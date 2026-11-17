Sampo plc, inside information, 17 November 2026 at 9:30 am EET

Inside information: Sampo announces financial targets for the 2027-2029 strategic period

Sampo plc ('Sampo') is the leading Northern European P&C insurer with a long track record of sustainable underwriting profit growth, consistent delivery of financial targets and strategic objectives, disciplined capital management, and attractive returns to shareholders.

The Group having delivered on its financial targets set in 2024, Sampo's Board of Directors has today approved new financial targets for the next strategy cycle: Sampo will aim to deliver EUR 2 billion of underwriting result in 2029 and achieve core EPS growth of more than 9 per cent annually on average over 2027-2029.

"Over the last few years, we have demonstrated our ability to grow profitably and sustainably thanks to our diversification, disciplined execution, consistent focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, and a continuous drive to innovate. This has resulted in increased scale, strong margins and strengthened foundations across all our businesses as well as more than EUR 10 billion of capital returns to shareholders since 2020", says Morten Thorsrud, Group CEO.

"Looking ahead, our strategic priorities remain unchanged, and our focus is on compounding Sampo's mutually reinforcing competitive advantages of underwriting and pricing excellence, strong claims management, superior customer service and distribution network, and scale-enabled operating leverage to continue to deliver attractive earnings growth.

Our efficient capital management and financial strength underpin our success and provide flexibility to invest in long-term growth and support excellent returns.

We will remain ambitious, disciplined and reliable and I am confident that we are well-positioned to continue to increase shareholder value and deliver good outcomes to customers", Thorsrud continues.

Financial targets for 2027-2029:

EUR 2 billion underwriting result in 2029

Core EPS growth of more than 9% annually on average

Capital management framework:

Solvency II ratio target range: 150-190% (unchanged)

Financial leverage: <30% (unchanged)

Return on equity own funds: >30% (new component)

Sampo's financial targets for 2027-2029 build on the Group's strong foundations by leveraging its diversified scale and competitive advantages underpinned by market-leading digital capabilities to compound established leadership positions and further scale businesses with attractive headroom for growth. The Group targets an ambitious core EPS growth of more than 9 per cent on average over 2027-2029 expected to be driven mainly by selective topline growth at strong margins with a continued focus on efficiency improvements across geographies. Efficiency improvements include the targeted EUR 140 million run-rate synergies from the Topdanmark-integration, which are now expected to materialise by the end of 2027, one year ahead of the initial schedule.

Disciplined and efficient capital management remains an important part of Sampo's strategic outlook. The Group continues to target a Solvency II ratio of between 150-190 per cent and a financial leverage of below 30 per cent. A new group return on equity metric is introduced as part of the framework and defined as core result on Solvency II unrestricted Tier one eligible own funds. This metric will be managed at group level, enabling the company to balance and optimise returns across potential capital uses. The Group targets a consistently strong return on equity own funds of more than 30 per cent overall, allowing internal investment flexibility while anchoring long-term value creation in financial decision-making.

Sampo's distribution policy and wider approach to capital allocation remain unchanged. Sampo aims to return capital through a reliable and progressive regular dividend complemented by share buybacks. In a typical year, Sampo expects to return around 90 per cent of its operating result (core result from 2027 onwards) to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, of which its annual dividend is expected to represent more than two-thirds. Sampo will continue to prioritise investing in growth opportunities accretive to long-term shareholder value and remaining a good custodian of shareholder capital.

Sampo is hosting an Investor Update in London today starting at 12:00 pm EET (10:00 am UK time). The event is webcast live at www.sampo.com.

SAMPO PLC

Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Diane Michelberger

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030



Mirko Hurmerinta

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Media contacts,

media@sampo.fi

APPENDIX:

Definitions and calculation formulas for key figures disclosed in this release

Core result:

+profit after tax

-unrealised gains/losses on investments

-certain derivatives

-result effect from changes in discount rates

-non-operational amortisations

-non-recurring items

+interest expenses on RT1 instruments

-adjustment on taxes (fixed tax rate of 22 per cent)

Solvency II ratio:

Own funds / solvency capital requirement

Financial leverage:

Financial debt / (equity (excluding Tier 1 instruments) + financial debt)



Return on equity own funds (RoEOF):

Core result / unrestricted Tier 1 own funds

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com