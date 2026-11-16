Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Launches Australia Realm on AWS, Giving Regulated Organizations a Local Option for DDI Management and Preemptive Security

New regional deployment of the Infoblox Platform in the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region helps Australian agencies and enterprises manage and secure critical network infrastructure

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox , a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced the launch of its new Australia realm: an instance of the Infoblox Platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region. This realm adds a regional deployment option for Australian organizations.

The new realm comes amid two connected pressures Australian organizations are facing today: cybercriminals are using automation and AI to compress attack timelines from weeks to minutes, while data-residency requirements can limit which software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms agencies and regulated industries can adopt. Australia's Scams Prevention Framework Act 2025 reflects a growing focus on preventing threats, not just detecting them.

"Regulated organizations across Australia are investing in new infrastructure and adopting AI at pace, and they need a platform that can scale with them," said Scott Morris, managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Infoblox. "Built on AWS and supported by our regional partners, the Australia realm gives these organizations a regional deployment option with a platform built for the agentic era, that brings together Infoblox's networking and security capabilities."

The Australia realm is the company's first in Asia Pacific, hosted on AWS in the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region. The realm gives government agencies and enterprises a single SaaS platform to manage DNS, DHCP and IP address management (DDI), gain visibility into network assets, preempt threats with Infoblox Threat Defense and store customer data in the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) Region.

Australian organizations can now adopt the Infoblox Platform locally and scale their critical infrastructure protection.

Infoblox Universal DDI and Infoblox Threat Defense are available now in the Australia realm with Infoblox IQ for DDI and Infoblox IQ for Threat Defense following soon. To learn more, read the blog and explore Infoblox in the AWS Marketplace.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit Infoblox.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .

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Ariel Roop

Head of Global Communications

pr@infoblox.com