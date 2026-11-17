Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the first-ever drilling at the Norrabees III pegmatite, at its Springbok Project in the Northern Cape of South Africa (the "Springbok Project"), intersected lithium in all 12 reverse circulation ("RC") holes, all within approximately 17 meters ("m") of surface. Norrabees III lies approximately 1.9 km from Norrabees I, where the Company reported its first drill results in September (see news release dated September 30, 2026).

The results show that lithium mineralization continues across the Norrabees cluster, with Norrabees III becoming the second pegmatite in the cluster to return lithium in drilling, after Norrabees I.

Highlights

Lithium in every hole: all 12 RC holes (259 m) returned significant lithium intercepts, across roughly 60% of the pegmatite that can be traced at surface.

High grades, at or near surface 1 : intercepts start between surface and 17 m downhole, with individual 1 m samples of up to 3.64% lithium oxide (" Li 2 O "). Intercepts include: NB3RC26-009: 5.0 m at 1.50% Li 2 O from surface, including 2.0 m at 2.83% Li 2 O NB3RC26-004: 6.0 m at 1.52% Li 2 O from 11.0 m, including 5.0 m at 1.68% Li 2 O NB3RC26-011: 3.0 m at 1.71% Li 2 O from 4.0 m, including 1.0 m at 3.64% Li 2 O NB3RC26-012: 7.0 m at 1.17% Li 2 O from 7.0 m, including 5.0 m at 1.36% Li 2 O

A cluster of pegmatites at Norrabees: Norrabees III is approximately 1.9 km from Norrabees I and is one of more than 20 spodumene-bearing pegmatites mapped in the Norrabees cluster, extending over an area of approximately 8 km 2 (Figure 1).

Follow-up drilling completed: seven diamond holes (approximately 162 m) have been drilled beneath the RC holes at Norrabees III, and assays are pending. The pegmatite has not been drilled along strike beyond these holes.

More results expected: assays are pending from other pegmatites drilled at the Springbok Project in 2026, and drilling continues with two rigs.

Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "Every one of the first 12 holes drilled at Norrabees III intersected lithium, with grades of up to 3.64% Li 2 O over 1.0 m and mineralization starting at surface. Norrabees III is about 2 km from Norrabees I, where we reported high-grade lithium from our first holes in September, and it shows that the Norrabees area is a cluster of lithium-bearing pegmatites, not a single body. Our team picked Norrabees III from surface mapping, and the RC rig let us test it quickly and at low cost. We have assays pending from 14 pegmatites across the district and look forward to reporting them shortly."

Norrabees III - First Drill Results





Figure 1: (A) The Springbok Project Prospecting Right, Northern Cape, South Africa, showing mapped spodumene occurrences, key infrastructure, and the Norrabees cluster (box). (B) The Norrabees cluster, showing Norrabees III approximately 1.9 km west of Norrabees I, the mining permit at Norrabees I, other pegmatites drilled in 2026 (results not yet reported), and mapped spodumene occurrences, on satellite imagery. The Norrabees I intercept (NB1DD26-003) was previously reported on September 30, 2026.

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All 12 RC holes testing the Norrabees III pegmatite, totaling 259 m, returned significant lithium intercepts within approximately 17 m of surface (Figure 2 and Table 1). The pegmatite strikes northwest-southeast and dips steeply to the southwest, cropping out over approximately 175 m with a surface width of up to approximately 14 m. Rugged terrain limited this first round of drilling to short RC holes from pads close to the outcrop, testing the pegmatite to vertical depths of approximately 30 m; it remains open at depth and along strike, and the diamond holes drilled since (assays pending) will further refine its geometry.

The highest grades are at the southeastern end of the pegmatite, where NB3RC26-009 returned 5.0 m at 1.50% Li 2 O from surface, including 2.0 m at 2.83% Li 2 O, and NB3RC26-011 returned 3.0 m at 1.71% Li 2 O from 4.0 m, including 1.0 m at 3.64% Li 2 O. Further northwest, NB3RC26-004 returned 6.0 m at 1.52% Li 2 O from 11.0 m, including 5.0 m at 1.68% Li 2 O (Figure 3). The deepest intercept is 3.0 m at 0.73% Li 2 O from 17.0 m in NB3RC26-010. In NB3RC26-001 and NB3RC26-012, the upper part of the pegmatite returned low lithium values. Collar details are in Table 2 (Appendix).

Norrabees III is part of the Norrabees cluster, which also includes Norrabees I, II, IV, V, VI, and VIII, all drilled in 2026 (Figure 1). The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate at the Springbok Project, and results from Norrabees III are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at pegmatites that have not been drilled.





Figure 2: Norrabees III long section A-A', looking northeast along the strike of the pegmatite, showing all 12 RC holes and their Li 2 O intercepts, and the diamond holes completed since (dashed; assays pending). The inset plan shows the drill collars, the pegmatite mapped at surface, and the line of section. Holes are projected onto the section plane; vertical exaggeration 2:1; 'Untested' marks where spodumene is mapped at surface beyond the RC-tested length and has not been drilled. Hexagons mark spodumene mapped at surface. Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not yet known.

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Figure 3: Norrabees III. (A) RC chips from NB3RC26-004, 10 m to 19 m, with pale green spodumene in the logged pegmatite from 11 m to 17 m (6.0 m at 1.52% Li 2 O); 1 m Li 2 O assays shown below each interval. (B) Spodumene crystals in pegmatite outcrop.

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Table 1: Significant Intercepts - Norrabees III RC Drill Holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Li2O (%) Max Li2O

(%) Norrabees III NB3RC26-001 5.0 8.0 3.0 0.84 1.26 including 7.0 8.0 1.0 1.26 1.26 NB3RC26-002 4.0 10.0 6.0 0.92 1.76 including 5.0 8.0 3.0 1.39 1.76 NB3RC26-003 10.0 14.0 4.0 1.31 1.92 including 11.0 14.0 3.0 1.60 1.92 NB3RC26-004 11.0 17.0 6.0 1.52 1.98 including 12.0 17.0 5.0 1.68 1.98 NB3RC26-005¹² 8.0 13.0 5.0 0.88 1.28 including 10.0 12.0 2.0 1.21 1.28 NB3RC26-006¹ 5.0 13.0 8.0 0.67 1.28 including 10.0 11.0 1.0 1.28 1.28 NB3RC26-007 6.0 11.0 5.0 0.48 0.79 NB3RC26-008 5.0 9.0 4.0 1.03 1.25 including 5.0 8.0 3.0 1.18 1.25 NB3RC26-009¹² 0.0 5.0 5.0 1.50 3.38 including 1.0 3.0 2.0 2.83 3.38 NB3RC26-010 17.0 20.0 3.0 0.73 1.22 including 18.0 19.0 1.0 1.22 1.22 NB3RC26-011² 4.0 7.0 3.0 1.71 3.64 including 5.0 6.0 1.0 3.64 3.64 NB3RC26-012² 7.0 14.0 7.0 1.17 1.68 including 7.0 12.0 5.0 1.36 1.68

Notes: Intervals are downhole lengths and have not been corrected for true width. Intercepts are length-weighted averages reported at a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-off with a maximum of 2 m of consecutive internal dilution; each interval starts and ends on a sample at or above the cut-off. "Including" intervals are reported at a 1.0% Li 2 O cut-off with no internal dilution. No top cut has been applied. Max Li 2 O is the highest single-sample assay within each interval. Where field duplicates were collected, only the original sample is used. RC intervals are based on 1 m samples. Li 2 O (%) = Li (ppm) × 2.153 ÷ 10,000. ¹ Interval ends at the last sample submitted from the hole. ² Interval includes logged host rock: NB3RC26-005, 1 m biotite schist (12-13 m); NB3RC26-009, 2 m biotite schist (3-5 m); NB3RC26-011, 1 m granodiorite (4-5 m) and 1 m biotite schist (6-7 m); NB3RC26-012, 2 m biotite schist (12-14 m). All Norrabees III holes are listed.

Ongoing Drilling

Two drill rigs are active at the Springbok Project. Seven diamond holes (NB3DD26-001 to NB3DD26-007, approximately 162 m) have been drilled beneath the RC holes at Norrabees III, to vertical depths of up to approximately 24 m, and those assays are pending. Assays remain pending from other pegmatites drilled in 2026, and those results will be reported once received and validated. The Company has drilled 137 holes across 14 pegmatite targets for a total of 4,310 m, and channel sampling has been completed at 10 pegmatites and is ongoing.

Advancing Toward Production in 2027

As announced on October 7, 2026, Lithium Africa is advancing the Springbok Project toward small-scale production, with first spodumene concentrate targeted for H2 2027. The Company is targeting shallow, hub-and-spoke style mining, in which near-surface pegmatites such as Norrabees I and Norrabees III could supply a central processing plant. The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment, or feasibility study at the Springbok Project, and any production would not be based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure.

Sampling, Analysis, QA/QC and Data Verification

RC drilling was completed by Van Zyl Drilling using a face-sampling hammer. RC samples were collected over 1 m intervals through a riffle splitter, and a representative chip sample from each interval was retained in chip trays for logging. Sampling covered the logged pegmatite and 1 m to 2 m of adjacent host rock on either side of each pegmatite interval. Samples of approximately 2 kg were bagged, ticketed, and sent to SGS South Africa (Randfontein) ("SGS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited by SANAS to ISO/IEC 17025. Lithium was analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-AES finish (GE_ICP90A50), and a multi-element suite by sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-MS finish (GE_IMS90A50).

The Company inserted a certified reference material every 20 samples, a blank every 50 samples, and an RC field duplicate every 10 samples. All certified reference material lithium results were within three standard deviations of the certified values, all blanks returned lithium at or below the 10 ppm detection limit, and field duplicates showed acceptable repeatability for a coarse-grained spodumene pegmatite. SGS's internal standards, blanks, and repeats were also reviewed. Collar locations were recorded by handheld GPS.

The Qualified Person, Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo, has verified the assay database against the original laboratory certificates and considers the QA/QC results acceptable for the purpose of this release.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company and a practicing Professional Geologist registered with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC, Licence No. 33258), who is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. No limitations or failures to verify were identified.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa Corp. is a lithium exploration and development company building a portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets across Africa. The Company holds the Springbok Project in South Africa directly and its exploration interests in West and Southern Africa, including the Adzopé District in Côte d'Ivoire, through a 50/50 joint venture with GFL International Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Ganfeng Lithium. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities, including the drill program at the Springbok Project and the timing of results from the remaining holes, the channel sampling program and the timing of its results, the continuity of mineralization at the Springbok Project, the interpretation of drill results, and the Company's plans for, and the targeted timing of, first production at the Springbok Project. The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate or any preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility or feasibility study at the Springbok Project, and has not made a production decision. There is no certainty that any production will be achieved. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings or at the project level; the timely receipt of assay results; that any small-scale production at the Springbok Project may not be achieved as contemplated, or at all; the availability of drilling contractors and equipment; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix: Collar Table

Table 2: Drill Collar Details - Norrabees III Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elev.

(m) Az.

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) Status Norrabees III NB3RC26-001 788530 6794029 655 018 -45 21 Reported NB3RC26-002 788530 6794028 655 018 -60 14 Reported NB3RC26-003 788538 6794018 654 065 -45 21 Reported NB3RC26-004 788537 6794017 653 065 -60 21 Reported NB3RC26-005 788555 6794009 650 345 -45 21 Reported NB3RC26-006 788555 6794008 650 345 -60 21 Reported NB3RC26-007 788570 6793980 640 096 -45 21 Reported NB3RC26-008 788569 6793980 640 096 -60 21 Reported NB3RC26-009 788593 6793950 636 106 -45 21 Reported NB3RC26-010 788529 6794012 652 045 -60 35 Reported NB3RC26-011 788591 6793942 636 080 -45 21 Reported NB3RC26-012 788566 6794011 648 306 -45 21 Reported NB3DD26-001 788532 6794032 656 127 -38 34.1 Assays pending NB3DD26-002 788606 6793940 640 037 -45 19.3 Assays pending NB3DD26-003 788585 6793978 640 286 -45 16 Assays pending NB3DD26-004 788558 6794004 649 010 -70 19 Assays pending NB3DD26-005 788519 6794037 655 123 -42 22.45 Assays pending NB3DD26-006 788544 6794030 656 158 -60 19.7 Assays pending NB3DD26-007 788544 6794030 656 158 -50 31.2 Assays pending

Notes: Coordinates are in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33S and were located by handheld GPS. Azimuth and dip are collar orientations. Depth is the end-of-hole depth. Diamond and RC holes were drilled by Van Zyl Drilling.

1 Significant intercepts are reported at a 0.4% lithium oxide ("Li 2 O") cut-off. Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not yet known. All holes are listed in Table 1.

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