Collaboration aims to connect solar contractors and households with financing and clean energy resources, including those who may not qualify for traditional assistance programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / GRID Alternatives and Climate First Bank today announced a partnership to expand access to solar financing for households and contractors across the Mid-Atlantic region. The collaboration brings together GRID Alternatives' experience advancing equitable access to clean energy and Climate First Bank's specialized solar lending expertise.

For many households, the upfront cost of installing solar remains a significant barrier to ownership. Through this partnership, GRID Alternatives and Climate First Bank aim to help bridge that gap by connecting solar contractors with mission-driven financing options that can make clean energy more accessible.

"Expanding access to clean energy requires more than installing solar panels-it requires building the financial and community infrastructure that allows more people, both contractors and customers, to participate in the clean energy economy," said Erika Symmonds, GRID Alternatives Mid-Atlantic Executive Director. "Our partnership with Climate First Bank creates another pathway for contractors and communities to access the resources they need to bring solar within reach of more households across the Mid-Atlantic region."

Climate First Bank's approved contractors can connect customers with financing for residential and commercial solar projects, with features including no dealer fees, a dedicated personal banker, streamlined approvals and processing, and a payment schedule designed to support contractors through project completion.

Contractors can also participate in a survey to share information about their businesses and needs, and eligible contractors working in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia can schedule one-on-one consultations with GRID Alternatives for additional support.

"Climate First Bank is proud to partner with GRID Alternatives to expand access to clean energy while supporting the contractors who make that transition possible," said Chris Castro, EVP-Chief Sustainability Officer at Climate First Bank. "We believe expanding solar adoption should go hand in hand with responsible financing, transparency and a positive experience for consumers. By working together, we can help more households explore solar solutions with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions."

In addition to connecting contractors with financing, GRID Alternatives and Climate First Bank are working to explore ways to connect households who do not qualify for financing with other clean energy resources and programs. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to helping more households find viable pathways to participate in the clean energy transition.

"Partnerships like this demonstrate what is possible when clean energy, community impact and innovative finance come together," said Erica Mackie, GRID Alternatives Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We're excited to work with Climate First Bank to develop complementary approaches that expand access to solar and help ensure the benefits of the clean energy transition reach more households and communities across the Mid-Atlantic."

To learn more about the partnership and Climate First Bank's solar contractor financing program, visit Climate First Bank and GRID Alternatives' contractor page.

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national nonprofit organization that works to make clean energy technology and training accessible to communities that have been left out of the clean energy transition. Through its community-powered approach, GRID connects people, technology and capital to build clean energy solutions that advance economic and environmental justice.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a full-service community bank focused on environmental sustainability and advancing a clean energy future. Founded with a mission to combat the climate crisis, the bank provides specialized financial products and services designed to support individuals, businesses and organizations pursuing sustainable solutions. Climate First Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, a Certified B Corporation and a member of 1% for the Planet.

Media Contact:

Megan Daly

(323) 514-0078

mdaly@gridalternatives.org

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/grid-alternatives-and-climate-first-bank-partner-to-expand-access-to-1252201