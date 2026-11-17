DJ Amundi Dax UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dax UCITS ETF (CG1) Amundi Dax UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dax UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 469.9296 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3109847 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LEI Code: 969500O1OK3VT6SR8339 Sequence No.: 449937 EQS News ID: 2436502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)