Inter-American Development Bank: Broad AI Adoption Could Boost Latin America and Caribbean GDP by 5.1% Over a Decade, IDB Report Finds

Wages could increase 4.2% over the same period

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad adoption of artificial intelligence could boost Latin America and the Caribbean's gross domestic product (GDP) by 5.1% over a decade, a new report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) finds. Wages could also increase by 4.2% over the same period, but the analysis stresses the need for reforms to capture these gains.

"From Digitalization to Artificial Intelligence: Turning Promises into Productivity," the 2026 edition of the Development in the Americas(DIA) series, highlights the economic potential of AI for a region that has struggled with weak productivity growth for six decades.

Digital technologies are already improving business operations and public services, and AI adoption can expand these gains. However, these technologies are not "plug-and-play"; realizing their full value requires firms and governments to redesign processes, retrain staff, and adopt new management practices, according to the report.

Progress will be faster when institutions are strong, high-quality digital skills are available, digital data and infrastructure are abundant, and obstacles to innovation and the spread of technology in both the public and private sectors are removed. Labor mobility is critical to ensure that benefits are large and widely shared, the report says.

The findings were fundamental to September's meeting of the IDB Group-led Partnership for AI Adoption, which convenes governments from the region and leading technology companies, such as Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Nvidia, to advance a shared roadmap for broad and safe AI adoption and unlock its productivity potential across Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Artificial intelligence can become a powerful accelerator of development, but its benefits will not come automatically," said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn. "Through the Partnership for AI Adoption, the IDB Group is bringing together governments and leading technology companies to help Latin America and the Caribbean harness AI's potential to raise productivity and translate those gains into better jobs, better public services, and shared prosperity."

"This report provides one of the most comprehensive economic assessments of what digitalization and AI could mean for Latin America and the Caribbean, moving the discussion from potential to evidence," said Laura Alfaro Maykall, IDB chief economist and economic counselor. "In our research, we quantify how AI could affect productivity, growth, and wages across the region and identify the conditions for countries to capture those gains."

Additional findings of the report include:

The region is running behind developed economies in adoption: 35% of adults reported using generative AI in 2025-2026 , compared with 43% in European OECD countries and 58% in the United States.





, compared with 43% in European OECD countries and 58% in the United States. Only 26% of adults report having recently interacted with government digitally, compared with 70% in OECD countries.





report having recently interacted with government digitally, compared with 70% in OECD countries. Only 27% of adults report having recently made purchases online, compared with 66% in OECD countries.





report having recently made purchases online, compared with 66% in OECD countries. While 63% of digitally engaged firms surveyed report using generative AI, 82% rely on off-the-shelf tools or light adaptations rather than solutions integrated into their operations.



To manage risks, the report calls for targeted training and enhanced income support for displaced workers. It also endorses education systems that promote adaptability, greater private and public investments in cybersecurity, including data privacy, and regulations that carefully weigh the costs and benefits to households.

Digitalization and AI are already showing measurable results. In Mexico, an AI-based app helped reduced users' depression by 20%. In Costa Rica, an electronic single-window system increased export values by 46%. In São Paulo, Brazil, a digital health platform serves 3.4 million users and has delivered 2 million teleconsultations.

The report concludes that Latin America and the Caribbean has an opportunity to turn AI into a powerful engine for productivity and growth. By strengthening institutions, skills, data, and digital infrastructure, and helping governments and firms put AI to productive use at scale, the region can turn technological change into lasting development gains.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a member of the IDB Group, is devoted to improving lives across Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 1959, the Bank works with the region's public sector to design and enable impactful, innovative solutions for sustainable and inclusive development. Leveraging financing, technical expertise, and knowledge, it promotes growth and well-being in 26 countries. Visit our website: www.iadb.org/en.

Press contact:

Rafael Mathus

rmathusruiz@iadb.org

+1 (202) 623-1040