Haier Smart Home at COP31: Five Pathways to Climate Action, Starting at Home

Haier Smart Home takes the stage at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), showcasing climate action achievements and initiatives from its international businesses: from renewable energy in manufacturing and product efficiency to connected home technologies and circular economy.

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Smart Home will be present at the COP31 with a clear vision regarding low-carbon, inclusive, circular, resilient and global homes: these five dimensions form a connected chain of action, from the energy used by individual products to the systems that support households, communities and industrial value chains.

On Social Organizations Day (November 19), Haier Smart Home will present its flagship decarbonization case and energy-efficient technologies in a dedicated featured session at the China Pavilion.

As a co-hosting unit, Haier Smart Home will also feature in the Pavilion's exhibition area - physical green-technology displays with bilingual collateral - in line with China's MEE's push for AI-enabled and robotics showcases.

Huang Xiaowu, Haier Smart Home Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer and General Manager of Capital Markets and Investment Development, said: "Sustainability is not a single initiative but a system of connected actions. From energy-efficient products and smart home technologies to circularity, resilient supply chains and cross-border cooperation, we are working to create measurable value for consumers, communities and the environment."

AI Technology Delivers Energy Savings and Greater Comfort

For Haier Smart Home, climate action starts at home because this is where sustainability becomes part of everyday life. Homes are not only places where energy is consumed, but also where it can be managed more intelligently through efficient appliances, connected technologies and circular practices. From AI-powered products that help reduce energy and water use, to smart ecosystems that optimize household consumption, to manufacturing and recycling initiatives that support the entire product lifecycle, Haier Smart Home sees the home as a critical link between individual choices and global climate goals. This vision is reflected in the company's five pathways to climate action: low-carbon, inclusive, circular, resilient and global homes, demonstrating how innovation can translate climate ambition into tangible impact for households and communities around the world Global climate action requires a collective effort.

At the China Pavilion, Haier Smart Home is showcasing energy-efficient products including the Horizon refrigerator and X11 washer-dryer set, along with integrated solutions.

Powered by AI, the X11 Plus washing machine is designed to be 75% more efficient than A-class, helping you reducing energy consumption with every cycle. Thanks to the Direct Motion Motor, it delivers greater torque and enhanced control, ensuring gentle, precise drum movements that care for your most delicate fabrics, from wool to silk.

The Horizon refrigerator combines a Class C energy efficiency rating with generous storage capacity; its 700-liter model saves 137 kWh annually. Haier also offers refrigerators that consume 35% less energy than the maximum permitted under the EU's highest energy efficiency rating.

From Individual Products to Integrated Systems: Sustainability Throughout the Product Life Cycle

The importance of energy efficiency during product use is reflected in the experience of Fisher & Paykel: compared with 2020, the company achieved a 24% reduction in average carbon emissions per appliance sold and a 17% reduction in total emissions, covering Scopes 1, 2 and 3. These results were driven by several factors, including product improvements, changes in the sales mix and the declining carbon intensity of electricity grids in its markets.

At the same time, digital technologies are expanding opportunities for managing household energy consumption. In Europe, the hOn ecosystem enables users of compatible appliances to monitor consumption, schedule cycles and access maintenance features. In the United States, GE Appliances, in collaboration with Savant, has developed EcoBalance, a solution designed to integrate home appliances, electrical load management, solar generation and energy storage systems.

In India, Haier smart home's HRD-2105 refrigerator and HFC-175S deep freezer received "Appliance of the Year" honors in two categories at the 2025 National Energy Conservation Awards, organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). At Greater Noida, a 4.5 MWp rooftop solar installation is expected to generate 5.8 million kWh of clean electricity annually.

In Pakistan, Haier smart home's solar air conditioner connects directly to solar panels and uses a smart chip to balance solar and grid power automatically.

Sustainability is determined by choices made throughout the value chain, from electricity procurement and materials to manufacturing, packaging, logistics, recycling and end-of-life management.

Haier's industrial park in Eskisehir, Türkiye, the company's largest European manufacturing and export hub, operates entirely on renewable electricity and zero waste to landfill.

In China, Haier collected nearly 30 million discarded appliances for recycling as of 2025, recovering more than 95% of materials, with recycled plastic achieving 99.9% purity.

Haier has committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its own operations no later than 2050 and has established a Climate Change Committee to support this ambition.

From manufacturing to connected homes and materials recovery, Haier's international businesses demonstrate how innovation can translate into tangible progress across the appliance lifecycle. At COP31, China aims to lead by example through practical emissions-reduction measures. Haier brings these experiences to the global discussion on climate action, highlighting the role of industrial transformation, technology and collaboration in advancing a more energy-efficient future.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haier-smart-home-at-cop31-five-pathways-to-climate-action-starting-at-home-302941672.html