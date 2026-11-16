Founded by Stanford professors Yejin Choi and Carlos Guestrin, the new AI lab is backed by Menlo Ventures and Madrona Venture Group

Noeri, a lab building self-improving AI for enterprises and scientific discovery, today announced $110 million in funding led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Madrona Venture Group, Kindred Ventures, Wing Venture Capital and NEA. The round also includes strategic investors Cisco Investments, NVIDIA, and Snowflake.

Noeri was founded by Stanford computer science professors Carlos Guestrin and Yejin Choi. Noeri's mission is to enable a future in which plural intelligence co-evolves with humanity. The name Noeri means "intelligence, in the plural," and it reflects the founders' bet on where AI should lead.

"The future of AI will be a healthy ecosystem of many intelligences, in all sizes, strengths and quirks, each shaped by the people and organizations that use it," said Yejin Choi, co-founder and co-CEO of Noeri.

AI as a living system

Today's AI models are frozen once training is done. Whatever a model knew on its last day of training is what it knows for the rest of its deployment. Noeri builds AI as a living system: one that self-organizes and self-improves through its interactions and experiences on the job, and grows more capable the longer it works.

Large companies are spending heavily on AI, but most still struggle to turn it into results. Part of the problem is that today's general-purpose models are built to do everything reasonably well, but not necessarily company-specific tasks well. For a specific job within an organization, a company typically chooses between paying more for the most capable model or accepting weaker results from a cheaper one.

Moving past that trade-off is an open research problem, and Noeri is built to solve it. The company's AI studies an enterprise's own data and workflows, then improves the whole system around a task: the harness, the skills, the instructions, the tools, which model handles each step and, where it pays off, the models themselves and their underlying parameters. Every change is explained and sent to a person for approval, much like a code review. The system works with closed and open-weight models alike, and adapts as new models arrive. Customers retain ownership of their data and the workflows and models they develop, subject to applicable third-party model licenses.

"Every company we talk to is riding the same curve: pay more for the best model, or settle for worse results from a cheaper one," said Carlos Guestrin, co-founder and co-CEO of Noeri. "We think specialization can move the whole curve. Noeri builds AI that gets obsessed with a company's hardest problems and teaches itself to solve them, and the company owns what it builds."

From self-improvement to discovery

A system that learns from experience can find new solutions, as well as refine known ones. The same machinery that improves an enterprise workflow lets Noeri's AI form hypotheses, run experiments and learn from the results, working as a co-discoverer alongside scientists and engineers on problems ranging from new molecules and proteins to complex technical systems.

Discovery is also where frontier-model economics break down fastest, since open-ended search consumes far more compute than any single answer. Smaller, specialized models make sustained discovery affordable.

Noeri's technology comes directly from its founders' research. Choi and Guestrin's joint work on test-time training demonstrated that on-the-job learning after deployment can open up new capabilities that lead to novel discoveries. Guestrin's self-distillation work (SDPO) showed that a model can become its own teacher, turning every mistake into a lesson and cracking hard problems in far fewer attempts. Choi's work on agentic orchestration revealed that a small model, conducting a team of other models and tools, can outperform frontier models at a fraction of the cost.

These are the building blocks of Noeri's living systems, and Choi's research on pluralistic alignment which she pursues as a Schmidt Sciences AI2050 Senior Fellow has shown how AI can be aligned to the full diversity of human values and needs, the root of Noeri's bet on plural intelligence.

Noeri is working with strategic partners across industries, including some of its investors, deliberately choosing a varied group so its technology learns to generalize before it specializes for individual customers.

"Most new AI labs ask the market to wait years for a breakthrough. Carlos and Yejin are doing world-class research and putting it to work inside companies at the same time. That combination is rare, and it's why we moved quickly to lead this round," said Venky Ganesan, Partner at Menlo Ventures.

Choi is a MacArthur Fellow who was named to the TIME100 Most Influential People in AI in 2023 and 2025. Her research focuses on making smaller AI models more capable. She was previously a professor at the University of Washington and a senior director at the Allen Institute for AI.

Guestrin is a multi-time founder who co-founded Turi, the machine learning platform Apple acquired in 2016, then built and led Apple's central machine learning and AI organization. He also co-created foundational open-source projects, including XGBoost, one of the world's most widely used machine learning technologies, powering applications across industries and accelerating scientific discovery. Choi and Guestrin were colleagues at the University of Washington before both moved to Stanford as professors.

Noeri has a deeply experienced founding team combining world-class AI researchers with industry-veteran technologists who combine to drive value for enterprises through cutting-edge product innovation. The company is hiring researchers and engineers in Palo Alto and Zurich to take on open problems in self-improving AI. Open roles are listed at noeri.ai/careers.

About Noeri

Noeri is an AI lab building self-improving AI that companies own. Its systems learn from an organization's own data and work, improving everything from tools and workflows to the underlying models to deliver better results at lower cost on the problems that matter most to that business. Noeri was founded in 2026 by Stanford computer science professors Yejin Choi and Carlos Guestrin and is backed by Menlo Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Kindred Ventures, Wing Venture Capital and NEA. The company is based in Palo Alto with an office in Zurich. Learn more at noeri.ai.

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