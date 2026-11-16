Announces Q3 2026 revenue of $569,000, exceeding the first six months of 2026

Unaudited October 2026 revenue to exceed $600,000

First Breach to host earnings call at 5:00 p.m. ET November 17, 2026



HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

"Listing on Nasdaq was a major milestone for First Breach," said Jeffrey Low, Chief Executive Officer of First Breach. "We are proud of what our team has accomplished. We laid out a plan to invest in people, equipment and expand production, and our progress shows that we can deliver."

"The Company had a strong third quarter, generating approximately $569,000 in net revenue," added Mr. Low. "This was approximately 57% more than we generated in the first six months of 2026 combined. Our momentum has continued growing through October 2026, with our preliminary, unaudited revenue exceeding $600,000 for the month. We continue to see growing demand for our match grade ammunition, and we are ramping production to meet it. That means hiring more people and continuing to build out our Hagerstown facility to expand ammunition production and prepare for drone manufacturing in 2027."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net revenue from ammunition sales rose to $568,856 from $45,853 a year earlier. Q3 revenue was 57% above the $361,357 recorded in the first half of 2026 and nearly six times Q2 revenue of $95,353.

Nine-month net revenue reached $930,213, exceeding full-year 2025 net revenue of $384,129.

Gross loss narrowed to $290,426 from $651,584 a year earlier. Changes in product mix and the continued buildout of ammunition operations drove the year-over-year revenue increase.

New equipment added, including loading and inspection systems, with expanded operating schedule and distribution.

Noncash expenses included a one-time $10.58 million charge for broker commissions paid in common stock, part of $10.75 million in total Nasdaq direct listing costs. The Company separately recorded $8.29 million in noncash stock-based compensation.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash was $2.17 million on September 30, 2026, compared with $2.48 million at December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, First Breach had 48,076,730 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Ammunition Production and Commercial Progress

Manufacturing Expansion

The Company received and installed new loading and inspection equipment into service at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility and expanded its manufacturing schedule from five eight-hour shifts to seven 12-hour shifts, increasing scheduled operations from 40 to 84 hours per week. The workforce and facility expansion will also support the Company's plans to begin scaling drone manufacturing in 2027.

First Breach is hiring to support a planned move to two 12-hour shifts per day, seven days a week and the build out of it drone manufacturing. The Company is targeting capacity of up to 20 million rounds per month as it adds staff and scales operations.

SAS Ammo and Preliminary October Results

First Breach successfully launched its three-year supply and distribution agreement with SAS Ammo in October 2026, delivering more than 3 million rounds and meeting its first monthly commitment. The agreement, announced in September, calls for monthly purchases of 3 million rounds of 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition from October through December 2026, rising to 5 million rounds per month in Q1 2027 and at least 8 million rounds per month starting in April 2027.

Following its first delivery month, First Breach is focused on meeting scheduled purchase volumes through the end of 2026 and into 2027 as it ramps up production.

Other Developments

Nasdaq Listing. On Aug. 20, 2026, First Breach listing and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol FBDT.

Drone Development. First Breach began flight testing its prototype drones in Q3 2026, completing its first untethered flight with its Attritable Close-Quarters Strike (CQS) prototype. After quarter-end, the Company completed an autonomous flight and a separate 2 km CQS test mission carrying a 500 g payload. The Long Range Strike (LRS) prototype also completed its first test flight after quarter-end, bringing both platforms into active prototype flight testing. The LRS is designed for a speed of approximately 120 km/h and a range of more than 20 km. The Company is targeting completion of its initial prototype development phase in Q4 2026 and scaled production in the second quarter of 2027, subject to testing, manufacturing readiness and available funding. As manufacturing expands, First Breach is targeting production capacity of more than 2,500 drones per week.

Joint venture. On October 26th, First Breach and ideaForge terminated their joint venture agreement, eliminating First Breach's remaining capital contribution obligations of up to $25 million, including a $10 million first tranche previously scheduled for December 31, 2026. The termination allows First Breach to preserve cash and focus its resources on manufacturing its own drones in the United States.

Earnings Call

First Breach will host its Q3 2026 earnings call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

Conference Call and Webcast

Toll-free dial-in 888-506-0062

International dial-in 973-528-0011

Participant access code 568241

Live webcast registration: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3174/54817

Management will host a question-and-answer session following its prepared remarks. Investors may submit questions in advance by emailing fpogubila@integcom.us.

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including the complete financial statements and management discussion and analysis, is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. and through the Investors Relations portion of the First Breach website.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: First Breach Inc.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2026

(Unaudited) December 31,

2025 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 2,174,360 $ 2,477,122 Accounts receivable 10,131 51,889 Inventories, net 1,571,453 918,359 Prepaid assets 2,789,711 46,192 Total Current Assets 6,545,655 3,493,562 Property and equipment, net 9,806,438 8,201,957 Right-of-use assets 1,002,859 1,271,638 Other assets 53,625 53,625 Total assets $ 17,408,577 $ 13,020,782 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,828,854 $ 2,041,908 Accrued liabilities 373,306 431,659 Accrued liabilities, related party - 428,278 Accrued liabilities - 428,278 Contract liabilities 120,000 - Employee loan payable, related party 121,739 121,739 Note payable - related party 50,000 50,000 Note payable - current portion - 7,166 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount - current portion 4,856,710 284,146 Warrant liability, at fair value 1,910,261 - Equity line of credit liability, at fair value 134,122 - Operating lease liability - current portion 395,138 372,665 Financing lease liability - current portion 927,499 893,710 Total current liabilities 10,717,629 4,631,271 Long-term liabilities: Note payable - 27,523 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount - 201,215 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 689,127 988,471 Financing lease liability - net of current portion 123,212 767,822 Total liabilities 11,529,968 6,616,302 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 and 100,000,000 authorized, 48,071,035 and 44,500,111 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively 4,808 4,450 Additional paid-in capital 94,963,126 41,643,152 Accumulated deficit (89,089,325 ) (35,243,122 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,878,609 6,404,480 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,408,577 $ 13,020,782

FIRST BREACH, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenues $ 568,856 $ 45,853 $ 930,213 $ 156,758 Cost of revenues 859,282 697,437 2,094,997 1,617,281 Net loss associated with liquidation of raw materials - - - 684,960 Gross margin (290,426 ) (651,584 ) (1,164,784 ) (2,145,483 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expense 22,401,674 5,423,685 47,690,068 6,769,567 Research and development expense 1,230,979 - 1,357,292 - Total operating expenses 23,632,653 5,423,685 49,047,360 6,769,567 Loss from operations (23,923,079 ) (6,075,269 ) (50,212,144 ) (8,915,050 ) Other expense, net: Interest expense, net (1,796,057 ) (380,304 ) (3,800,736 ) (1,368,757 ) Warrant issuance costs - - (191,590 ) - Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes (93,766 ) - (93,766 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability 637,441 - 682,535 - Loss on issuance of equity line of credit (134,122 ) - (134,122 ) - Loss on sale of assets - - (56,215 ) (1,906 ) Other income - 25,500 - 68,000 Other expense (13,388 ) (10,263 ) (40,163 ) (30,788 ) Total other expense, net (1,399,892 ) (365,067 ) (3,634,057 ) (1,333,451 ) Net loss before income taxes (25,322,971 ) (6,440,336 ) (53,846,201 ) (10,248,501 ) Income tax provision - - - - Net loss $ (25,322,971 ) $ (6,440,336 ) $ (53,846,201 ) $ (10,248,501 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 55,277,978 37,978,089 53,613,611 37,849,812

FIRST BREACH, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance at January 1, 2026 44,500,111 $ 4,450 $ 41,643,152 $ (35,243,122 ) $ 6,404,480 Equity offering proceeds 511,170 51 1,341,953 - 1,342,004 Share based compensation - - 13,002,574 - 13,002,574 Net Loss - - - (14,646,955 ) (14,646,955 ) Balance at March 31, 2026 45,011,281 4,501 55,987,679 (49,890,077 ) 6,102,103 Vesting of restricted stock 4,062,500 406 (406 ) - - Net exercise of warrants 55,920 6 (6 ) - - Issuance of common stock for services 23,001 2 184,006 - 184,008 Share based compensation - - 8,959,825 - 8,959,825 Net Loss - - - (13,876,277 ) (13,876,277 ) Balance at June 30, 2026 49,152,702 $ 4,915 $ 65,131,098 $ (63,766,354 ) $ 1,369,659 Cancellation of restricted stock (4,062,500 ) (406 ) 406 - - Conversion of convertible notes 2,081,122 208 10,960,131 - 10,960,339 Issuance of common stock for services 899,711 91 10,582,963 - 10,583,054 Share based compensation - - 8,288,528 - 8,288,528 Net Loss - - - (25,322,971 ) (25,322,971 ) Balance at September 30, 2026 48,071,035 $ 4,808 $ 94,963,126 $ (89,089,325 ) $ 5,878,609

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance at January 1, 2025 37,784,611 $ 3,778 $ 26,526,826 $ (21,421,001 ) $ 5,109,603 Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible notes payable - - 164,818 - 164,818 Net Loss - - - (1,570,175 ) (1,570,175 ) Balance at March 31, 2025 37,784,611 3,778 26,691,644 (22,991,176 ) 3,704,246 Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible notes payable - - 421,995 - 421,995 Net loss - - - (2,237,988 ) (2,237,988 ) Balance at June 30, 2025 37,784,611 $ 3,778 $ 27,113,639 $ (25,229,164 ) $ 1,888,253 Issuance of common stock 650,000 65 649,935 - 650,000 Share based compensation - - 4,581,625 - 4,581,625 Net Loss - - - (6,440,336 ) (6,440,336 ) Balance at September 30, 2025 38,434,611 $ 3,843 $ 32,345,199 $ (31,669,500 ) $ 679,542

FIRST BREACH, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (53,846,201 ) $ (10,248,501 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 30,250,927 4,581,625 Issuance of common stock for services 10,767,062 - Depreciation and amortization 1,030,950 999,094 Amortization of debt discount 3,312,435 726,497 Change in fair value of warrant liability (682,535 ) - Loss on issuance of equity line of credit 134,122 - Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 93,766 - Convertible note interest converted to common stock 302,896 - Non-cash PIK interest 38,958 249,842 Loss on sale of asset 56,215 1,906 Right-of-use assets, net of lease liabilities (8,091 ) 1,193 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 41,758 (14,895 Inventories (653,094 ) 1,358,421 Prepaid and other current assets (2,743,519 ) (14,985 Accounts payable (213,056 ) 406,906 Accrued liabilities 118,808 241,842 Accrued liabilities, related party (428,278 ) (56,200 Accrued liabilities (428,278 ) (56,200 Contract liabilities 120,000 (54,410 Net cash used in operating activities (12,306,877 ) (1,821,665 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets - 78,000 Capitalized expenditures (2,691,647 ) (92,182 Net cash used in investing activities (2,691,647 ) (14,182 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from convertible notes payable 15,150,000 2,050,000 Principal payments on financing lease (828,143 ) (776,220 Proceeds from issuance on equity offerings 1,342,004 650,000 Payments on note payable (34,689 ) (2,272 Debt and warrant issuance costs (933,410 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 14,695,762 1,921,508 Net change to cash (302,762 ) 85,661 Cash, beginning of period 2,477,122 434,613 Cash, end of period $ 2,174,360 $ 520,274 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 248,243 $ 374,548 Supplemental non-cash financing activities Original issue discount on debt $ 8,157,693 $ - Issuance of warrants in conjunction with convertible notes payable - $ 586,813 Conversion of convertible debt and accrued interest to common stock $ 10,087,328 $ -

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

For additional company updates, follow First Breach on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1252185