home, there are plenty of occasions when people want to keep an eye on their property. This Black Friday, EZVIZ , an international smart home brand, is highlighting three offers for outdoor monitoring and remote access management. It's an opportunity to equip the home at special prices and make everyday life easier.

Keep an Eye on the Garden with the EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4MP Outdoor Camera Kit - Now €69.99 (18% Off)

Positioned near a driveway or in the garden, the EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4MP Kit combines a battery-powered outdoor camera with an included 5W solar panel. No nearby power outlet is needed to monitor the area around the home.

Its 2K+ resolution and motorised 360° panoramic view provide a detailed overview of outdoor spaces. AI-powered detection identifies people and vehicles, while automatic tracking follows people's movements around the property. In Always-On Video mode, the camera records time-lapse footage during quiet periods and switches to normal-speed recording when activity is detected, balancing monitoring coverage with battery life.

A Two-Camera Duo to Watch Over Your Home with the EZVIZ C8c 2MP Outdoor Camera 2-Pack - Now €59.99 (25% Off)

With the EZVIZ C8c 2MP two-camera pack, each camera can be installed in a different area to monitor separate parts of the property. Connected via Wi-Fi and powered by mains electricity, both cameras record in Full HD, pan and tilt horizontally and vertically, and use AI to detect and automatically track people.

After dark, colour night vision helps keep outdoor areas under observation, while a siren and flashing lights provide active deterrence against unwanted visitors.

Welcome Visitors at Any Time with the EZVIZ CP5 Video Intercom - Now €139.99 (22% Off)

If someone arrives before residents return home, the EZVIZ App allows them to remotely unlock compatible electric doors and gates.

At home, the CP5's 7-inch indoor touchscreen lets residents see visitors and speak with them before opening the door. RFID cards and controls on the indoor screen also provide convenient ways to manage access. Its two-wire installation, compatible with four-wire systems, makes it easier to replace an existing intercom.

Offers available from 23 to 30 November 2026 on Amazon France .

Media Contact: Alex: alex@ispiderpr.com