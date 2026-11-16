Fox will discuss what it means for a Nasdaq-listed U.S. defense company to have tokens backed by its shares trade on a public blockchain

Andrew Fox, Chief Executive Officer of Powerus, will deliver a keynote at Solana Breakpoint 2026, held November 15 to 17 at Olympia London

Breakpoint 2026 is the first Breakpoint held in the United Kingdom

Fox will speak about the $PUSA token on Solana and what it means for a Nasdaq-listed U.S. defense company to have tokens backed by its shares trade on a public blockchain

Powerus Corporation (Nasdaq: PUSA), a U.S. defense technology company focused on autonomous and unmanned systems, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Fox will deliver a keynote at Solana Breakpoint 2026, the Solana Foundation's annual conference, held November 15 to 17 at Olympia London. It is the first Breakpoint held in the United Kingdom.

Fox's keynote, "Why We Went Onchain", will take place on November 16th at 4:30PM GMT. He will speak about the $PUSA token on Solana and what it means for a Nasdaq-listed U.S. defense company to have tokens backed by its shares trade on a public blockchain.

The $PUSA token was made available on Solana through Sunrise on October 2, 2026, the day after Powerus completed its merger. The token was issued by an affiliate of Backpack Securities, not by Powerus.

Additional information about the token, including who issues and controls it, appears under "About Tokenized PUSA" below.

"Tokenization is changing how investors can hold public company shares, and a defense company is not where most people expect that conversation to start. At Breakpoint, I want to talk openly about what it means for a Nasdaq-listed company like Powerus, including how investors are protected and which questions are still open," said Andrew Fox, Chief Executive Officer of Powerus.

"Tokenized equities have to be backed one to one and built on regulated infrastructure to earn investors' trust. We're glad Andrew is bringing a public company's perspective to that conversation at Breakpoint," said Armani Ferrante, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Backpack.

About Powerus

Powerus Corporation (formerly Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc., Nasdaq: PUSA) builds and scales unified autonomous systems designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments, with capabilities spanning heavy-lift platforms, autonomous air systems, autonomous maritime systems, mission systems, training and support, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Powerus Corporation also owns and manages two golf courses in the Orlando, Florida region. On October 1, 2026, Powerus completed its previously announced merger with AGH; shares continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol PUSA. Learn more at power.us.

About Tokenized PUSA

The $PUSA token is issued by Trek Nexus Markets Ltd, a British Virgin Islands affiliate of Backpack Securities (the "issuer"), and was made available on Solana through Sunrise on October 2, 2026. Powerus did not issue, sponsor, or launch the token and received no proceeds from it. According to Backpack, each token is a depositary receipt redeemable 1:1, by holders who complete Backpack Securities' onboarding requirements, for a security entitlement to one share of Powerus common stock held by the issuer. Backpack affiliates retain mint, freeze, and blacklist authority over the token. Token holder rights, including any voting or dividend rights, are set by the issuer's terms and may differ from the rights of a registered holder of Powerus common stock. Powerus does not operate, control, or endorse any platform on which the token trades. According to Backpack, the token is offered only to eligible investors in certain jurisdictions. Investors should review the issuer's disclosures before acquiring the token.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Mr. Fox's participation in Solana Breakpoint 2026 and the $PUSA token issued by Backpack Securities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "targets," "plans," "intends," "goal," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Mr. Fox's keynote at Solana Breakpoint 2026, including its timing and content, and the $PUSA token. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) that Mr. Fox's participation may change or be cancelled; (2) that the token's availability, trading, redemption, and holder rights are controlled by the issuer, its affiliates, and its service providers, not by Powerus, and may change at any time; (3) that the token may trade at prices that differ from those of Powerus common stock on Nasdaq; and (4) changes in laws, regulations, or regulatory guidance applicable to tokenized securities. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" in the information statement/prospectus included in Powerus's registration statement on Form S-4, declared effective on August 12, 2026, in Powerus's registration statement on Form S-3 filed on October 19, 2026, and in Powerus's other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, Powerus undertakes no obligation to update them.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or any token representing securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Powerus Corporation (formerly Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.) filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with its merger with Autonomous Power Corporation, which was completed on October 1, 2026. The registration statement includes an information statement/prospectus containing information about Powerus, its business and operations, and the risks related to its business. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement, the related information statement/prospectus, and Powerus's other filings with the SEC, including any documents incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information about Powerus. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at Powerus's website at https://www.power.us/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116063964/en/

Contacts:

Powerus Investor Relations

ir@power.us

Powerus Media Inquiries

pr@power.us