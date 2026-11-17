Appian Announces 2026 Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe

Leading EMEA partners honoured for delivering transformation and measurable business value through AI-powered process automation

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced its 2026 Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. The annual awards recognise leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The 2026 award winners have shown exceptional dedication to growth and execution excellence in delivering transformative business value to clients through AI-powered automation on the Appian Platform. In addition, these Appian partners have helped leading organisations move beyond AI experimentation to deploy governed, reliable, and production-grade process orchestration with AI across critical enterprise operations.

"The Appian global partner ecosystem is fundamental to our strategy, extending our reach and driving innovation across industries and regions," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels at Appian. "Our partners bring deep domain expertise, proven delivery methodologies, and scalable solutions to the Appian Platform. They are key to enabling organisations around the world to turn complex operations into seamless, AI-powered business processes. These awards reflect the vital role our partners play in delivering real, long-term business value to our shared customers globally."

2026 Appian Europe Partner Award Winners

Delivery Excellence Award: Xebia

Recognising outstanding achievement in delivering Appian projects with quality, speed, and measurable customer impact.

Xebia received the Delivery Excellence Award for delivering an enterprise platform for a global life sciences company on Appian to manage the access lifecycle for over 80,000 internal and external users across more than 40 enterprise applications. Orchestrating end-to-end processes across identity providers, entitlement systems, and learning management systems, the solution automates course assignments, validates prerequisites, and executes zero-touch offboarding.

One deployment delivered a 90% reduction in end-to-end access processing time from request to provisioning, achieved 100% audit compliance, reduced unauthorised access risk by 80%, and drove a 75% increase in administrative efficiency with zero deployment downtime for routine changes.

Ecosystem Growth Award: PwC

Acknowledging a partner's year-over-year growth, including new business generation, investment in people and capabilities, and expansion into new geographies or industries.

PwC was honoured with the Ecosystem Growth Award for scaling its Appian practice across the UK, Luxembourg, Spain, Germany, and Central Europe. Demonstrating breadth across key sectors, PwC expanded its footprint through strategic solutions and high-impact enterprise deployments on the Appian Platform, including:

Internal audit innovation: Created an auditor-first internal audit (IA) platform on Appian, providing a single connected environment across the end-to-end audit lifecycle and IA operations, with methodology-driven workflows, enterprise connectivity, automation and embedded AI throughout.

Created an auditor-first internal audit (IA) platform on Appian, providing a single connected environment across the end-to-end audit lifecycle and IA operations, with methodology-driven workflows, enterprise connectivity, automation and embedded AI throughout. Private equity and fund modernisation: Built a unified digital operating model combining fund operations, investor management, compliance, and treasury on the Appian Platform with integrated AI-driven document processing and process automation.

Built a unified digital operating model combining fund operations, investor management, compliance, and treasury on the Appian Platform with integrated AI-driven document processing and process automation. Digital insurance claims management: Scaled a unified claims platform across multiple production environments, while modernising workflows to deliver improved traceability and approximately €900,000 in annual recurring savings.

Innovative Solution Award: Deloitte

Celebrating a partner who developed a unique, scalable solution with AI capabilities using Appian to solve business challenges in a new or creative way.

Deloitte received the Innovative Solution Award for co-developing a next-generation Records Management System (RMS) on Appian to transform investigations, intelligence, custody, and case management for UK Policing. Departing from fragmented point solutions, the offering unifies operational workflows into a single environment that readily extends to adjacent policing functions, including digital forensics and professional standards.

By embedding native AI capabilities-such as automated document processing, speech-to-text, content classification, and decision support-directly into mission-critical processes, the solution reduces manual tasks, accelerates case progression, and delivers complete auditability. Built with components for modularity, it allows public safety agencies to modernise incrementally while avoiding the risks of legacy replacement.

Client Transformation Award: Indra Group

Honouring partner delivery of large-scale enterprise transformation through the Appian Platform.

Indra Group received the Client Transformation Award for leading an enterprise modernisation programme across rail and transport infrastructure. Establishing an Appian Centre of Excellence and Automation Office, Indra is helping drive a long-term programme to rationalise an IT portfolio of more than 400 legacy applications, progressively consolidating suitable use cases onto Appian. Operating across a multi-vendor ecosystem, the initiative manages parallel teams to replace fragmented systems with centrally governed, reusable digital services for enterprise scalability.

To-date, the programme has identified 85 automation opportunities, delivered 41 Appian solutions, and replaced 24 applications into production supporting corporate services, operations, and administrative workflows.. The unified architecture currently serves over 3,000 active users, providing end-to-end visibility, standardised governance and an adaptable framework for continuous modernisation.

"Our partners are vital to Appian's sustained growth across EMEA, playing a crucial role in expanding our market footprint and helping organisations operationalise enterprise AI with speed and governance," said Vicky Nisbet, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Appian. "By creating innovative, scalable AI solutions on the Appian Platform and executing with delivery excellence, our partners accelerate enterprise transformation for our joint clients, driving measurable, high-impact business outcomes throughout the region."

Congratulations to this year's Appian Europe Partner Award winners. To learn how Appian partners help enterprise clients modernise systems with AI automation, visit appian.com/partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future product capabilities, strategic plans, and industry growth, are forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Appian undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Appian

Appian provides AI automation for the most important business processes at the world's largest organisations.

On the Appian Platform, customers build AI-powered processes that accelerate work, reduce cost, and manage risk. Our platform is known for its unique power, reliability, and scale. We've been automating processes for more than 25 years and have proven expertise in enterprise operations. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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