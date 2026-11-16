Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or "the Company") Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2026:

Third quarter revenue of $1,526,561 increased 73.1% from $881,792 in the second quarter of 2026, the second consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. Gross profit of $1,065,831 increased 165.5% from $401,486 in the second quarter of 2026. Gross margin expanded to 69.8%, from 45.5% in the second quarter of 2026 and 57.1% in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA(¹) of $(113,764) improved by $832,664, or 88.0%, from $(946,428) in the second quarter of 2026, bringing the Company close to breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis. Net loss of $457,416 narrowed 50.0% from $914,515 in the second quarter of 2026 and 84.9% from $3,029,741 in the third quarter of 2025. Operating expenses before depreciation, finance costs and non-cash items(¹) of $1,179,595, down 12.5% from the second quarter of 2026 and 26.7% from the third quarter of 2025.

Selected Financial Results - Quarter over Quarter:



Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Change Q3 2025 Change Revenue $1,526,561 $881,792 +73.1% $2,158,802 -29.3% Cost of sales 460,730 480,306 -4.1% 925,319 -50.2% Gross profit 1,065,831 401,486 +165.5% 1,233,483 -13.6% Gross margin % 69.8% 45.5% +24.3 pts 57.1% +12.7 pts Operating expenses before D&A,

finance costs and non-cash items(¹) 1,179,595 1,347,914 -12.5% 1,609,964 -26.7% Adjusted EBITDA(¹) (113,764) (946,428) +$832,664 (376,481) +$262,717 Net loss (457,416) (914,515) -50.0% (3,029,741) -84.9% Comprehensive loss (336,866) (1,193,165) -71.8% (2,991,760) -88.7%

Year-over-year comparison: Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 29.3% compared to $2,158,802 in the corresponding period of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue totaled $3,134,444, compared to $3,642,413 in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 13.9%. Despite the decline in revenue, the Company achieved a significant improvement in its bottom line, narrowing its net loss by 48.5% to $2,513,976, compared to $4,885,121 in the same period of 2025.

The year-over-year revenue comparison reflects higher direct media revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to the acquisition of Enthusiast Gaming assets toward the end of that quarter.

Selected Financial Results - Nine Months:



9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Revenue $3,134,444 $3,642,413 -13.9% Cost of sales 1,134,376 1,340,747 -15.4% Gross profit 2,000,068 2,301,666 -13.1% Gross margin % 63.8% 63.2% +0.6 pts Operating expenses before D&A, finance costs

and non-cash items(¹) 4,432,535 4,116,118 +7.7% Adjusted EBITDA(¹) (2,432,467) (1,814,452) -$618,015 Net loss (2,513,976) (4,885,121) -48.5% Comprehensive loss (2,607,916) (4,808,738) -45.8%

Management Commentary:

"The third quarter was a significant step forward for Vertiqal. Revenue grew 73% from the second quarter, gross margin expanded to nearly 70%, and we brought adjusted EBITDA to within approximately $114,000 of breakeven, an improvement of more than $830,000 from the prior quarter. At the same time, we continued to reduce our operating cost base and cut our net loss in half. Our focus is on building on this momentum, reaching positive adjusted EBITDA and strengthening our balance sheet," said Max Desmarais, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Vertiqal Studios Corp.

(¹) This news release refers to Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses before depreciation, finance costs and non-cash items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss before income taxes, finance costs (net) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude share-based payments, foreign exchange gains and losses, credit losses and recoveries, losses on extinguishment of debt and changes in the fair value of convertible debentures.

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution. Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

For more information, please visit www.vertiqalstudios.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324384