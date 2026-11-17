Temu Partners with IT Asociácia Slovenska to Support Slovakia Businesses

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IT Association of Slovakia (ITAS), the largest Slovak professional association of information and communication technology companies, to strengthen engagement with local businesses and help them explore e-commerce opportunities across Europe.

Under the MoU, Temu and ITAS will work together to achieve broader e-commerce integration and digital growth for local businesses through joint programs and events. The collaboration brings together Temu's experience as an international marketplace operator and ITAS's knowledge of Slovakia's ICT sector and business community.

Since entering the Slovak market in June 2023 and subsequently expanding its Local Seller Program in November 2025, Temu has enabled local businesses to expand their reach and connect with consumers across Europe.

Through the partnership, Temu and ITAS will explore practical initiatives, such as joint webinars and training sessions, to support Slovak businesses with onboarding, digital integration, and cross-border operations.

"We welcome our partnership with Temu as an opportunity to strengthen our impact on the e-commerce sector and to broaden our cooperation with established international companies," said Emil Fitoš, president of IT Association of Slovakia. "I believe that Temu will be a valuable addition to our membership, and I look forward to working together towards a stronger and more confident ICT sector in Slovakia."

The partnership builds on efforts by Temu to engage with European trade organisations to provide tailored support for local small businesses to help them grow.

"We want to better understand the needs of businesses in Slovakia and how e-commerce can support their growth," said a Temu spokesperson. "Working with ITAS gives us more opportunities to listen to local companies and explore ways to help them reach new customers."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About ITAS

ITAS is a platform for the leaders of the Slovak IT sector. It fosters an innovative IT environment and helps build a more prosperous and modern country. Founded in 1999, ITAS was the very first non-governmental organisation in Slovakia dedicated to IT and digital technologies. Its mission is to make doing business easier for ICT companies in Slovakia and to help the entire sector grow dynamically and consistently.

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