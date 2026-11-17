Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Genesis Goldfields" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasper Mowatt to its Board of Directors, effective November 16, 2026.

Mr. Mowatt is a geologist and mining entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in mineral exploration, project generation and corporate development. He has been involved in the identification, acquisition and advancement of precious, base and critical mineral projects across North America, South America and Africa.

Mr. Mowatt began his career with Schlumberger and Glencore and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Canglo Resource Corp., a Canadian mineral exploration company. He is also the founder of Aurex Alpha, Inc., an artificial intelligence-driven mineral exploration company leveraging machine learning, remote sensing and data processing to accelerate mineral discovery.

Mr. Mowatt holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology from the University of Manchester and an MSc in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), and is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Board Resignation

Richard Macey has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective November 16, 2026. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Macey for his contributions and dedicated service, and wishes him great success in his future endeavours.

Share-Based Compensation Plan

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a share-based compensation plan (the "Plan"), effective November 16, 2026. The Plan provides for the grant of stock options, restricted share rights and deferred share units to eligible directors, officers, employees and service providers of the Company and its designated affiliates, with deferred share units available to eligible directors only. The maximum number of common shares issuable under the Plan is equal to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time.

The Plan is intended to assist the Company in attracting, retaining and motivating qualified personnel and to align their interests with those of the Company's shareholders. The Plan is subject to any required approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and will be presented to the Company's shareholders for approval at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting on December 18, 2026.

About Genesis Goldfields Corp.

Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on Angola. Its flagship asset is the district-scale Ganda Gold Project, a 786 km2 licence in central-western Angola, held by GOLDANGO - Mineração, Lda. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Orenoxe Holdings Corp., the Company holds the right to acquire, by staged earn-in, up to a 70% interest in GOLDANGO, with an option to increase its interest to 90%. The Company is carrying out systematic exploration on the Ganda Gold Project with the aim of opening a new gold district in one of the least-explored gold jurisdictions in Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Mowatt to the Company, the Plan, the receipt of any required regulatory or shareholder approvals of the Plan, and the Company's future corporate objectives. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to regulatory and shareholder approvals and the Company's business and operations, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324460