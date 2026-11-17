London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - The Money Cloud, the London-based international money transfer comparison platform, has completed the prestigious EY FinTech Growth Programme 6.0. It joins an exclusive alumni network of more than 100 high-growth fintech innovators.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/324167_52cfce3ad4b6da1e_001full.jpg

The intensive six-week programme is run by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) in London. It is highly selective and designed only for breakout Seed to Series B fintech companies. It ends with a live showcase pitching event in front of top-tier investors and financial institution leaders, and it gives participants the strategic frameworks they need to scale operations globally.

Founded in 2010, The Money Cloud helps people and businesses send money abroad for less. It compares exchange rates and fees from banks and specialist providers side by side, showing customers exactly how much will arrive at the other end so they can choose the best-value option before they send. The platform now compares providers across 144 currencies. It covers everything from regular family remittances and customers who need to transfer GBP to USD to large one-off payments such as property purchases and business invoices.

During the programme, The Money Cloud worked closely with dedicated EY coaches and industry experts. The cohort focused on four areas: scaling growth strategies, navigating complex international regulations, establishing institutional partnerships, and implementing responsible AI frameworks. Each one matters to a business that works across borders and currencies, where rules change from market to market and trust with both customers and partner providers is essential.

"Completing the EY FinTech Growth Programme marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory," said Emmanuel Addy at The Money Cloud. "The insights gained and the networks built over the last six weeks will be instrumental as we scale our platform, expand our partnerships, and continue delivering next-generation financial solutions for our customers."

Participants rated the EY FinTech Growth Programme 9.2 out of 10, and taking part places The Money Cloud at the forefront of the UK's financial technology ecosystem. The company plans to use this momentum to speed up its upcoming product roadmap and expand its market footprint. That growth builds on more than 15 years of helping customers see the true cost of sending money overseas.

For consumers and businesses alike, hidden fees and marked-up exchange rates can quietly eat into the value of an international transfer. The Money Cloud's mission is to make that process transparent. The frameworks developed during the programme will help the company reach more customers and strengthen its relationships with the providers on its platform.

For more information about The Money Cloud and its latest developments, visit www.themoneycloud.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324167