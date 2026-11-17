Light Reading Award Validates Netcracker's Innovation in AI-Driven Customer Experience Transformation and Ability to Deliver Measurable Business Value for Communications Service Providers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2026 Leading Lights Award for Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience for the second consecutive year. Presented by Light Reading, the accolade recognizes Netcracker's leadership in helping communications service providers (CSPs) transform customer experiences through an intelligent, AI-powered digital platform that delivers positive business results.

As customer expectations continue to rise, CSPs are under increasing pressure to deliver seamless, personalized journeys while improving operational efficiency and increasing revenue opportunities. Netcracker helps operators address these challenges by combining advanced AI capabilities, intelligent automation and sophisticated customer journey management to anticipate customer needs, proactively resolve issues and generate quantifiable business value.

"Winning an award two years in a row is impressive, especially in a category as demanding as customer experience," said Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief at Light Reading. "Congratulations to Netcracker for harnessing AI and other technologies to deliver measurable business results and exceptional customer experiences."

"Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to receive this distinguished recognition for excellence in customer experience for the second time," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "This award reflects our continued commitment to helping service providers deliver exceptional, personalized experiences to their customers through next-generation solutions, continuous innovation and a relentless focus on driving meaningful outcomes."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps telecommunications organizations and other industries worldwide transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve the customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, billing, payments and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers transform their businesses, monetize innovation and drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com