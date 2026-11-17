Avianca Cargo and GOLLOG, renew and expand their agreement with IBS Software

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avianca Cargo has renewed its iCargo agreement with IBS Software for another five years, and GOLLOG, the cargo and logistics unit of Gol Airlines, is adopting the platform to support its international cargo operations for the first time. Both companies are members of Abra Group, and together the renewal and new adoption expand their partnership with IBS Software.

Avianca Cargo has used iCargo since 2021, and the platform will continue to support the airline as it advances toward an increasingly efficient and digital cargo operation. As part of the renewed agreement, Avianca Cargo will also expand its use of iCargo capabilities, including iCargo Enterprise API and iPartner Airline to support deeper integration with customers, partners and interline carriers. GOLLOG will also implement these iCargo capabilities to support international operations; this will allow both airlines to work on a common technology foundation and enable the airline's customers to have a seamless experience within the group.

Working on a common platform in international business will allow the airlines to standardise processes and work together to optimise key activities such as cargo booking handling. This shared foundation will contribute to a more agile and consistent operation and experience across the group.

The renewed agreement will also provide access to a suite of APIs that will facilitate integration with customers, suppliers, cargo agents, ground handling companies and other airlines, supporting greater integration with the broader air cargo technology ecosystem.

Diogo Elias, CEO of Avianca Cargo, said: "Working on a common platform gives us the opportunity to bring greater visibility across the group's international cargo operations. It is another step in our digital transformation journey and in building the tools we need to offer a more consistent and efficient experience to our customers."

Patricia Bello, Director of GOLLOG, said: "The adoption of iCargo marks an important step in our digital transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to operational efficiency and innovation. By strengthening our technological capabilities, we aim to streamline processes, enhance connectivity with our partners and deliver a more agile and consistent experience for our customers, supporting the continued growth of our international cargo operations."

Erica Quiroz, AVP, Latin America at IBS Software, said: "Five years of growth on iCargo led Avianca Cargo to renew, and GOLLOG now adopts the same platform. By integrating iCargo with GOLLOG's international operations, we are helping establish a unified operational system and customer engagement approach. With more connected operations, greater visibility and real-time data, both airlines can make better-informed decisions, to help improve operational efficiency and deliver a more consistent customer experience."

iCargo covers the full cargo lifecycle, from sales and booking through terminal operations and customs, on one cloud platform. The agreement strengthens IBS Software's position in Latin America and advances digital transformation across the air cargo industry.

For more information on iCargo, visit ibsplc.com/icargo.

About Avianca:

Avianca, a member of Star Alliance and part of Grupo Abra, includes Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A., Taca International Airlines S.A., Avianca Costa Rica S.A., Avianca Ecuador S.A., Aviateca S.A., Regional Express Américas S.A.S., Lifemiles and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation, Avianca, with more than 105 years of operations in Colombia, is the leading airline group in Colombia, Ecuador and Central America, and one of the largest air operations in Latin America. The airline operates more than 155 routes, over 700 daily flights and a fleet of 140 Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting more than 80 destinations across more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2024, Avianca carried nearly 38 million passengers across more than 258,000 flights. Its loyalty program, Lifemiles, is one of the largest in Latin America, with more than 14 million members and partnerships with more than 400 affiliated merchants. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a leading operator in several markets across the Americas, connecting more than 350 destinations through its network of 220 weekly cargo flights, passenger flight network and interline agreements. More information is available at avianca.com.

About GOL Airlines:

GOL, Brazil's most punctual airline and a member of Abra Group, has been guided by its purpose of "Being Everyone's First Choice" since its founding in 2001, making air travel more accessible through smart solutions that delight more than 30 million customers each year. The airline has a team of more than 17,000 professionals committed to Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a fleet of 146 Boeing 737 aircraft. With strategic alliances with Avianca, American Airlines and Air France-KLM, as well as more than 60 codeshare and interline agreements, GOL offers passengers greater convenience and seamless connections across its partners' networks. The GOL ecosystem also includes Smiles, Brazil's largest loyalty program and a comprehensive travel platform, and GOLLOG, the country's largest scheduled air cargo operation.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

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