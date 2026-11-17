ACG METALS LIMITED ("ACG" or the "Company") ACG Completes USD 325 Million Bond Placement

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACG HoldCo 1 PLC, has completed the placement of USD 325 million of new four-year senior secured bonds with a coupon rate of 12 percent at 100 percent of their nominal amount. The bond placement launched on 16 November 2026 and met strong investor demand across European and international markets, allowing close of books same day.

Settlement is expected on or about 1 December 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent, and an application will be made for listing of the new bonds on the Nordic ABM. Net proceeds from the new bond issue will be used to redeem in full ACG's existing USD 200 million senior secured bond, including interest and premium, finance capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes. Proceeds will initially be deposited into escrow and released subject to the applicable conditions.

Patrick Henze, CFO of ACG, said:

"This refinancing marks an important step in strengthening ACG's financial flexibility. By refinancing and extending our previous Nordic Bond, we can fully fund our growth opportunities in Türkiye at a lower cost of capital, maintain a strong balance sheet and minimise dilution for our shareholders.

With funding secured for these investments and limited sustaining capital requirements, we expect strong cash generation from our expanded operations to support a healthy cash balance and low leverage ratios. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation and maintaining a solid financial position."

Clarksons Securities AS acted as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited acted as Co-Manager for the bond issue.

For further information please contact:

Thirty Three Communications

Communications Advisor

acgmetals-client-success@thirtythreecomms.com

Berenberg

Joint Broker

Jennifer Lee / Ivan Briechle Sanz

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Canaccord

Research Analysts

Tim Huff +44 (0) 20 7523 8374

Joint Broker

James Asensio / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond

+ 44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Stifel

Joint Broker

Ashton Clanfield / Callum Stewart

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Cantor Fitzgerald

Research Analysts

Puneet Singh +1 (416) 350-8153

About the Company

ACG Metals is building a high-margin, copper-focused producer through safe, efficient and sustainable operations.

ACG acquired the Gediktepe Mine in September 2024 and produced first copper concentrate on 31 August 2026. The operation is now ramping up towards commercial production.

In November 2026, ACG agreed to acquire 100% of Blue Moon Norway AS, which holds a 94.52% interest in the construction-stage Nussir copper mine and other development assets in Norway.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON:ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414565

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

Important Notices

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

Not for publication or distribution in or into the United States

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of, or with any securities regulatory authority of, any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, pledged, taken up, exercised, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither the Company nor the Issuer intends to make a public offering of any securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Group's or its affiliates' intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Group's or its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Group's or its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Group's or its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acg-metals-limited-acg-or-the-company-acg-completes-usd-325-million-bond-placement-302941039.html