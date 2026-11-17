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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing (the "Closing Date").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for conducting the Company's European-based research and development operations, including its planned human clinical study, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay cash finder's fees of up to 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company may issue to eligible finders an aggregate number of non-transferable finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to up to 8.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

The Offering may close in tranches on one or more dates as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering remains subject to a number of conditions, including the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the Closing Date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and policies of the CSE.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide. BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTCQB Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3.

For more Company information, please visit https://bionxt.com/ or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website, www.thecse.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS NEWS RELEASE HAVE NOT BEEN, NOR WILL THEY BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS ABSENT U.S. REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE U.S. REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES, NOR A SOLICITATION FOR OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NOR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. ("UNITED STATES" AND "U.S. PERSON" ARE AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds raised in the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include including risks regarding market conditions, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, the development and advancement of Company's European operations, equity markets generally, the availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bionxt-solutions-inc.-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-of-uni-1252462