Jotne Connect Achieves World's First ISO 16363 Certification for STEP-Based Digital Twin Trusted Data Repository

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotne Connect, a pioneer in open standard based product lifecycle management, today announced it has achieved the world's first ISO 16363 certification for a Trusted Data Repository (TDR) dedicated to Digital Twin and Digital Thread information.

This significant certification establishes a new global benchmark for the aeronautics, space, defense, automotive, and other high technology industries. For the first time, complex engineering assets, including Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Technical Data Packages (TDP) and engineering simulation data (SDM) can be preserved, audited, and verified for decades using the ISO 10303 (STEP) standard.

Securing the Future of the Digital Twin/Thread

As industrial sectors migrate toward highly integrated Digital Twins, in the supply chain and over the life cycle, the long-term retention and reliability of 3D, PLM/TDP and simulation data have become critical vulnerabilities. The same principles will apply for AI applications. Traditional proprietary formats risk obsolescence, threatening compliance, safety, and operational continuity.

ISO 16363 (Audit and Certification of Trustworthy Digital Repositories) evaluates the operational, organizational, and technical infrastructure required to preserve digital information reliably over time. By pairing this stringent standard with ISO 10303 (STEP), Jotne Connect has created an immutable environment where the Digital Thread remains unbroken, machine-readable, and legally verifiable across generation-spanning lifecycles.

By certifying its repository system against ISO 16363, Jotne Connect has successfully bridged the gap between archival compliance and modern engineering information models, building a secure, vendor-neutral ecosystem where the digital thread remains uninterrupted.

Key Breakthroughs of the Certified Repository

Standard-Based Interoperability: Leverages ISO 10303 (STEP) neutral formats to eliminate vendor lock-in, ensuring that CAD geometries, PLM/TDP metadata, and simulation results remain accessible independent of the original authoring software.

Leverages ISO 10303 (STEP) neutral formats to eliminate vendor lock-in, ensuring that CAD geometries, PLM/TDP metadata, and simulation results remain accessible independent of the original authoring software. End-to-End Trustworthiness: Fully validated under ISO 16363 requirements, guaranteeing the integrity, authenticity, and strict chain of custody for mission-critical Digital Twins.

Fully validated under ISO 16363 requirements, guaranteeing the integrity, authenticity, and strict chain of custody for mission-critical Digital Twins. Long-Term Simulation & Design Continuity: Supports complex multi-disciplinary engineering histories, ensuring future engineers can reliably replicate, analyze, and modify complex physical systems centuries from now.

Supports complex multi-disciplinary engineering histories, ensuring future engineers can reliably replicate, analyze, and modify complex physical systems centuries from now. Regulatory Compliance Readiness: Provides a bulletproof repository framework for heavily regulated industries requiring lifetime data retention and absolute auditability.

Executive Commentary

Vilde Sørensen, CEO Jotne Connect, "Achieving the world's first ISO 16363 certification for engineering data is a watershed moment for the global manufacturing and defense sectors. By anchoring our repository in open STEP standards, we aren't just saving files, we are preserving the collective intelligence, design intent, and operational reality of complex physical assets for generations to come. This eliminates the risk of digital decay in the era of the Digital Twin."

Dr. Michael R. Jahadi, Technical Fellow at Lockheed Martin, President and Chairman of PDES, Inc., "Validating an engineering repository against ISO 16363 sets a rigorous new precedent. Jotne Connect has successfully demonstrated that highly intricate CAD, PLM/TDP, and simulation information can be governed with the same structural integrity as traditional archive data, creating a foundational bedrock for future-proof Digital Threads."

About Jotne Connect

Jotne Connect is a premier global innovator in industrial data management. Specializing in the development of open standards-based software products, Jotne reduces product lifecycle costs through intelligent data management across Product Data Exchange, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), TDP, and long-term archiving. Jotne's core software suites serve major commercial and government operators worldwide.

The Auditor

The Primary Trustworthy Digital Repository Authorisation Body (PTAB), is the global organization accredited to audit and certify digital repositories for conformance to the ISO 16363 standard according to ISO 16919 and ISO 17021.

Media Contact:

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www.jotneconnect.com

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