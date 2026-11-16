Third quarter 2026 revenue increased 110.7% year-over-year to $50.6 million

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / NextBoat Inc. (NYSE American:NXB) ("NextBoat" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-driven marine platform and one of the largest buyers and sellers of used boats in the United States, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 110.7% to $50.6 million compared to $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2025

Pre-owned boat sales increased 80.9% to $37.9 million compared to $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2025

New boat sales increased 230.6% to $7.5 million compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025

Service, parts and other revenue increased to $3.9 million compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025

Finance income from Azure increased 96.9% to $1.2 million compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025

Boats sold increased 98.2% to 220 compared to 111 in the third quarter of 2025

Gross profit increased 90.2% to $8.1 million compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2025

"The Company's third quarter of 2026 was another step forward for NextBoat. Revenue more than doubled to $50.6 million, with growth across every division, and we believe that the breadth of that growth tells us our platform is working. The Company made real progress integrating Apex Marine and Bellhart, and we are using the third and fourth quarters of 2026 to optimize our boat inventory so we enter 2027 in a stronger position," said Jason Ruegg, Founder and President of NextBoat.

"My first weeks as CEO have confirmed what drew me to NextBoat: strong brands, a growing broker network and a platform that can buy, sell, finance and service boats at scale. My priority now is execution, including strengthening the core business and driving NextBoat toward sustainable profitability," added Ross Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of NextBoat.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Overall, revenue increased by $26.6 million, or 110.7%, to $50.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, from $24.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Revenue increased across all divisions during the quarter, reflecting greater utilization of floorplan financing capacity, expansion of the brokerage networks at Off The Hook and Autograph Yacht Group, and contributions from Azure, our finance division. Apex Marine and Bellhart, both acquired in the second quarter of 2026, also contributed service and new boat revenue. These factors supported higher pre-owned boat sales, increased brokerage transaction volume, and a broader revenue mix across the business.

Gross profit increased by $3.8 million, or 90.2%, to $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by a $1.4 million increase in service, parts and other gross profit, mainly from the service operations of Bellhart and Apex Marine acquired in May 2026, a $1.1 million increase in pre-owned boat gross profit and a $1.0 million increase in new boat gross profit. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 15.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 17.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower pre-owned boat margins, which declined to 12.9% from 18.2% in the prior-year period, partially offset by higher new boat margins and a greater proportion of higher-margin service, parts and other revenue.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses consist primarily of insurance, utilities, and other customary operating expenses. SG&A increased $1.9 million to $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the operating cost base of the Apex Marine and Bellhart businesses acquired in May 2026, higher indirect marketing expenses, and higher insurance costs related to increased inventory levels under floorplan financing arrangements, each in line with the Company's planned business expansion for 2026. Additionally, SG&A included $0.2 million of non-cash cost for the warrants issued to MarineMax, Inc. under the strategic partnership agreement and a $0.6 million accrual for a legal settlement.

Salaries and wages expense increased $4.1 million, or 151.7%, to $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Leading into and following our initial public offering, salaries and wages increased as we aligned our compensation with public-company market benchmarks and enhanced retention packages to ensure we can attract, motivate, and retain the talent required to deliver long-term shareholder value, and as we added the employee base of the businesses acquired in May 2026. Further, the Company recognized share-based compensation of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026. These equity awards have several vesting conditions including service-based and performance-based requirements and vest between one and five years.

Interest expense, net increased $0.6 million, or 123.3%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, driven primarily by higher average floor plan borrowings outstanding during the quarter and by acquisition-related debt assumed and issued in connection with the Apex Marine and Bellhart transactions.

The Company recorded a net loss of $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to income of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.7 million.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For full year 2026, the Company maintains its revenue guidance in a range of $165 million to $170 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host an earnings conference call today, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate by telephone, please dial (833) 461-5787 (domestic), or +1 (585) 542-9983 (international). The conference passcode is 228 103 612.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.nextboat.com using the conference passcode 228 103 612. An online replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About NextBoat Inc.

Founded in 2012, NextBoat Inc., previously known as Off The Hook YS Inc., is a vertically integrated, technology-driven marine platform transforming how boats are bought, sold, financed, and serviced across the United States. Through proprietary technology, transaction data, financing capabilities, and a growing national acquisition network, the Company operates across boat brokerage, wholesale inventory acquisition, auctions, financing, and marine services. NextBoat's ecosystem includes Off The Hook Yachts, Autograph Yacht Group, Azure Funding, and proprietary lead-generation platforms. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, NextBoat is rapidly expanding its national footprint and market share within the $57 billion U.S. marine industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding NextBoat Inc. ("Company"), including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, technology platform, market opportunity, planned operations, and expected results and benefits. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative of such terms thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results, performance or achievements, including the timing of events, may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances occurring after the date such statements were made, except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Chad Corbin

Chief Financial Officer

chadcorbin@nextboat.com

Investor Relations

ir@nextboat.com

NEXTBOAT INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 50,570,592

$ 24,005,345

$ 139,477,535

$ 82,592,188

Cost of revenues 42,508,549 19,767,111 117,518,090 70,063,509 Gross profit 8,062,043 4,238,234 21,959,445 12,528,679

Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 165,675 87,162 487,513 210,372 Selling, general and administrative 2,514,633 617,396 5,247,102 1,441,248 Advertising and marketing 441,142 220,851 1,381,445 597,506 Professional services 694,639 68,892 2,703,013 170,372 Salaries and wages 6,851,823 2,721,836 17,644,765 7,269,433 Rent expenses 927,331 211,689 1,930,749 596,250 Total operating expenses 11,595,243 3,927,826 29,394,587 10,285,181

(Loss) Income from operations (3,533,200 ) 310,408 (7,435,142 ) 2,243,498

Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (1,117,362 ) (500,360 ) (2,843,593 ) (1,616,872 ) Other income, net 25,516 123,286 117,642 150,323 Total other expenses (1,091,846 ) (377,074 ) (2,725,951 ) (1,466,549 )

(Loss) profit before income taxes (4,625,046 ) (66,666 ) (10,161,093 ) 776,949

Income tax (benefit) expenses - - 1,150 -

Net (Loss) Income (4,625,046 ) (66,666 ) (10,162,243 ) 776,949

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest 13,276 - (187,331 ) -

Net (Loss) Income attributed to NextBoat Inc. (4,638,322 ) (66,666 ) (9,974,912 ) 776,949 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.18 ) (0.00 ) (0.40 ) 0.04 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,253,112 20,000,000 24,795,923 20,000,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

NEXTBOAT INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,296,433 $ 12,428,774 Accounts receivable, net 1,302,710 269,938 Inventory 50,842,626 26,035,844 Prepaid expense 1,008,755 706,256 Other current assets 497,026 434,584 Total Current Assets 57,947,550 39,875,396

Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,075,462 823,231 Other receivable - 27,486 Due from related party 84,790 44,623 Right-of-use assets 18,156,880 6,516,415 Goodwill 5,489,816 570,000 Intangible assets, net 536,277 560,406 Total Non-Current Assets 28,343,225 8,542,161 Total Assets $ 86,290,775 $ 48,417,557

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,047,145 $ 1,471,198 Accrued liabilities 2,922,404 790,804 Lease liabilities, current 2,193,353 963,731 Current portion of long-term debt 1,984,457 32,453 Due to related party 2,373,251 315,088 Customer deposits 2,607,699 1,210,447 Short-term debt 1,028,227 - Floor plan notes payable 40,962,207 25,312,694 Other current liabilities 604,465 773,821 Total Current Liabilities 57,723,208 30,870,236

Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, noncurrent 2,889,657 62,003 Convertible note payable, net of discount 366,657 - Lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,046,422 5,650,165 Total Long-Term Liabilities 19,302,736 5,712,168 Total Liabilities 77,025,944 36,582,404 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,142,895 and 24,020,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 25,143 24,020 Additional paid-in capital 25,526,268 17,964,567 Common stock payable 379,097 350,000 Non-controlling interest (187,331 ) - Accumulated deficit (16,478,346 ) (6,503,434 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 9,264,831 11,835,153 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 86,290,775 $ 48,417,557

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement NextBoat's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), NextBoat presents certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA1. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined below, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

NextBoat is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing NextBoat's operating results through the eyes of management and because NextBoat believes that these measures provide a useful tool for investors to use in assessing NextBoat's operating performance against prior period operating results and against business objectives. NextBoat uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.

1Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain additional adjustments, including stock-based compensation and other non-cash items or other items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance.

The Three Months Ended September 30, 2026, Compared to The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 $ Change Net (loss) income $ (4,625,046 ) $ (66,666 ) $ (4,558,380 ) Interest expense - other 245,523 79,792 165,731 Income tax expenses - - - Depreciation and amortization 165,675 87,162 78,513 Stock-based compensation 1,547,998 - 1,547,998 Non-recurring expense 1,045,574 - 1,045,574 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,620,276 ) $ 100,288 $ (1,720,564 )

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to income of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.7 million.

The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026, Compared to The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 $ Change Net (loss) income $ (10,162,243 ) $ 776,949 $ (10,939,192 ) Interest expense - other 453,955 252,353 201,602 Income tax expenses 1,150 - 1,150 Depreciation and amortization 487,513 210,372 277,141 Stock-based compensation 4,998,922 - 4,998,922 Non-recurring expense 1,746,582 - 1,746,582 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,474,121 ) $ 1,239,674 $ (3,713,795 )

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to income of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.7 million. The decrease resulted primarily from an increase in operating expenses, including additional headcount, rent expense and professional fees necessary to operate as a public company and to execute and integrate the acquisitions completed during the period.

SOURCE: NextBoat Inc.

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