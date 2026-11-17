New wallet solution helps businesses strengthen customer engagement, simplify payouts and unlock new revenue opportunities through a branded wallet experience

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform built for the experience economy, today announced the launch of the PaysafeGo wallet solution, a new merchant wallet offering that enables businesses to deliver their own branded digital wallet experience while leveraging Paysafe's regulated infrastructure, operational expertise and decades of digital wallet experience.

Built on the expertise gained from operating global digital wallet brands for decades, the PaysafeGo solution provides enterprises with a simple and compliant way to launch a branded wallet experience, helping them own the customer relationship while avoiding the operational and regulatory complexity typically associated with becoming a wallet operator.

The PaysafeGo solution is designed for businesses across industries including travel, retail, gaming, marketplaces, gig economy and creator platforms that are increasingly looking beyond payments acceptance to create deeper, ongoing relationships with their customers. By enabling users to receive, hold, transfer and spend funds within a branded wallet environment, businesses can transform payments from a transactional touchpoint into an engagement and loyalty driver.

"Consumers increasingly expect seamless experiences wherever they engage with brands, and payments are a critical part of that journey," said Bob Legters, Chief Product Officer at Paysafe. "The PaysafeGo wallet solution enables businesses to launch their own branded wallet experience without taking on the burden of licensing, compliance, fraud management, issuing and operational support. By combining the flexibility merchants need with the regulated infrastructure and expertise Paysafe provides, we're helping our partners create stronger customer connections, simplify money movement and unlock new opportunities for growth, so they can spend less time managing payments complexity and more time serving their customers."

The PaysafeGo wallet solution is available through two deployment models designed to accommodate different business requirements.

The Embedded Wallet model enables businesses to integrate a fully branded wallet experience directly into their existing applications and platforms through Paysafe APIs and SDKs. Businesses maintain control over the customer experience and user interface, while Paysafe manages complex backend services including KYC, AML, issuing, settlement, reconciliation, fraud management, compliance, and cross-border payouts.

The Turnkey Wallet model offers a faster path to market through a co-branded wallet experience hosted and managed by Paysafe. In this model, Paysafe manages infrastructure, security, compliance and virtual card issuing, while enabling businesses to maintain a strong branded presence and customer relationship.

Key capabilities of the PaysafeGo wallet solution include real-time payouts, seamless bank and peer-to-peer transfers, branded prepaid cards, customer loyalty and rewards experiences, integrated security and compliance controls, and end-to-end operational support. The solution is designed to help businesses reduce payment and payout costs, eliminate manual operational workflows, increase platform engagement and create new recurring revenue opportunities.

The PaysafeGo solution is built on Paysafe's licensed and regulated infrastructure, with embedded KYC, AML, fraud controls and compliance capabilities designed to help businesses meet regulatory requirements while delivering secure and convenient experiences for their customers.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform built for the experience economy. We connect businesses, consumers, and fans across iGaming, video gaming, esports, events, travel, hospitality, online trading and digital commerce, helping lift everyday and high-engagement experiences through reliable payment solutions. These include card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, PaysafeWallet, eCash products like PaysafeCard, and a broad set of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and $167 billion in annualized volume in 2025, Paysafe focuses on making digital experiences easier to access and pay for. More information is available at www.paysafe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117219430/en/

Contacts:

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Director, Global Communications at Paysafe

nilce.piccinini@paysafe.com

