Wesco International: Habitat for Humanity Hosts Veterans Build Across Chicagoland

Veteran volunteers come together November 6-7 to build and repair affordable housing

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Habitat for Humanity of Illinois launched the sixth annual Veterans Build on November 6-7 at eight build sites across the Chicagoland region. This year, 20 teams will mobilize throughout November in honor of Veterans Day, bringing veterans, volunteers, and community members together to highlight the critical need for affordable housing and home repairs for military families.

The theme Service Never Ends honors the ongoing dedication of veterans-both in uniform and beyond-by turning a commitment to serve into meaningful action. Through Veterans Build, military-connected and civilian volunteers work on local Habitat projects while raising awareness and funds for programs that help veterans and their families access safe, affordable housing.

Brian, a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the USS David R. Ray, has taken pride in maintaining his home for 22 years, but aging windows, deteriorating siding, and an outdated HVAC system created uncertainty about what might break next. "I just wanted to know my home was safe and protected," Brian shared. With support from Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity, his home now has new energy-efficient windows and siding, along with critical furnace and electrical updates, making it safer and more comfortable. Brian continues to serve fellow veterans through Veterans Path to Hope, providing peer support and helping veterans in need.

Since its launch in 2021, Veterans Build has supported more than 100 veterans across the region through home construction, rehabilitation, and critical home repairs, with nearly 700 volunteers contributing their time and skills. Beyond improving housing, the program creates opportunities for veterans to continue serving, support fellow veterans, and strengthen their communities-bringing the spirit of Service Never Ends to life.

"Veterans Build is a meaningful way to honor the service of those who have served our country while helping veterans and families achieve greater housing stability," said Leslie Rodriguez, Director of Veteran and Repair Programs for Habitat for Humanity of Illinois and a U.S. Navy veteran. "When veterans come together to build, repair, and support one another, they continue a tradition of service that strengthens our communities. Service Never Ends is more than a theme-it's a commitment to keep showing up for those who have served."

This year's participating teams include Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, Chicago Veterans, Oakton College, and Women Marines Association, alongside corporate veteran employee groups from Ace Hardware, The Cigna Group, CNH, FHLBank Chicago, Hooters, ITW, Leopardo, Nicor Gas, UL Solutions, US Bank, Vistex, and Wesco. Together, these teams bring veterans and veteran supporters out for a shared day of service. Special thanks to Chick-fil-A for providing lunch at all build sites.

The 2026 Veterans Build is the first held under Habitat for Humanity of Illinois, following the June 30 merger of Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Illinois. The merger brings together the organizations to create a more unified, coordinated, and effective support system for local Habitat affiliates, while continuing to strengthen housing opportunities for families and veterans throughout Chicagoland and greater Illinois.

For more information or to donate, visit habitatillinois.org/VeteransBuild

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 65 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit habitatillinois.org.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/habitat-for-humanity-hosts-veterans-build-across-chicagoland-1251731