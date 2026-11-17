Equiti announces first sustainability event partnership with Art Jameel's Down to Earth Festival

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group launches its first sustainability event partnership with Art Jameel as the Main Event Partner and Exclusive Digital Wealth & Fintech Partner of the 2026 Down to Earth Festival. Now in its seventh year, Down to Earth is Art Jameel's flagship sustainability event, held annually at Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai. The event has established itself as a leading platform for environmental awareness, sustainability and community engagement in the UAE, typically welcoming more than 7,000 visitors of all ages from across the country over its two-day programme.

The festival took place in Dubai on 14-15 November at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai's hub for contemporary art and ideas, and Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park. Free and open to all visitors of various ages, the festival-goers enjoyed workshops and talks, music and art performances and shopped at the Green Bazaar: the UAE's largest bazaar of local businesses.

Through the partnership, Equiti is supporting local entrepreneurs, creators and young professionals building their futures, while bringing people together through sport and shared experiences. The collaboration extends its wider community engagement roadshow into a setting that connects creativity, enterprise and sustainability.

Chantelle Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Equiti, said: "It's a natural fit for Equiti to sponsor Down to Earth this year. This festival offers open access for people who want to build something that lasts. Art Jameel has nourished that kind of talent for over two decades, and we're proud to back that work and grow with the community around it."

Bringing this commitment to life, Equiti's iconic pop-up basketball court and merch TukTuk will offer sustainable prizes by taking part in a free-throw challenge in Art Jameel's Central Plaza. The activation forms part of Equiti's broader community engagement roadshow and partnership with Dubai Basketball, demonstrating how sport, culture and shared experiences can connect communities across the UAE.

Antonia Carver, Director, Art Jameel, added: "Each year, we look for new ways to bring our community together and make conversations around sustainability more accessible. Now in its seventh edition, Down to Earth has grown into the UAE's most significant green gathering, welcoming more than 7,000 visitors each year. From local growers and independent businesses to sustainable fashion, hands-on workshops, performances, talks and activities for all members of the family, the festival celebrates the many ways we can incorporate environmentally conscious practices into our daily lives. We are proud to work with collaborators who share this commitment, and to welcome Equiti Group as this year's partner, bringing new experiences into the programme which continues to grow with the community."

The group's approach to sustainability reflects its belief that aiming higher also means contributing to healthier, stronger futures. From beach clean-ups and sustainable lighting projects to ghaf tree planting, food and clothing drives, and in-office 'swap and share' initiatives, alongside ESG investing products that offer clients more ways to align their investments with their values.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com. For more information, please contact marketing@equiti.com

About Art Jameel

Art Jameel supports artists and creative communities. Art Jameel's programmes - across exhibitions, commissions, cinema, research, learning and community-building - are grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts as fundamental to life and accessible to all.

Hayy Jameel, a dedicated complex for the arts and creativity in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative institution for contemporary art and ideas in Dubai, UAE - are complemented by digital initiatives, collaborations with major institutional partners and a network of practitioners worldwide. Read Art Jameel's Sustainability Charter.

About Jameel Arts Centre

Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai's hub for contemporary art and ideas, presents curated solo and group exhibitions drawn from the Art Jameel Collection and through regional and international collaborations.

The Centre is a 10,000-square-metre, three-storey, multi-disciplinary space designed by UK-based practice Serie Architects. The building is punctuated by seven gardens, designed by landscape architect Anouk Vogel, which reflect local and global desert biomes. Sitting alongside is the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park, designed by Waiwai and a collaboration between Art Jameel and Dubai Holding.

Located by the creek in Dubai's Jaddaf Waterfront neighbourhood, the Jameel's galleries are complemented by the Jameel Library, an open-access research centre dedicated to artists and cultural movements in the Gulf states and beyond. The Jameel also includes project and commission spaces, a writer's studio, and the Art Jameel Shop.

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