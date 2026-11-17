Law students demonstrated their ability to counsel and advocate for clients in front of practicing attorneys, including founder and CEO Ali Razavi.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Razavi Law Group partnered with Chapman University's Dale E. Fowler School of Law to sponsor and host the Razavi Law Group Client Counseling Competition on October 24, 2026, giving Chapman law students an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to listen to, advise, and advocate for clients.

Preliminary rounds took place in Kennedy Hall at the Fowler School of Law. The top students advanced to the semifinals and final round at RLG's Santa Ana office. There, students worked through realistic client scenarios before a panel of practicing attorneys. The judging panel included Ali Razavi , founder and CEO of Razavi Law Group, along with RLG attorneys Gabe Vigh, Veronica Buckels, Tim Hunt, Faheem Tukhi, and Lotte Dowse. The attorneys evaluated the students' performances and provided feedback informed by their own experiences working with clients.

Client counseling is a fundamental part of legal representation. Attorneys must consult with clients to determine what happened, identify the clients' needs and concerns, explain available legal options in plain language, and help clients make informed decisions about the next steps.

These skills matter a great deal in personal injury law . People seeking legal representation may face serious injuries, medical bills, lost income, and an uncertainty about their future all at once. They need attorneys who will take the time to listen, explain how the legal process works, and provide honest guidance about what to expect.

"Knowing the law is the baseline. What clients remember is whether their attorney listened and made a confusing situation easier to understand," said Ali Razavi. "We wanted to give these students an opportunity to put their skills into practice in front of attorneys who do it every day. We were impressed by their preparation and professionalism."

"We're grateful to Chapman University and to every student who participated," Razavi added. "We look forward to continuing our involvement with the legal community and supporting the next generation of attorneys."

About Razavi Law Group

Razavi Law Group, APC is a personal injury and employment law firm headquartered in Santa Ana, California, serving clients throughout California, Nevada, New York,and Texas. Founded by Ali Razavi, the firm represents people injured in car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare, and aviation accidents, as well as those affected by wrongful death, slip and fall incidents, dog bites, product liability matters, and sexual abuse. The firm also handles employment claims, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour violations.

Guided by its mantra, "Let Your Voice Be Heard", Razavi Law Group is committed to advocating for individuals and protecting their rights. Free consultations are available 24/7 at (866) 526-8009 or www.razavilawgroup.com .

About the Dale E. Fowler School of Law

Chapman University's Dale E. Fowler School of Law is an ABA-accredited, private law school located in Orange County, California, just 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive to both the beach and Disneyland.

This California law school's exceptional faculty includes three former U.S. Supreme Court clerks, a Nobel Prize winner, and a former five-term U.S. congressman. Law students will find countless opportunities, diverse academic programs, and a dynamic and personalized legal education.

Consistently recognized as one of the top law schools in the nation for practical training, the Fowler School of Law is committed to preparing students to become the best lawyers imaginable, so that when the world calls on them, they'll be ready for anything.

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SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/razavi-law-group-partners-with-chapman-university-to-prepare-the-1250787