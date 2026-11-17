Comviva Partners with Grameenphone to Modernise Messaging and Combat Spam

-Partnership to deliver unified experience, enhanced security and scalable, future-ready messaging capabilities

NEW DELHI and DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with Grameenphone, Bangladesh's leading telecommunications service provider, to modernize its messaging infrastructure with Comviva's UNO Messaging suite.

The partnership aims to transform Grameenphone's messaging ecosystem by modernizing its SMS, USSD and SMS Firewall services through a consolidated, cloud-ready architecture. As messaging traffic grows and security threats evolve, this strategic initiative will simplify application stack operations, strengthen messaging security, and enable dynamic capacity scaling to address changing network demands. The modernized platform will enhance resource utilization, reduce total cost of ownership, and provide Grameenphone with a robust, future-ready platform capable of supporting its customers and future growth.

Dr. Niranjan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer, Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, customer-centricity drives us to build solutions that help our customers communicate with confidence and stay connected with ease. Our partnership with Comviva will help us strengthen protection against spam and suspicious messages while making everyday communication more secure, reliable and seamless. By modernizing our messaging capabilities, we are responding to our customers' evolving needs and helping them navigate the digital world towards a safer and smarter tomorrow."

Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva, said, "Our partnership with Grameenphone marks an important step in its journey toward modernizing core messaging infrastructure. As communication networks evolve, operators need platforms that combine scalability, operational agility, and robust security without adding infrastructure complexity. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enabling efficient, secure and future-ready telecom operations, while creating a strong foundation for continued innovation and long-term growth."

Strengthening network security is another key focus of this partnership. The integrated SMS Firewall will provide advanced anti-spam protection by analyzing message content and behavioral patterns in real-time to identify suspicious and unsolicited traffic. With multi-layered security controls, Grameenphone will be better equipped to manage messaging threats, protect subscribers and maintain the integrity of its communication ecosystem.

The partnership underscores the growing importance of consolidated, cloud-ready architectures in enabling telecom operators to modernize legacy environments, strengthen network resilience, and respond more effectively to changing communication demands. It also reinforces Comviva's commitment to helping operators accelerate network transformation through innovative, scalable and secure technology solutions.

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