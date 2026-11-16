Interprofessional coalitions can now apply for grant awards to develop AI-informed initiatives that reimagine training and rebuild care.

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - The Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS) and the American Academy of Nursing (AAN) are founding partners of Upskill for Health: Advancing Interprofessional AI Readiness (Upskill for Health). This new initiative will equip interprofessional coalitions in their efforts to reimagine training and rebuild care enabled by artificial intelligence (AI). With support from Google.org, $10 million has been committed to fund at least 10 coalitions that include nurses, physicians, patients, and health systems nationwide to improve care and interprofessional training for this new AI-enabled era of health care.

To inform the initiative's design, CMSS and AAN conducted landscape analyses of AI readiness in medicine and nursing. Both reports found that governance has not kept pace with AI adoption, practice has moved ahead of education in AI readiness, and readiness means more than knowing how to operate a tool. To advance this work, a new AI readiness framework has been developed to prepare individual clinicians, interprofessional teams, and health systems for AI-enabled care that improves patient outcomes and clinician well-being.

CMSS and AAN are excited to officially launch the Upskill for Health Request for Proposals (RFP) and invite applications from interprofessional coalitions, including medicine and nursing, to conduct this work within their clinical domains. Upskill for Health is structured in two phases: Reimagine and Rebuild.

In Phase 1, Reimagine , each funded coalition will focus on an opportunity to improve care in a clinical domain where AI could make a significant difference and will work with clinicians and patients to design the care model and interprofessional training to address it.

, each funded coalition will focus on an opportunity to improve care in a clinical domain where AI could make a significant difference and will work with clinicians and patients to design the care model and interprofessional training to address it. In Phase 2, Rebuild, a subset of funded coalitions will receive larger awards to test and implement their interprofessional training and care models in practice at partner health systems.

The Advisory Committee will provide strategic guidance over the duration of the three-year initiative and help extend its reach and impact. Ultimately, Upskill for Health will draw on the work of participating coalitions to inform scalable, replicable interprofessional training and care models that can be applied across the clinical enterprise, culminating in a national framework for interprofessional AI readiness and an open-source national playbook.

"The best AI solutions will come from the people closest to care," said Helen Burstin, MD, MPH, MACP, CEO of the Council of Medical Specialty Societies. "Upskill for Health gives clinical teams and patients the chance to reimagine care in their domain and build AI that truly improves it. With this support, coalitions of physicians, nurses, and patients can design AI-enabled solutions and interprofessional learning that ensure that every patient gets safer, better care."

"Working with our colleagues at CMSS has been a testament to how a shared challenge can create the right momentum at the right time to lead and learn in a truly interprofessional way," said Debra Barksdale, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP, ANEF, FAAN, President of the American Academy of Nursing. "We are grateful that Google for Health and Google.org share this vision. Health care is inherently interconnected, and its design, delivery, and leadership must reflect that same spirit of collaboration."

"As clinicians, we know that great healthcare is a team sport - it is never delivered in silos. Interprofessional teams are at the center of care, and AI is a tool that we believe can help them in their tremendously demanding work," said Michael Howell, MD, Google's Chief Health Officer. "Google is incredibly proud to support CMSS and the American Academy of Nursing in this initiative to support doctors, nurses, and clinical teams with the practical, safe, and responsible tools they need to shape the future of care."

To learn more about Upskill for Health, including information about applying for Phase 1 awards, visit upskillforhealth.org.

Explore the Landscape Analyses and AI Readiness Framework

Explore The 9 C's: An AI Readiness Framework for Interprofessional Teams

###

About the Council of Medical Specialty Societies

The Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS) is a coalition of more than 50 specialty societies representing nearly 1 million physicians across the house of medicine. CMSS advances the expertise and collective voice of specialty societies and the patients they serve to drive meaningful change in the future of healthcare.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12887/324380_09f6f3367478fa7a_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324380