Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) this week announced the launch of its active exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform in Europe, introducing four Ireland-domiciled UCITS ETFs across key European markets including Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the U.K. The ETFs are designed to provide exposure to long-term structural themes and high-conviction investment opportunities identified through MSIM's active investment process. The launch marks the expansion of MSIM's ETF business and reflects a long-term commitment to Europe.

MSIM's suite of active equity ETFs combines bottom-up fundamental insights with systematic, rules-based analysis drawing on insights from Morgan Stanley Research's expertise, for the first time in an active ETF. The initial offering includes three globally focused strategies addressing AI and technology diffusion, the future of energy and the shift toward a multipolar world, alongside a fourth strategy focused specifically on European equities. The new ETFs are:

Morgan Stanley AI Tech Diffusion UCITS ETF

Morgan Stanley Future of Energy UCITS ETF

Morgan Stanley Multipolar World UCITS ETF

Morgan Stanley Europe Top Picks UCITS ETF

"Europe is an important and natural next step in the growth of our global ETF business," said Ally Wallace, Global Head of ETFs at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "We have taken a disciplined, client-focused approach, building our offering in areas where we believe Morgan Stanley's investment expertise and global research capabilities can provide differentiated value for investors. This launch brings those capabilities to European investors through an active ETF platform and establishes the foundation for our long-term growth in the region."

MSIM's European expansion builds on the growth of its U.S. ETF business, which debuted in 2023 and now has more than $18.5 billion in assets under management across 21 products spanning active and systematic strategies as of October 31, 2026.

"The European ETF market is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for active strategies and more sophisticated ways to access investment opportunities," said Sven Christen, Head of ETF Capital Markets, EMEA at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "We see an opportunity to bring Morgan Stanley's investment expertise to investors in a dynamic, exchange-traded format, combining our active investment capabilities with the transparency and accessibility of the UCITS ETF structure. These initial strategies are the starting point as we build a long-term presence in the European ETF market."

The four Ireland-domiciled UCITS ETFs are registered in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2.1 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Disclaimer:

This press release is issued for information purposes only in relation to the expansion of Morgan Stanley Investment Management's ETF capabilities in Europe. It is not intended for any person in any jurisdiction where its publication or availability would breach applicable law.

This press release is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any security or investment product, and it does not provide investment, legal, tax or other advice. Any investment products mentioned are subject to the relevant registration, distribution and investor eligibility requirements, and may not be available in every jurisdiction.

Investing in ETFs carries a risk of loss. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up, and investors may get back less than they invested or lose their entire investment. Prospective investors should read the relevant fund documentation and consider whether an investment is suitable for their circumstances before investing.

This media release is advertising within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). The ETFs are domiciled in Ireland. The prospectus, key information document and constitutional documents can be obtained free of charge from the Swiss representative in Switzerland: Banque Cantonale de Genève, Quai de l'Ile 17, P.O. Box 2251, 1211 Geneva 2 and on the website: MS ETF ICAV Morgan Stanley

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