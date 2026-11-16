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WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker:
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TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
16.11.2026 18:48 Uhr
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TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited104.22 GG00B90J5Z95 13th Nov 2026

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as of 13th Nov 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873

Date: 16th November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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