HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq New York: OCTV and Nasdaq Stockholm: OCTV SDB), a global leader in software for the world's most mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, today announced the company will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences:

The RBC TIMT Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The NASDAQ London Investor Conference in London, U.K. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. GMT.





The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time, under the "Events and Presentations" section on the company's investor relations website at investors.octave.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investors: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, investors@octave.com

Media: media@octave.com

About Octave

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable, and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.