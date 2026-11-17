CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") has received Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval of the Company's notice of intention to make a new Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). The NCIB will commence on 20 November 2026 and end on 19 November 2027, or such earlier date as Valeura may determine or upon completion of purchases pursuant to the NCIB. Under the NCIB, Valeura may purchase up to 6,956,023 of its common shares ("Shares"), representing approximately 10% of the public float of Shares as at 06 November 2026. As at 06 November 2026 there were 106,283,899 Shares outstanding.

Valeura's management and board feel it is appropriate to offset natural dilution and see the NCIB as a suitable tool to pursue this goal, while also potentially reducing the total Shares outstanding. This reflects the Company's belief that the market price of the Shares may not reflect Valeura's intrinsic value and future prospects. The Company believes the purchase of Shares may represent an appropriate use of Valeura's financial resources to enhance shareholder value.

Purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative Canadian trading systems and all Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled. The number of Shares that can be purchased is subject to a daily maximum, subject to certain exceptions, of 106,195 Shares, which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 424,780 for the Shares on the TSX for the period 01 May 2026 to 31 October 2026. Valeura may also employ an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker, which will allow for purchases of Shares at pre-determined levels at times when Valeura would not otherwise be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading black-out periods.

This new NCIB follows the Company's previous normal course issuer bid (the "Expiring NCIB") which commenced on 20 November 2025 and will end on 19 November 2026. Under the Expiring NCIB, the Company received TSX approval to purchase up to 6,298,884 Shares. Valeura did not purchase any shares under the Expiring NCIB but purchased 130,000 options and 685,460 performance and restricted share units under the same time period, that would have resulted in the issuance of new shares when exercised.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752

Robin James Martin, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

Contact details for the Company's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Auctus Advisors LLP, Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Research Capital Corporation, Roth Canada Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and Türkiye. The Company is executing a growth-oriented strategy, reinvesting into its producing asset portfolio while deploying capital toward further organic and inorganic growth across Southeast Asia. Valeura is committed to delivering value-accretive growth for all stakeholders, underpinned by high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "target" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: statements pertaining to the NCIB and the expected Share purchases thereunder and the Company's business objectives.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from the Farm-in and the Bussabong development, including the risk that actual capital expenditures exceed estimates or that development timelines are delayed; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; geopolitical risks and instability; and the risk associated with international activity. See the Company's most recent annual information form and MD&A for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/valeura-share-buyback-programme-1252516