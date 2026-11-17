Developers ranging from academic institutions to biotechnology companies select AGC Biologics for its proven commercial track record

Showcases momentum for Japan's cell and gene therapy ecosystem following proactive government initiatives

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While there is growing interest and momentum for cell and gene therapy development in Japan, there are a limited number of CDMOs with the institutional knowledge, manufacturing prowess, talent development, and international network. To advance their projects in a fast-paced, resource-constrained environment, three biopharma developers including the Institute of Science Tokyo have selected AGC Biologics to provide cell therapy services from its new Yokohama location.

AGC established its cell therapy services in Yokohama in July 2025, bringing together two strong legacies: thirty years of expertise and the track record of the AGC Biologics Milan site, and AGC Group's century-plus manufacturing excellence in Japan. Combined, those legacies position AGC to meet the burgeoning needs of the cell and gene therapy industry.

As part of these new projects, the AGC Biologics Yokohama site will provide services such as process transfer and manufacturing services for pre-clinical and clinical trials. Core technologies available for developers with diverse needs include induced pluripotent stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, exosomes, and CAR-T cell therapies.

Supporting Clinical Translation of Virus-Specific T Cell Therapy Research

Among the projects the Yokohama site will support is a research program led by the Institute of Science Tokyo aimed at advancing third-party virus-specific T cell therapy for treatment-resistant adenovirus infections following hematopoietic cell transplantation toward clinical application.

"Viral infections following hematopoietic cell transplantation represent a major clinical challenge in patients with compromised immune function and can lead to severe, potentially life-threatening complications," said Takahiro Kamiya, M.D., Ph.D., Junior Associate Professor at the Institute of Science Tokyo Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences. "With support from the Japanese Agency for Medical Research and Development under its Research Program for Intractable Diseases, we are advancing the research and development of virus-specific T-cell therapy toward clinical implementation for refractory adenovirus infections following hematopoietic cell transplantation."

At the Yokohama site, AGC Biologics supports this program through process development and analytical method development activities intended to facilitate future clinical and manufacturing implementation.

Coordination with the AGC Biologics Milan Cell and Gene Center of Excellence



One of the new projects involves the transfer of a customer program from the Milan site to the Yokohama site, where AGC will conduct future development and manufacturing activities. Through coordination across its global network, AGC Biologics provides flexible development and manufacturing support tailored to customers' evolving needs and business environments.

"By combining technologies developed across our global network with AGC's unique materials expertise, we provide globally aligned development support services to customers worldwide," said Tadashi Murano, President of AGC Life Science Company. "Going forward, we will continue to provide integrated support from early-stage development through commercialization, helping accelerate our customers' research and development activities."

"AGC Biologics has accumulated extensive experience in the development and manufacturing of cell therapy products through its global operations," said Takahiro. "As we prepare for this collaboration, we have also been impressed by the strength of its research and development capabilities, its robust infrastructure, and the dedication and enthusiasm of its team."

Development and manufacturing provided by the AGC Biologics Cell and Gene Technologies Division has led to 18 commercial approvals for its customers and their products.

Improved landscape for cell and gene therapy development in Japan

As outlined in a recent analysis by Dark Horse Consulting and AGC Biologics, proactive government action and regulatory changes have brought a new wave of early-stage development and attention to cell and gene therapy development in Japan.

"As Western biopharmaceuticals and investors increasingly turn their attention eastward, much of the spotlight has centered on China, driven by its scale, clinical speed and cost advantages," according to H. Deborah Chen and Kang Liu, the authors of the new report, From Laboratory to Launchpad: Japan's Cell and Gene Therapy Ecosystem Hits Its Stride. "Yet, Japan with its deep scientific expertise, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, and strong global accessibility represents both a growing market and a potential hub for CGT innovation across Asia that should not be overlooked."

The full report outlines why Japan presents a compelling opportunity for global CGT developers, as well as some key considerations for developers aiming to build a presence or conduct trials in Japan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Will the Yokohama cell therapy services only be approved by the PMDA, or will it pursue products for additional international regulatory approvals?

The Yokohama cell therapy services suite will not be limited to any one jurisdiction and will pursue regulatory approvals as desired by the customers and the markets they wish to serve, including the PMDA, FDA, EMA, and others.

The AGC Biologics unified global quality system brings a consistent track record of regulatory success and manufacturing excellence to its partnerships and has worked with regulatory bodies around the world and on four different continents. AGC Biologics has passed more than 100 regulatory inspections across agencies including the FDA, EMA, and PMDA.

What specifically is the SAKIGAKE designation and what is the status of it?

The SAKIGAKE designation system was initiated by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in 2015 to further accelerate regulatory approvals for innovative therapies. Similar to the U.S. FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation and the EU EMA's Priority Medicines program, the SAKIGAKE regulatory initiative works to expedite access to treatments for serious or life-threatening conditions.

SAKIGAKE status is granted to candidates demonstrating novel mechanisms of action with promising efficacy or safety data, and those products have a review period closer to six months and prioritized consultation with the PMDA.

As of June 2026, four of the 25 regenerative medicine products receiving approval in Japan had SAKIGAKE designation. Three of the four were from Japanese drug developers and one was a global sponsor.

In late 2025 and early 2026 alone, four new SAKIGAKE designations were awarded to sponsors outside of Japan.

How does Japan encourage orphan drug development?

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has an orphan designation for products targeting conditions with fewer than 50,000 patients in Japan that have a high unmet medical need and lack effective existing treatments.

With this designation, sponsors have:

Priority review timelines (~ 9 months)

10-year re-examination period

Flexibility for global programs (Does not require a Japan-first or Japan-simultaneous submission)





More details are accessible through the PMDA's Overview of Orphan Drug Designation.

About Institute of Science Tokyo

Institute of Science Tokyo (Science Tokyo) was established on October 1, 2024, following the merger between Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) and Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), with the mission of "Advancing science and human wellbeing to create value for and with society."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering friendly and expert services as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.'s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs eight facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



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Institute of Science Tokyo media contact: media@adm.isct.ac.jp AGC Inc. corporate contact: info-pr@agc.com AGC Biologics media contact: kati.sills@agc.com