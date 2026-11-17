Appian Advances Control Plane Capabilities To Drive Safety and Business Value from AI Agents

New capabilities let organisations track, orchestrate, and optimise AI agents inside deterministic business processes

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) shared new agent management capabilities at Appian Europe, its annual conference in London. With foundational capabilities available now and additional features planned in upcoming releases, the Appian Platform provides a control plane to ensure the work agents do creates reliable business value. Appian also announced an agentic interface that simplifies how work gets done.

Appian's control plane orchestrates agents inside deterministic business processes, monitors their activities, and ensures that agents create business value. "Concerns about agent safety are driving demand for control planes to enforce permissions, guardrails, and model access," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Appian. "Those matter, but they can't tell you whether an agent is doing useful work. Appian is different. We go beyond technical controls to focus on value. Appian puts business process at the center, so you can keep agents in bounds, see how each agent impacts business outcomes, and use agents to transform your operations."

Appian's control plane capabilities address a growing concern as organisations scale AI adoption - value. A 2026 study conducted by Appian and Harvard Business Review Analytics Services found that just 16% of respondents reported a high degree of measurable value from AI.

Appian is a recognised Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant?? for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). As such, Appian starts with deterministic business processes and defines the agent's role in the work alongside other resources. The control plane covers three areas:

Track which agents are running and keep them in bounds. Teams register Appian and third-party agents in one place. They monitor their activity and cost. They control which models agents can use, track policy compliance, and set alerts.

Teams register Appian and third-party agents in one place. They monitor their activity and cost. They control which models agents can use, track policy compliance, and set alerts. Orchestrate agents and other digital workers to get work done. Each step in a deterministic process is assigned to the worker best suited to the task: an agent, person, system, or rule. Appian and third-party agents work inside these processes with guardrails and shared context. If an agent fails or is stopped, the process routes its task to a person to keep work moving.

Each step in a deterministic process is assigned to the worker best suited to the task: an agent, person, system, or rule. Appian and third-party agents work inside these processes with guardrails and shared context. If an agent fails or is stopped, the process routes its task to a person to keep work moving. Optimise agents for better business outcomes. Each agent is measured on the key performance indicators of the business process it impacts. Evaluations track agent accuracy. Insights show which repeat agent steps can be converted to deterministic workflows and business rules for better cost, speed, and accuracy.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), a leading corporate and retail bank in Central and Eastern Europe, intends to automate payment inquiries with the Appian platform. In testing, the team found that orchestrating and fine-tuning AI agents alongside rules-based automation significantly reduced processing time and token consumption.

"A large part of this reduction came from our Smart Automation team's process-centric approach to orchestration," said Claus Mitterlehner, Head of Smart Automation, Raiffeisen Bank International. "Our first instinct was to assign most tasks to AI agents mainly. After testing it, the team changed course and moved the predictable steps to deterministic automation, keeping agents for the steps that need judgment. The result is now more economical and more reliable, and their hybrid approach reduced token consumption and processing time by 80%."

Appian also unveiled Ask Appian, a new agentic interface that transforms how people interact with systems. Ask Appian helps eliminate the need for employees to navigate complex enterprise software or hunt across disconnected systems for information. Users simply describe the outcome they want in plain language and Ask Appian pulls the relevant context across systems connected through Appian's data fabric and dispatches agents to complete the work end to end.

Availability

Many control plane capabilities are available today, including controls, orchestration, and process intelligence. Additional capabilities will become available starting this year.

Customers can join Appian's early adopter program to use the control plane and access capabilities ahead of general availability.

[Legal-approved disclaimer: Planned features and release timing are subject to change without notice and are not a commitment. Customers should base purchasing decisions only on features generally available today.

Learn more at appian.com/ai/control-plane.

Gartner, Inc. 2026 Magic Quadrant for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Saikat Ray, Art Villa, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Mike Warren. 15 September 2026.

Gartner, Inc. 2026 Critical Capabilities for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Saikat Ray, Art Villa, Tushar Srivastava, Sachin Joshi, Adam Briggs, Mike Warren. 15 September 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future product capabilities, strategic plans, and industry growth, are forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Appian undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Appian

Appian provides AI automation for the most important business processes at the world's largest organisations.

On the Appian Platform, customers build AI-powered processes that accelerate work, reduce cost, and manage risk. Our platform is known for its unique power, reliability, and scale. We've been automating processes for more than 25 years and have proven expertise in enterprise operations. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-advances-control-plane-capabilities-to-drive-safety-and-business-value-from-ai-agents-302941446.html