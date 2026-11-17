DJ Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc (ALAG) Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.0029 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10755421 CODE: ALAG ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAG LEI Code: 5493006XPI2IO2VF4W97 Sequence No.: 449886 EQS News ID: 2436400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)