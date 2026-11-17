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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") provides an update on its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") and the Company's financial position.

Further to Gabriel's news releases of November 9 and November 14, 2026, Swiss Capital S.A. ("Swiss Capital") has advised the Company that it will not fund its US$650,000 subscription commitment under the subscription agreement it entered into with the Company on October 1, 2026. Swiss Capital's representative on Gabriel's Board had previously advised the Board that Swiss Capital intended to fulfil that commitment even in the event of an adverse annulment decision.

The Company is disappointed by the conduct of Swiss Capital, which further constrains the Company's already limited liquidity at a critical time. The Company is considering its rights and remedies in response to Swiss Capital's failure to fund the subscription.

The Company has also not received a signed subscription agreement in respect of a separate proposed subscription of approximately US$244,365 from an eligible investor identified by Swiss Capital.

The period permitted by the TSX Venture Exchange for completion of the Private Placement expired on November 16, 2026. In light of Swiss Capital's decision not to complete and fund its subscription, the Company did not seek an extension, and no further subscriptions will be completed under the Private Placement.

The Company issued an aggregate of 43,090,848 units under the Private Placement for aggregate subscriptions of approximately US$2.51 million, comprising US$930,634 in gross cash proceeds and US$1,575,000 satisfied through the previously announced bridge-debt settlement. The remaining 15,380,909 units, representing aggregate subscriptions of approximately US$894,365, will not be issued. The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

In light of the funding shortfall and the dismissal of the Company's application to annul the March 2024 ICSID arbitration award, as announced on November 14, 2026, the Board continues to review the Company's financial position and available alternatives with its legal and financial advisers. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to secure further funding or identify another viable alternative. Unless additional funding or another viable solution can be secured, the Company will be unable to meet its obligations as they fall due and may be required to commence proceedings under applicable insolvency legislation, in which case holders of the Company's common shares would be unlikely to receive any recovery. In that event, the TSX Venture Exchange could suspend trading in and delist the Company's common shares, or transfer the Company's listing to NEX. The Company will provide further updates as material developments occur.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's securities in light of its financial position and the uncertainty regarding its available alternatives.

For further information, please contact:

Anna El-Erian Nicolae Suciu Chair of the Board Interim Chief Executive Officer Email: ir@gabrielresources.com Email: nicolae.suciu@gabrielresources.com Tel: +40 729 399 407

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Company's consideration of its rights and remedies against Swiss Capital, the Board's review of available alternatives and the Company's ability to secure additional funding or implement a viable alternative, and the possible commencement of insolvency proceedings and the consequences for holders of the Company's common shares and for the Company's listing. This information is based on the Company's current assessment of its available cash, outstanding obligations, contractual rights and financing prospects. Actual outcomes may differ materially depending on the availability and outcome of any legal remedies, when obligations fall due, whether funding is available on acceptable terms and whether a viable alternative can be identified and implemented in the time available. There can be no assurance that the Company will recover any amounts from Swiss Capital.

Further information about risks affecting the Company is available in its most recent management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information speaks as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update it.

ENDS

SOURCE: Gabriel Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gabriel-resources-provides-corporate-and-financing-update-1252526