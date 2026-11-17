News summary

Entrust's 2027 Identity Fraud Report finds that sophisticated document fraud surged 20x in 2026, while advanced document fraud tripled, signaling fraud is professionalizing.

Deepfake attacks increased 165% year over year, averaging one every three minutes. Financial services accounted for 94% of detected deepfakes globally.

Injection attack volume rose 224%, as criminals fed AI-generated or stolen identity media directly into verification systems.

Reported social engineering attempts rose 520%, making it the fastest-growing attack method in 2026.

Fraud is becoming a professional, high-growth industry, powered by AI, deepfakes, injection attacks, and social engineering, according to the Entrust 2027 Identity Fraud Report. The report analyzes proprietary data to examine how identity fraud evolved in 2026.

Overall identity document (ID) fraud fell 19% year over year as basic alterations and template fraud became less effective against modern verification systems. At the same time, more sophisticated ID fraud surged nearly 20x, or 1,870%, and advanced ID fraud more than tripled (268%). These more convincing attacks require greater skill, better tools, and trained scrutiny to detect.

Professional fraud operators are investing in better templates, stolen credentials, and specialized skills, making attacks more convincing, scalable, and able to target multiple points across the identity lifecycle.

"The big story is that fraud has become a professional operation," said Simon Horswell, Senior Fraud Specialist Manager at Entrust. "Fraudsters are investing in better templates, stolen credentials, and specialized skills to make attacks more convincing. AI is accelerating this shift, helping fraudsters scale operations and target multiple points across the identity lifecycle."

Deepfakes concentrate in financial services

Deepfake attacks increased 165% year over year, averaging one detected deepfake every three minutes in 2026, as fraudsters increasingly use AI-generated IDs, photos, and videos, to bypass traditional security systems.

Financial services accounted for 94% of all deepfakes detected globally, while deepfakes against digital-first banks surged 714%.

Existing finance account holders are also a growing target, with account takeovers now accounting for 52% of banking fraud, compared with 48% for new account fraud. Fraudsters can use a compromised financial account for money laundering, money muling, and other downstream crimes, making these accounts particularly valuable for fraud operations.

"Deepfake tools are getting faster, easier to use, and more capable, which will improve the quality and realism of their output," continued Horswell. "That raises the stakes for financial institutions where a successfully passed identity check can open the door to far more than one fraudulent transaction. Banks need to deploy layered defenses that can assess the authenticity of identity media alongside the person, device, and behavior across each interaction."

Injection attacks exploit trusted systems

Injection volume increased 224% in 2026, outpacing deepfake generation. Attackers use virtual cameras, device emulators, and other methods to send fraudulent, AI-generated, or stolen images and videos directly into verification systems to bypass the camera on a smartphone, laptop, or other device.

Criminals are also injecting genuine identity media and biometric data obtained through scams, coercion, or data breaches. Device intelligence fraud detections increased 42%, reinforcing the importance of assessing device and behavior as well as identity media as fraudsters increasingly inject genuine, stolen media into trusted systems.

"Injection attacks show why layered defenses are critical," Horswell added. "While the injected content itself may be authentic, real-time monitoring of device and session behavior can reveal signs of fraud."

Social engineering targets trusted people

Reported social engineering attempts rose 520% in 2026 and increased 75x over two years, making it the fastest-growing attack method in the report. Fraudsters target customers and employees who are authorized to access accounts, approve transactions, or complete security checks, then use legitimate credentials to take over accounts.

Fraud patterns vary by region

The Americas recorded the highest fraud rate and fastest pace of change. ID fraud was the highest globally (6%) and has the highest share of physical counterfeit documents (68%). Deepfake attacks increased 2,200%, the fastest year-over-year growth of any region.

ID fraud was the highest globally (6%) and has the highest share of physical counterfeit documents (68%). Deepfake attacks increased 2,200%, the fastest year-over-year growth of any region. Europe remained the deepfake epicenter. The region recorded the highest share of sophisticated ID fraud attempts (43%) and the largest regional share of deepfake attacks (61%).

The region recorded the highest share of sophisticated ID fraud attempts (43%) and the largest regional share of deepfake attacks (61%). APAC was the most digitally native fraud market. The region had the highest level of basic ID fraud (74%), while digital forgeries accounted for 47% of ID fraud. Deepfake activity increased by 116% year over year.

"Fraud is professional, multichannel, and increasingly focused on both new and existing accounts," said Tony Ball, CEO at Entrust. "Organizations must protect identities across both customer and workforce lifecycles, from onboarding and account opening through authentication, account recovery, and high-risk transactions. Identity verification, biometric authentication, device intelligence, and trust signals work together to fight fraud today while providing a foundation for governing AI agent actions. The future of identity security is moving beyond one-time checks toward continuous trust throughout the identity lifecycle."

Download the full 2027 Identity Fraud Report to learn more.

Methodology

The 2027 Identity Fraud Report serves as a guide to global identity fraud trends and techniques threatening businesses in 2026. Through its identity verification solution, Entrust processes millions of identity verifications each year across 195 countries. The report shares insights gained on the state of remote identity fraud over the past year, based on analysis of data collected from September 2025 to September 2026. The data and trends are reflective of the verification space and might not always mirror wider market trends. Data has been normalized by client and industry distribution.

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. Learn more at entrust.com.

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Contacts:

ken.kadet@entrust.com