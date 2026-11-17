Duane Boise, President and CEO of MMJ International Holdings stated "Now the DEA is confronting the 880-pound gorilla in the room: Who gets to grow marijuana, how much can they produce, and what constitutes legitimate medical demand under federal law and international treaties?"

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / MMJ International Holdings, Inc. ("MMJ") today called attention to a major development in federal marijuana regulation that the company believes raises fundamental questions about the future of the state-licensed medical cannabis operators.

On November 10, 2026, the Drug Enforcement Administration published a Federal Register notice confirming that it is developing separate production quotas for marijuana, marijuana extracts, and naturally derived delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol classified under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

The announcement exposes what MMJ has repeatedly described as the 800-pound gorilla in the room: federal marijuana production cannot be separated from the government's obligation to determine legitimate medical demand and prevent excessive cultivation and diversion.

The question is no longer simply whether state-licensed marijuana operators can obtain federal DEA registrations.

The question is how much marijuana the federal government will authorize them to manufacture, under what standards, and for what legitimate medical purpose.

DEA Has Now Put the Quota Question on the Public Record

The November 10 notice, published at 91 Federal Register 72566, addresses proposed 2027 aggregate production quotas for Schedule I and II controlled substances.

But buried within that notice is a separate discussion of marijuana products newly classified under Schedule III.

DEA identifies three new controlled-substance codes:

7362: Schedule III marijuana

Schedule III marijuana 7353: Schedule III marijuana extract

Schedule III marijuana extract 7386: Schedule III naturally derived delta-9-THC

DEA explains that the United States remains bound by the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, which requires controls on licensed marijuana production to prevent excessive manufacture and accumulation beyond legitimate needs.

The agency states that it is evaluating data sources and methodologies to determine national production requirements for the three Schedule III categories.

A separate Federal Register notice will announce proposed quotas once those determinations have been made.

No numerical Schedule III marijuana production quotas have yet been announced.

Schedule III Does Not Eliminate International Treaty Obligations

The April 28, 2026 Attorney General's Order placed FDA-approved marijuana products and marijuana products subject to qualifying state medical licenses into Schedule III.

That action created a new federal registration pathway for state-licensed medical marijuana businesses under 21 CFR § 1301.13(k).

However, Schedule III classification under domestic law does not automatically eliminate the United States' international obligations governing cannabis cultivation and production.

The Single Convention requires licensing and production controls for cannabis, including measures intended to prevent excessive production and diversion.

MMJ believes the November 10 DEA notice makes clear that these obligations remain a central part of implementing the Attorney General's Order.

A state cultivation license is not, by itself, a federal determination of how much marijuana is legitimately needed for medical purposes.

How Will DEA Determine Legitimate Medical Demand?

For decades, DEA has administered production quotas for Schedule I and II controlled substances under 21 U.S.C. § 826 and 21 CFR Part 1303.

That system considers medical and scientific needs, manufacturing requirements, inventories, diversion risks and other relevant information.

The newly announced Schedule III marijuana quota process raises a different set of questions because state medical marijuana markets have developed through separate state licensing systems rather than the traditional federal prescription-drug supply chain.

MMJ believes DEA must now explain:

How will national medical marijuana demand be calculated?

Will DEA rely on state patient registrations, dispensary sales, physician recommendations, historical cultivation volumes or other sources?

How will DEA distinguish legitimate medical demand from recreational consumption or diversion?

Will individual manufacturers receive production limits, and how will those limits be calculated?

How will DEA prevent overproduction and accumulation across dozens of independently regulated state markets?

And how will the agency reconcile these new registrations with longstanding federal manufacturing applications submitted by pharmaceutical developers?

These are not merely business questions.

They concern the federal government's administration of controlled substances and its compliance with international obligations.

MMJ Filed Its Federal Manufacturing Application in 2018

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc., a subsidiary of MMJ International Holdings, submitted its DEA Schedule I bulk-manufacturer registration application on December 27, 2018.

The company pursued the application to support FDA-regulated cannabinoid pharmaceutical development, including investigational programs for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis.

DEA conducted inspections and administrative proceedings concerning the application, which was dismissed.

MMJ has also obtained a DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration for pharmaceutical development activities involving standardized cannabinoid formulations.

The company has invested more than $10 million in its federal pharmaceutical development and compliance efforts.

"MMJ filed its federal manufacturing application in 2018 because we understood that pharmaceutical cannabinoid production required federal registration, controlled manufacturing, documented scientific purpose and regulatory accountability," said Duane Boise, President and Chief Executive Officer of MMJ International Holdings. "Now DEA is confronting the question we have been raising for years: how does the federal government determine legitimate medical marijuana production when the state industry has been operating under an entirely different system?"

The Federal Government Cannot Ignore the Supply Question

MMJ believes the national discussion surrounding marijuana rescheduling has focused heavily on Schedule III classification, tax consequences and potential benefits to publicly traded cannabis companies.

Far less attention has been devoted to the production controls necessary to administer the new federal framework.

That omission is significant.

Federal registration is not the same as unrestricted production authority.

Nor does Schedule III classification constitute FDA approval of individual state marijuana products.

"Wall Street has been talking about Schedule III as though it automatically opens the door to unlimited federally lawful marijuana production," Boise said. "But DEA's own notice makes clear that production quantities, legitimate national demand and international treaty obligations still have to be addressed. Those questions cannot simply be wished away because the industry wants the economic benefits of rescheduling."

The Pending Federal Litigation Adds Another Dimension

MMJ International Holdings and its subsidiaries are participating in litigation before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit challenging aspects of the April 2026 marijuana rescheduling order.

The litigation raises questions concerning statutory authority, administrative procedure, federal registration and the regulatory treatment of state-licensed marijuana businesses.

MMJ believes the emerging Schedule III production-quota process underscores the complexity of the regulatory structure created by the Attorney General's Order.

The November 10 notice does not establish that the order is unlawful.

It does, however, confirm that DEA is still developing important components of the federal system under which qualifying state marijuana manufacturers will operate.

For MMJ, the central issue is whether those controls can be implemented consistently with the Controlled Substances Act, the Single Convention and the requirements applicable to federally regulated pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The 880-Pound Gorilla Is No Longer Hiding

MMJ believes the federal government must now answer a question with potentially enormous consequences for state-licensed marijuana cultivation:

If DEA must determine legitimate national medical demand, what happens when existing state marijuana production exceeds the amount the federal government ultimately determines is necessary?

That possibility has not been resolved by DEA's November 10 notice.

Neither has the question of whether individual state-licensed producers will face production limits or how those limits would be allocated.

"This is the 880-pound gorilla in the room," Boise said. "The federal government cannot promise an industry the benefits of Schedule III while ignoring the production controls that accompany federal regulation. Who gets to manufacture marijuana? How much? Based on whose medical determination? And what happens to production that exceeds legitimate medical demand?"

Boise concluded:

"MMJ is not opposed to cannabinoid medicine. We are opposed to a federal system that applies one set of standards to companies pursuing FDA-regulated pharmaceutical development and another to companies operating under state marijuana licenses. If Washington intends to establish a federally regulated medical marijuana industry, it must explain the rules and apply them lawfully and consistently."

About MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc., through MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., is developing investigational pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapies through the FDA botanical drug development framework.

The company's investigational programs target Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis. MMJ has pursued FDA Investigational New Drug applications, Orphan Drug Designation, pharmaceutical formulation development, analytical testing and DEA controlled-substance registrations.

MMJ's investigational drug candidates are not yet FDA approved, and their safety and efficacy have not been established through completed clinical trials.

Media Contact:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

Sources:

DEA, Proposed Aggregate Production Quotas for Schedule I and II Controlled Substances and Assessment of Annual Needs for 2027, 91 FR 72566 (November 10, 2026), Docket DEA-1730P.

Attorney General Order No. 6754-2026, 91 FR 22714 (April 28, 2026).

Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.C. § 826.

Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, Articles 21, 23, 28 and 29.

Regulatory Notice: MMJ's cannabinoid product candidates are investigational and have not been approved by FDA. The company has not established their safety or efficacy through completed clinical trials. Statements concerning future DEA quota requirements, individual production allocations and regulatory outcomes reflect questions and expectations that remain subject to further agency action.

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-800-pound-gorilla-in-the-room-dea-now-confirms-marijuana-producti-1252492