Aperol ready to bring football fans together as it becomes the Official Spritz Partner of UEFA EURO 2028

Campari Group's iconic aperitif brand brings its orange wave to Europe's premier national football team competition

MILAN, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperol, the quintessential Italian aperitivo, becomes the Official Spritz Partner of UEFA EURO 2028 through Campari Group's first-ever partnership with UEFA.

Rooted in Aperol's contagious joy and spirit of togetherness, this partnership brings the brand to the heart of one of the world's most powerful shared experiences, providing a natural stage for Aperol to connect with fans throughout the tournament.

The collaboration spans the European Qualifiers and UEFA EURO 2028.

UEFA EURO 2028, featuring 24 national teams playing 51 matches and across nine stadiums in the United Kingdom and Ireland, will provide Aperol with a powerful platform to deepen and further grow the brand's relevance across key European markets and beyond.

The partnership comes as Aperol strengthens its status as a global icon of Italian aperitivo culture, built on a distinctive blend of sociability, Italian flair and the iconic Aperol Spritz, whose annual servings have grown from approximately 60 million to 1.5 billion over twenty years[1].

This growing international relevance is reflected in the brand's strong position across key markets: Aperol Spritz is the No. 1 Spritz/Cocktail in Italy[2] and the No. 1 cocktail served in venues across Great Britain[3], while Aperol ranks as the No. 1 international spirit brand in several markets, including Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.[4]

The next phase of growth is also being supported by the expansion of the franchise through new formats, including Aperol Spritz On Tap, Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve and Aperol Spritz Ready to Drink, designed to expand the range of occasions and settings in which consumers can enjoy an Aperol Spritz.

"This partnership brings to life our purpose of unlocking human connections on a global stage that unites millions of fans" - said Simon Hunt, CEO Campari Group. "As our first major international football partnership and first-ever sponsorship with UEFA, UEFA EURO 2028 gives Aperol an exceptional opportunity to engage audiences at scale and support the brand's ambition to expand its presence across our new formats and opening up new occasions."

Since 1919, Aperol has been shaping the Italian ritual of aperitivo: a moment to unwind, connect with friends and enjoy the pleasure of being together. Today, Aperol Spritz is internationally recognized as a symbol of that social ritual, bringing people together in piazzas, on terraces and in gathering places around the world.

"For a few weeks every four years, Europe becomes one giant terrace. UEFA EURO is one of the few events that can bring an entire continent together. People gather in squares, bars and homes. They celebrate and share memories that last long after the final whistle" - commented Thomas Moradpour, Chief Marketing Officer, Campari Group. "Aperol Spritz has become much more than aperitivo and sunny terraces. It is one of the defining social rituals of modern Europe, bringing people together is what we stand for. That's why Aperol Spritz and UEFA EURO feel like such a natural fit. Both are about creating moments of joy and togetherness on an extraordinary scale."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA executive director of marketing, said: "We are delighted to partner with Campari Group and welcome their iconic brand Aperol as an official sponsor of UEFA EURO 2028 and the European Qualifiers. UEFA EURO is much more than a football tournament; it is a celebration that brings people together through unforgettable shared experiences. Aperol's longstanding ability to create moments of connection and conviviality makes it a natural fit for our events, and we look forward to working together to create a memorable tournament."

Aperol will bring the partnership to life through a series of vibrant experiences and activations designed to create more opportunities for consumers of legal drinking age to meet, connect and come together around the tournament, making shared moments even more memorable. Further details of Aperol's UEFA EURO 2028 campaign, experiences and consumer activations will be announced in the lead-up to the tournament.

As part of Campari Group's ongoing commitment to responsible consumption, all initiatives will be designed to create high-quality experiences that promote moderation and foster meaningful connections among consumers of legal drinking age.

[1] Source: Campari Group Strategy Day 2025 presentation

[2] Source: BVA Doxa. Based on cocktail consumption in the past three months, overall and during the aperitif occasion, from a list of 34 cocktails. Research conducted April-May 2025 among a sample of 2,000 consumers aged 18-55 who had consumed alcoholic cocktails in the previous three months.

[3] Source: Based on NIQ CGA Volume Pool data. GB in venue Mixed Drinks Report (cocktail category). 52-week period ending 21/03/2026. © 2026 The Nielsen Company (Europe) Sarl.

[4] Source: IWSR, International Spirit Brand Vol & Val, YTD April 2026.

About CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Wray&Nephew Overproof, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 21 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About APEROL

Aperol is the perfect aperitif, bright orange in colour, light on alcohol, but with a rich, complex taste deriving from the infusion of a blend of high-quality herbs and roots. Aperol was created by the Barbieri brothers and launched in 1919 at the Padua International Fair, soon becoming one of the Italians' favourite aperitifs, now taking the world by storm. The original recipe has remained unchanged and is kept a secret to this day. Mixed following the official IBA (International Bartender Association) recipe with Prosecco, a splash of soda water and Aperol makes the perfect aperitif, Aperol Spritz, the quintessential social signature drink. Aperol is a social connector, a universal language that brings people together.

About UEFA

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world's most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97.5% of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men's and women's professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.

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