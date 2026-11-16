IRVING, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Envela Corporation today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company reported quarterly revenue of $43.4 million and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.15.

Management Commentary

"Through nine months we have earned $0.65 per diluted share, nearly double the prior-year period and already more than all of 2025," said John Loftus, CEO of Envela. "Precious metals traded well below January's record levels, customer selling normalized and Consumer revenue stepped down from last year's elevated base. Even so, quarterly diluted earnings per share rose 15.4 percent to $0.15, operating income grew 11.5 percent to $4.7 million and gross margin expanded to 29.4 percent of revenue on a favorable sales mix. That is the model working as designed."

"Consumer segment gross margin rose to 17.5 percent from 11.5 percent a year ago as mix shifted away from wholesale, and our Commercial segment grew revenue again on steady demand for re-commerced technology assets and components," Loftus continued. "We generated $33.5 million in operating cash flow year to date, retired the Consumer segment's bank note, repurchased 67,435 shares and ended September with $35.6 million in net cash, up from $8.2 million at year-end. Today we repaid our remaining $7.4 million of bank term notes with cash on hand, leaving a single $0.7 million note outstanding and significant flexibility to invest in growth and return value to shareholders. We remain mindful of precious metals volatility and an uncertain macro backdrop, and confident in a business built to perform across commodity cycles."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Additional information will be available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which the Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Sales $ 43,439,149 $ 57,389,411 Gross margin $ 12,787,548 $ 13,067,930 Operating income $ 4,686,057 $ 4,201,528 Net income $ 3,877,456 $ 3,356,920 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP measure) $ 5,200,857 $ 4,674,052

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Third quarter revenue was $43.4 million, compared to $57.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter gross margin was $12.8 million, or 29.4% of revenue, compared to $13.1 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter operating expenses were $8.1 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter operating income was $4.7 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $4.2 million, or 7.3% of revenue, in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter net income was $3.9 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, or 12.0% of revenue, compared to $4.7 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter Consumer Segment Operating Highlights

Consumer segment revenue was $30.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $45.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment gross margin was $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $5.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment operating expenses were $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment operating income was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment net income was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter Commercial Segment Operating Highlights

Commercial segment revenue was $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $12.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment gross margin was $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment operating expenses were $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment operating income was $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment net income was $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.7 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $18.2 million on December 31, 2025.

The Company's long-term debt was $8.1 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $9.9 million on December 31, 2025.

Subsequent to quarter end, on November 16, 2026, the Company repaid in full its two notes payable with Farmers State Bank, with an aggregate balance of approximately $7.4 million, with cash on hand at maturity.

Total shareholders' equity was $82.9 million on September 30, 2026, compared to $67.1 million on December 31, 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated operating cash flows totaled $33.5 million, compared to $6.1 million in the prior-year period.

Share Repurchase Program

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 67,435 shares of common stock at a cost of $1.1 million. Since the beginning of the share repurchase program in March of 2023, Envela has spent more than $5.8 million to purchase 1,028,590 shares of common stock under the share repurchase program authorized through March 31, 2028. The Company is authorized to purchase 1,100,000 shares, of which 71,410 shares remained available for repurchase as of September 30, 2026.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-United States ("U.S.") Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. A "non-U.S. GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of the Company.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Consumer Commercial Consolidated Consumer Commercial Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation:









Net income $ 1,549,205 $ 2,328,251 $ 3,877,456 $ 947,134 $ 2,409,786 $ 3,356,920 Addition (deduction): Depreciation and amortization 237,473 277,327 514,800 203,349 269,175 472,524 Other income (118,404 ) (208,489 ) (326,893 ) (104,863 ) (128,779 ) (233,642 ) Interest expense 39,257 40,258 79,515 53,429 52,328 105,757 Income tax expense 425,986 629,993 1,055,979 274,139 698,354 972,493 $ 2,133,517 $ 3,067,340 $ 5,200,857 $ 1,373,188 $ 3,300,864 $ 4,674,052

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of (i) net income (loss) of the Company, adjusted for additions (deductions) of (ii) interest expense, (iii) other (income) expense, (iv) income tax expense (benefit), and (v) depreciation and amortization. Management considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a key financial measure to assess our overall operating performance. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "net income" or other financial measures of operating performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles components of the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2026 and for the year ended December 31, 2025:

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Debt Obligations(1) (a) $ 8,107,326 $ 9,924,635 Total Cash(2) (43,744,596 ) (18,154,849 ) Net Debt Obligations(3) (b) $ (35,637,270 ) $ (8,230,214 ) Net income(4) (c) $ 22,885,687 $ 14,596,978 Adjusted EBITDA(4) (d) $ 30,519,050 $ 19,975,520 Leverage Ratios Debt to Net Income Leverage(5): (a) divided by (c) 0.35 x 0.68 x Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage(6): (a) divided by (d) 0.27 x 0.50 x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage(7): (b) divided by (d) (1.17 )x (0.41 )x

(1) Debt Obligations are defined as the sum of amounts outstanding under notes payable balances.

(2) Total Cash is defined as the Company's cash and cash equivalents.

(3) Net Debt Obligations are defined as the difference between the Company's (i) Debt Obligations and (ii) Total Cash.

(4) The presentation of net income and Adjusted EBITDA for September 30, 2026, represents the total amount of net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2026.

(5) Debt to Net Income Leverage Ratio is defined as (i) Debt Obligations divided by (ii) net income. The Company considers this measure to be the representative financial measure of our ability to service "notes payable" utilizing U.S. GAAP-derived financial statement balances. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service Debt Obligations.

(6) Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio is defined as the Company's (i) Debt Obligations divided by (ii) Adjusted EBITDA. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service Debt Obligations.

(7) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio is defined as the Company's (i) Net Debt Obligations divided by (ii) Adjusted EBITDA. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service Debt Obligations.

The following table reconciles Net Cash(1) to its comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures:

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Total Cash $ 43,744,596 $ 18,154,849 Less: Debt Obligations (8,107,326 ) (9,924,635 ) $ 35,637,270 $ 8,230,214

(1) Net Cash is defined as the difference between the Company's (i) Total Cash and (ii) Debt Obligations. The Company's Net Cash is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "cash and cash equivalents" and amounts outstanding under "notes payable" balances or other financial measures of liquidity calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in the understanding of the Company's liquidity.

The following table reconciles Free Cash Flow(1) to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating Cash Flow $ 6,379,203 $ 2,403,744 Capital Expenditures (3,446,768 ) (205,963 ) $ 2,932,435 $ 2,197,781

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as the difference between the Company's (i) net cash provided by operations ("Operating Cash Flow") and (ii) Capital Expenditures, which the Company defines as any purchases of property and equipment or intangible assets. The Company's Free Cash Flow is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "net cash provided by operations" or other financial measures of cash flow available to meet financing needs calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Envela periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, envela.com. This includes press releases, quarterly investor presentations, and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Envela

Envela Corporation ( NYSE American | Texas: ELA ) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on our core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it.

The company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases, and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, and projections relating to the future. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "can," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "goal," "seek," "ensure," "potential," "opportunity," "intend," "predict," "committed," "likely," "continue," "strive," "aim," "scheduled," "focused on," "long-term," "future," "over time," "ongoing," "uncertain," "moving forward," "subject to," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's then-current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

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