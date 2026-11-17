FDA recognition marks a significant regulatory milestone for MedMira's innovative, instrument-free point-of-care diagnostic technology.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / MedMira Inc. (TSXV:MIR), a developer and manufacturer of rapid diagnostic technologies, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to its Multiplo Complete Syphilis (TP/nTP) Antibody Test.

The designation, granted through the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), recognizes the device's potential to provide a more effective diagnostic approach for syphilis, a serious infectious disease that continues to present significant public health challenges in the United States and worldwide.

The Multiplo Complete Syphilis (TP/nTP) Antibody Test utilizes MedMira's proprietary Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology to simultaneously detect treponemal (TP) and non-treponemal (nTP) antibodies from a single fingerstick whole blood specimen. Unlike conventional laboratory-based testing approaches that may require separate testing procedures, the device provides both antibody results in a rapid, visually interpreted format without the need for specialized instrumentation.

A Significant Milestone for MedMira

"This is an extraordinary milestone for MedMira and a tremendous recognition of the dedication, perseverance, and scientific innovation of our entire team," said Hermes Chan, Chief Executive Officer of MedMira Inc. "The FDA's decision reinforces the potential significance of our technology and represents an important step as we advance our development program toward the U.S. market."

"We are also particularly encouraged that, following the Breakthrough Device Designation, FDA's Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP) team has invited MedMira to apply for enrollment in its TAP Pilot. We welcome this opportunity to pursue closer collaboration with FDA as we advance our U.S. clinical and regulatory development strategy."

"For many years, we have believed that meaningful innovation in diagnostics should not only advance scientific capabilities but also make essential healthcare more accessible to the people who need it most. For me, this achievement represents much more than a regulatory milestone. It reflects our longstanding belief that the real purpose of innovation is using science to improve people's lives."

Addressing an Important Public Health Need

Syphilis continues to pose significant challenges to healthcare systems, with delayed diagnosis and treatment contributing to ongoing transmission and potentially serious complications, including congenital syphilis.

Conventional syphilis diagnosis typically relies on both treponemal and non-treponemal testing, which may require laboratory infrastructure, multiple procedures, and additional patient follow-up.

MedMira's Multiplo Complete Syphilis (TP/nTP) Antibody Test is designed to combine these two complementary antibody measurements into a single point-of-care procedure, potentially enabling healthcare professionals to obtain clinically relevant information more quickly.

The technology may be particularly valuable in community health centres, outreach programs, remote communities, and other healthcare settings where immediate access to conventional laboratory services is limited.

FDA Breakthrough Devices Program

The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to facilitate the development and review of certain medical devices that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

Devices granted Breakthrough Device Designation may benefit from prioritized interaction with the FDA and opportunities for more frequent communication regarding development plans, clinical study design, and regulatory requirements.

The designation does not constitute FDA clearance or approval for commercial marketing in the United States, nor does it eliminate applicable regulatory requirements.

About MedMira MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics, and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL, REVEALCOVID-19, Multiplo and Miriad brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MedMira Contact:

Markus Meile

Chief Financial Officer

MedMira Inc.

ir@medmira.com

Phone 902-450-1588

SOURCE: MedMira, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medmira-receives-u.s.-fda-breakthrough-device-designation-for-its-mul-1252536