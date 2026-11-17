CloudKeeper Achieves Select Partner Tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track

The recognition builds on CloudKeeper's existing relationship with Anthropic and strengthens its enterprise AI capabilities.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudKeeper, an AI and cloud cost optimization partner, today announced that it has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track.

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

The recognition adds to CloudKeeper's capabilities in helping businesses implement and manage AI solutions. Drawing on its expertise in cloud infrastructure, FinOps and AI, CloudKeeper will support organizations building with Claude, including implementing Claude through Amazon Bedrock and addressing their AI infrastructure, governance and cost optimization needs.

For businesses, putting AI into production involves decisions that go well beyond selecting a model. Teams need to consider how AI applications connect with existing systems, where workloads run, how usage is governed and how costs are managed. With experience across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, and dedicated offerings such as FinOps for AI and Generative AI Launchpad, CloudKeeper helps customers navigate these considerations across their cloud environments.

Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, said, "We've spent over 15 years helping businesses make better decisions about their cloud investments. AI brings exciting opportunities, but it also raises important questions about infrastructure, consumption and long-term costs. We want to help customers get the most out of what they're building with Claude while keeping the economics in view. This recognition is a meaningful step in that direction."

Aman Aggarwal, COO of CloudKeeper, added, "For me, the interesting work begins when a team takes Claude from a promising capability and makes it useful in its own environment. That means connecting it with existing applications, making sound architecture choices and putting the right governance in place. Our engineering and cloud teams work across these challenges, and this recognition supports the work we're doing with customers."

The announcement builds on CloudKeeper's earlier appointment as an authorised Anthropic reseller, enabling customers to access Claude models through Amazon Bedrock within AWS. Together, the two relationships strengthen CloudKeeper's ability to support customers with both Claude access and implementation.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is an outcome-driven AI and cloud cost optimization partner, combining FinOps expertise, proprietary technology, and hands-on execution to help organizations improve cost efficiency across their cloud and AI environments. With over 15 years of cloud cost optimization experience, CloudKeeper has helped 500+ global companies reduce cloud and AI spend by an average of 20% across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Its outcome-based model delivers ongoing savings without upfront costs or long-term commitments.

Contact Information

Naman Jain

Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

CloudKeeper

+1 (346) 497-7363

naman.jain@cloudkeeper.com

https://www.cloudkeeper.com/

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