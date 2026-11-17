TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report assay results from 13 infill drill holes northeast of Craig Lake at the Southwest Deposit, part of its 100%-owned Clarence Stream Gold Project in New Brunswick ("Clarence Stream"). The drilling was designed to reduce drill spacing to approximately 25-metre centres within the GMZ and Adrian zones.

The latest mineral resource estimate for Clarence Stream contains 27.2 million tonnes grading 1.62 g/t gold for 1.42 million ounces in the Indicated category and 28.5 million tonnes grading 1.40 g/t gold for 1.29 million ounces in the Inferred category. The estimate is supported by the NI 43-101 technical report titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Clarence Stream Project, New Brunswick, Canada, prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of May 29, 2026, and is available on the Company's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, stated: "These results continue to demonstrate the consistency of gold mineralization within the Southwest Deposit, with all 13 infill holes intersecting mineralization where anticipated. The program is achieving its intended objective of increasing drill density and improving confidence in our geological model, an important step toward supporting potential future resource category upgrades as we continue advancing Clarence Stream. Work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment is progressing well, and we remain on track for its release in the first quarter of 2027."

Highlights (Plan Map)

CL-269 intersected 2.9 g/t gold over 12.0 metres, including 18.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 8.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre . Separate intervals returned 2.5 g/t gold over 8.0 metres , including 7.7 g/t gold over 2.0 metres , and 1.1 g/t gold over 5.0 metres. ( Section 1 )

intersected . Separate intervals returned , , and 1.1 g/t gold over 5.0 metres. CL-273 intersected 1.8 g/t gold over 25.0 metres , including 5.0 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, and 18.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

intersected , including 5.0 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, and 18.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. CL-271 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 23.0 metres , including 10.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and a separate interval of 1.0 g/t gold over 21.0 metres, including 4.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres.

intersected , including 10.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and a separate interval of 1.0 g/t gold over 21.0 metres, including 4.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres. CL-270 intersected 0.7 g/t gold over 66.0 metres, including 3.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 3.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. (Section 2)

Infill Drilling Highlights Clarence Stream Gold Continuity

The 13 drill holes reported in this release were designed to reduce drill spacing to approximately 25-metre centres within the GMZ and Adrian zones, located in the northeastern portion of the Southwest Deposit. The program targeted areas of the existing mineral resource where additional drilling was required to improve geological confidence and support potential future conversion of Inferred resources to the Indicated category.

All 13 holes successfully intersected gold mineralization in the anticipated locations, with grades and mineralized intervals generally consistent with those observed in surrounding drill holes. These results provide further support for the interpreted continuity of the mineralized zones and the geological model used to define the existing resource. The consistency of mineralization encountered at closer drill spacing is particularly encouraging and provides additional geological information to refine the interpretation of the GMZ and Adrian zones.

Several holes also returned broad intervals of gold mineralization, including 0.7 g/t gold over 66.0 metres in CL-270, 1.8 g/t gold over 25.0 metres in CL-273, and two separate intervals of 1.2 g/t gold over 23.0 metres and 1.0 g/t gold over 21.0 metres in CL-271. Hole CL-269 intersected multiple mineralized intervals, including 2.9 g/t gold over 12.0 metres and 2.5 g/t gold over 8.0 metres. Collectively, these results demonstrate the consistency of gold mineralization across multiple closely spaced drill holes, including broad mineralized intervals containing localized higher-grade gold.

The results will be incorporated into Galway's geological and resource models to further refine the interpretation of mineralized zones and assess their potential contribution to future mineral resource updates.

For a complete list of Southwest Deposit assays reported in this press release, please refer to the Assay and Coordinate Table.

Geology and Mineralization

Gold-antimony mineralization at Clarence Stream is structurally controlled and associated with quartz veins and quartz stockwork developed within brittle-ductile fault zones hosted in both intrusive and metasedimentary rocks. Mineralization is associated with pyrite, base-metal sulphides, and stibnite, along with anomalous concentrations of bismuth, arsenic, antimony, and tungsten. Alteration within host rocks is typically confined to a few metres surrounding quartz veins and is characterized primarily by sericitization and chloritization. A more detailed description of the Clarence Stream geology and mineralization is available at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Fisher, P.Geo., Project Manager for Clarence Stream and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Fisher certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. Galway Metals conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

Quality Control and Reports

All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada. Actlabs maintains ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is NQ size, and sample intervals range from 0.5 meters to 1.5 meters in length. All samples are assayed for gold by fire assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements are assayed using ICP. Samples containing visible gold are additionally analyzed using metallic-screen fire assay, with those results used as the final reported gold values. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is well capitalized, with approximately C$24 million in cash as of November 16, 2026. The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. DOWA METALS & MINING CO., LTD. ("DOWA") holds a 10% participating interest pursuant to the previously announced Option and Joint Venture Term Sheet under which DOWA may earn up to a 45% interest in the Estrades Project. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-501-4808

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Look us up on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

GMZ Intercept Table_

Plan Map

Section 1

Section 2

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galway-metals-intersects-1.8-g%2ft-gold-over-25.0-metres-and-0.7-g%2ft-gold-over-1252171