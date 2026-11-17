Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG) (OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional results from its recently completed detailed Reverse Circulation Infill Drill Program ("RC Infill Drill Program") at the Company's Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro Project"). The results reported in this news release are from the western portion of the proposed East Pit and comprise 4,781 metres of drilling completed in 113 RC drill holes (RC-26-324 to - 418, RC-26-421 to -424, RC-26-436, RC-26-451, RC-26-608 to -619) (Table 1).

Kevin Bullock, President, CEO and Director of NexGold, commented: "I am pleased by the initial set of assay results from the East Pit as part of the RC Infill Drill Program at Goldboro. These results continue to support the objective of the program, which is to increase our confidence in the continuity, grade, thickness, and geometry of mineralization within the planned open-pit mining areas.

"As we continue to advance the Goldboro Project through several key development workstreams, our primary focus remains the completion of the Feasibility Study in 2026, while safely progressing site activities associated with ongoing project evaluation and development planning. These efforts support the Company's ongoing assessment of the Goldboro Project as it advances its development studies and assesses future decisions."

Selected highlights from the most recent results from the RC Infill Drill Program are:

48.62 g/t Au over 5.0 metres (from 36.0 m to 41.0 m), including 237.30 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 36.0 metres to 37.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-396;

(from 36.0 m to 41.0 m), including (from 36.0 metres to 37.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-396; 34.30 g/t Au over 7.0 metres (from 6.0 metres to 13.0 metres), including 233.70 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 7.0 metres to 8.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-409;

(from 6.0 metres to 13.0 metres), including (from 7.0 metres to 8.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-409; 3.50 g/t Au over 6.0 metres (from 15.0 metres to 21.0 metres), including 18.17 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 16.0 metres to 17.0 metres), 6.15 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (from 23.0 metres to 25.0 metres), and 1.31 g/t Au over 12.0 metres (from 38.0 metres to 50.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-381;

(from 15.0 metres to 21.0 metres), including (from 16.0 metres to 17.0 metres), (from 23.0 metres to 25.0 metres), and (from 38.0 metres to 50.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-381; 4.17 g/t Au over 9.0 metres (from 26.0 metres to 35.0 metres), including 23.36 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 29.0 metres to 30.0 metres), 10.16 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 32.0 metres to 33.0 metres), and 4.59 g/t Au over 2.0 metres (from 6.0 metres to 8.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-385;

(from 26.0 metres to 35.0 metres), including (from 29.0 metres to 30.0 metres), (from 32.0 metres to 33.0 metres), and (from 6.0 metres to 8.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-385; 33.84 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 41.0 metres to 42.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-360;

(from 41.0 metres to 42.0 metres) in drill hole RC-26-360; 3.23 g/t Au over 9.0 metres (from 9.0 metres to 18.0 metres), including 23.55 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 12.0 metres to 13.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-404;

(from 9.0 metres to 18.0 metres), including (from 12.0 metres to 13.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-404; 4.25 g/t Au over 6.0 metres (from 19.0 metres to 25.0 metres), including 22.41 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 22.0 metres to 23.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-379;

(from 19.0 metres to 25.0 metres), including (from 22.0 metres to 23.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-379; 2.82 g/t Au over 9.0 metres (from 41.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including 18.56 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 44.0 metres to 45.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-418;

(from 41.0 metres to 50.0 metres), including (from 44.0 metres to 45.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-418; 1.06 g/t Au over 15.0 metres (from 9.0 metres to 24.0 metres), and 0.70 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (from 28.0 metres to 38.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-386; and

(from 9.0 metres to 24.0 metres), and (from 28.0 metres to 38.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-386; and 3.32 g/t Au over 6.0 metres (from 8.0 metres to 14.0 metres), including 10.79 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (from 10.0 metres to 11.0 metres), in drill hole RC-26-406.

The high-density RC Infill Drill Program targets areas of the Goldboro Project associated with the initial years of the current mine plan that are presently accessible for drilling (Figures 1 and 2). The objective of this drill program, and the rationale for using RC drilling, is to obtain a high-density data set that is intended to provide additional information regarding geological continuity, model confidence and potential mining dilution and mineralized continuity, using a drilling technique that more closely approximates production drilling and associated dilution. The RC Infill Drill Program is providing enhanced definition of mineralized zones at a nominal drill spacing of 12.5 metres and down to depths of 50 metres.

Based on the Company's QA/QC protocols, comparison with historical drilling results, and ongoing geological interpretation, the results are generally consistent with the Company's current geological interpretation of the Goldboro Deposit, including grades and thicknesses that are comparable to historical diamond drill intersections within the same area, previously drilled at wider spacing. This relationship is illustrated on vertical cross-sections AM through AV (Figure 3). A complete summary of significant gold intersections is provided below (Table 2).

The results of the RC Infill Drill Program may support future evaluation of portions of the Mineral Resource for possible reclassification from the Indicated category to the Measured category, subject to future geological modelling, mineral resource estimation, and classification work, and the Company expects this information to be used in conjunction with more than 180,000 metres of existing diamond drill data to support planning and evaluation of the initial years of planned production.

Any future Mineral Resource Estimate incorporating the results of the RC Infill Drill Program will be completed separately from the ongoing updated Feasibility Study. As the updated Feasibility Study is anticipated to be completed later in 2026, and analytical results from portions of the RC Infill Drill Program remain outstanding, these results will not be incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate supporting the updated Feasibility Study.

The Company previously filed a technical report for the Goldboro Project prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia", with an effective date of December 16, 2021, and a report date of January 11, 2022 (the "2021 Feasibility Study"). The report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.nexgold.com.

Figure 1. Map showing the Goldboro Project location and the planned drill hole locations for the current RC Infill Drill Program relative to the initial years of mining contemplated in the 2021 Feasibility Study.

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Figure 2. A map showing the location of drill holes reported in this news release and the associated cross sections relative to planned early-years of mining as reported in the 2021 Feasibility Study.

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Figure 3. Vertical north-south cross sections (AM-AV) looking east showing drill holes for the RC Infill Drill Program reported in this news release. The cross sections correspond to the section lines shown in Figure 2. Areas along the section lines without drill holes represent portions of the deposit that are not currently accessible to drilling due to historical workings or surface access constraints. These areas are expected to be drilled in the future when they become accessible.

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Table 1. RC Infill Drill Program collar information table for drill holes reported in this news release.

Drill Hole ID1 Easting

(m)2 Northing

(m)2 Mine Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Depth

(m) RC-26-324 607198.5 5006367.6 4997.9 0 -90 31 RC-26-325 607198.5 5006380.1 4998.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-326 607198.5 5006392.6 4996.8 0 -90 26 RC-26-327 607198.5 5006392.6 4996.8 0 -90 41 RC-26-328 607211.0 5006367.6 4995.0 0 -90 18 RC-26-329 607211.0 5006380.1 4998.2 0 -90 42 RC-26-330 607223.5 5006380.1 4998.2 0 -90 42 RC-26-331 607223.5 5006392.6 4998.0 0 -90 43 RC-26-332 607223.5 5006405.1 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-333 607236.0 5006405.1 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-334 607236.0 5006392.6 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-335 607236.0 5006380.1 4997.7 0 -90 42 RC-26-336 607236.0 5006367.6 4997.9 0 -90 42 RC-26-337 607236.0 5006355.1 4996.2 0 -90 41 RC-26-338 607236.0 5006342.6 4997.2 0 -90 41 RC-26-339 607236.0 5006330.1 4996.0 0 -90 40 RC-26-340 607223.5 5006367.6 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-341 607223.5 5006355.1 4995.3 0 -90 37 RC-26-342 607223.5 5006342.6 4997.8 0 -90 36 RC-26-343 607223.5 5006330.1 4996.1 0 -90 35 RC-26-344 607211.0 5006330.1 4996.1 0 -90 40 RC-26-345 607211.0 5006342.6 4997.8 0 -90 41 RC-26-346 607211.0 5006351.1 4995.3 0 -82 30 RC-26-347 607198.5 5006330.1 4995.4 0 -90 40 RC-26-348 607198.5 5006342.6 4997.5 0 -90 42 RC-26-349 607248.5 5006417.6 4996.0 0 -90 40 RC-26-350 607248.5 5006405.1 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-351 607249.5 5006392.6 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-352 607248.5 5006380.1 4996.9 0 -90 41 RC-26-353 607248.5 5006367.6 4996.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-354 607248.5 5006361.1 4995.3 180 -70 50 RC-26-355 607211.0 5006405.1 4997.0 0 -90 41 RC-26-356 607211.0 5006392.6 4999.1 0 -90 43 RC-26-357 607198.5 5006242.6 4991.5 0 -90 36 RC-26-358 607198.5 5006255.1 4991.5 0 -90 36 RC-26-359 607198.5 5006267.6 4991.5 0 -90 36 RC-26-360 607211.0 5006242.6 4991.5 0 -90 44 RC-26-361 607211.0 5006255.1 4992.0 0 -90 36 RC-26-362 607211.0 5006267.6 4992.0 0 -90 36 RC-26-363 607211.0 5006280.1 4992.3 0 -90 36 RC-26-364 607223.5 5006255.1 4992.5 0 -90 33 RC-26-365 607223.5 5006267.6 4992.8 0 -90 37 RC-26-366 607223.5 5006248.6 4991.5 180 -80 44 RC-26-367 607223.5 5006280.1 4993.4 0 -90 12 RC-26-368 607223.5 5006292.6 4994.8 0 -90 14 RC-26-369 607198.5 5006317.6 4994.6 0 -90 40 RC-26-370 607211.0 5006317.6 4995.4 0 -90 40 RC-26-371 607236.0 5006255.1 4992.5 0 -90 30 RC-26-372 607236.0 5006267.6 4993.0 0 -90 38 RC-26-373 607236.0 5006280.1 4993.0 0 -90 12 RC-26-374 607236.0 5006305.1 4997.8 0 -90 40 RC-26-375 607236.0 5006292.6 4996.3 0 -90 17 RC-26-376 607223.5 5006317.6 4995.4 0 -90 40 RC-26-377 607236.0 5006317.6 4996.0 0 -90 40 RC-26-378 607248.5 5006317.6 4996.0 0 -90 48 RC-26-379 607248.5 5006305.1 4997.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-380 607248.5 5006292.6 4996.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-381 607248.5 5006280.1 4993.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-382 607248.5 5006267.6 4993.0 0 -87 45 RC-26-383 607261.0 5006255.1 4992.0 0 -90 44 RC-26-384 607261.0 5006267.6 4993.3 0 -90 45 RC-26-385 607261.0 5006280.1 4994.0 0 -90 46 RC-26-386 607261.0 5006298.6 4997.8 0 -90 38 RC-26-387 607261.0 5006305.1 4998.2 0 -90 50 RC-26-388 607261.0 5006317.6 4996.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-389 607248.5 5006330.1 4996.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-390 607273.5 5006317.6 4996.0 0 -90 48 RC-26-391 607273.5 5006305.1 4995.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-392 607273.5 5006292.6 4994.8 0 -90 17 RC-26-393 607275.5 5006280.1 4994.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-394 607311.0 5006317.6 4997.5 0 -90 37 RC-26-395 607312.0 5006305.1 4996.8 0 -90 41 RC-26-396 607312.0 5006292.6 4996.6 0 -90 41 RC-26-397 607311.0 5006280.1 4995.8 0 -90 40 RC-26-398 607311.0 5006267.6 4994.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-399 607311.0 5006255.1 4994.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-400 607311.0 5006242.6 4993.6 0 -90 50 RC-26-401 607311.0 5006230.1 4993.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-402 607311.0 5006217.6 4994.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-403 607311.0 5006205.1 4993.5 0 -90 30 RC-26-404 607298.5 5006183.1 4991.5 0 -90 44 RC-26-405 607298.5 5006192.6 4991.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-406 607299.5 5006205.1 4991.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-407 607298.5 5006217.6 4992.2 0 -90 27 RC-26-408 607298.5 5006230.1 4993.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-409 607286.0 5006230.1 4993.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-410 607286.0 5006217.6 4992.2 180 -60 50 RC-26-411 607298.5 5006242.6 4992.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-412 607298.5 5006255.1 4993.8 0 -90 50 RC-26-413 607298.5 5006267.6 4994.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-414 607286.0 5006305.1 4995.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-415 607286.0 5006317.6 4995.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-416 607286.0 5006242.6 4992.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-417 607273.5 5006255.1 4992.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-418 607273.5 5006267.6 4993.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-421 607298.5 5006317.6 4995.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-422 607298.5 5006305.1 4995.4 0 -75 50 RC-26-423 607260.0 5006392.6 4996.1 0 -90 50 RC-26-424 607261.0 5006385.1 4995.6 180 -70 50 RC-26-436 607311.0 5006192.6 4992.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-451 607311.0 5006330.1 4997.2 0 -90 41 RC-26-608 607311.0 5006368.6 4997.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-609 607313.4 5006380.1 4998.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-610 607312.0 5006392.6 4999.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-611 607311.0 5006405.1 4999.5 0 -90 50 RC-26-612 607311.0 5006417.6 4998.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-613 607298.5 5006417.6 4998.3 0 -90 50 RC-26-614 607298.5 5006405.1 4999.9 0 -90 50 RC-26-615 607286.0 5006417.6 4997.0 0 -90 50 RC-26-616 607286.0 5006405.1 4996.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-617 607286.0 5006392.6 4996.4 0 -90 50 RC-26-618 607295.5 5006381.1 4995.7 0 -90 50 RC-26-619 607298.5 5006392.6 4997.9 0 -90 50

Drill Holes RC-26-001 to -323 and RC-26-581 were presented in news releases dated June 25, 2026, July 7, 2026, August 19, 2026, and November 3, 2026, respectively. Assays are pending for all remaining drill holes not listed here and will be reported in future news releases. Collar coordinates are Universal Transverse Mercator, North American Datum 1983.

Table 2. Significant drill assay highlights from the RC Infill Drill Program.

Drill Hole ID3 From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)4 Au

(g/t) RC-26-330 9.0 12.0 3.0 1.53 RC-26-333 9.0 10.0 1.0 2.17 RC-26-334 7.0 8.0 1.0 2.77 RC-26-337 36.0 37.0 1.0 15.00 RC-26-338 24.0 28.0 4.0 0.49 RC-26-339 34.0 35.0 1.0 1.14 RC-26-341 31.0 32.0 1.0 2.46 RC-26-342 7.0 11.0 4.0 1.19 and 28.0 29.0 1.0 5.73 RC-26-343 19.0 20.0 1.0 2.41 and 27.0 29.0 2.0 0.99 RC-26-344 10.0 13.0 3.0 0.46 and 18.0 19.0 1.0 1.22 and 29.0 34.0 5.0 0.63 RC-26-345 16.0 17.0 1.0 1.59 and 20.0 22.0 2.0 2.27 and 27.0 28.0 1.0 1.53 RC-26-346 22.0 23.0 1.0 3.88 RC-26-347 23.0 26.0 3.0 1.19 RC-26-348 9.0 10.0 1.0 11.37 and 20.0 24.0 4.0 1.26 RC-26-350 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.47 RC-26-353 21.0 23.0 2.0 9.06 including 21.0 22.0 1.0 17.73 RC-26-354 44.0 45.0 1.0 1.29 RC-26-358 10.0 12.0 2.0 1.00 and 24.0 27.0 3.0 0.59 RC-26-359 16.0 18.0 2.0 2.71 and 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.50 RC-26-360 15.0 18.0 3.0 0.39 and 41.0 42.0 1.0 33.84 RC-26-361 28.0 29.0 1.0 1.40 RC-26-362 33.0 34.0 1.0 1.48 RC-26-363 10.0 15.0 5.0 0.41 and 18.0 20.0 2.0 2.26 and 29.0 30.0 1.0 1.90 RC-26-364 17.0 23.0 6.0 1.63 and 25.0 29.0 4.0 1.18 RC-26-365 11.0 14.0 3.0 0.71 and 31.0 34.0 3.0 0.60 RC-26-366 12.0 16.0 4.0 2.55 and 17.0 21.0 4.0 0.97 and 33.0 36.0 3.0 0.87 RC-26-368 4.0 11.0 7.0 1.36 RC-26-369 14.0 16.0 2.0 2.27 and 21.0 25.0 4.0 0.45 RC-26-370 6.0 9.0 3.0 0.54 and 23.0 28.0 5.0 0.50 and 36.0 40.0 4.0 0.29 RC-26-371 13.0 23.0 10.0 1.41 RC-26-372 12.0 15.0 3.0 0.50 and 19.0 20.0 1.0 1.0 RC-26-374 8.0 19.0 11.0 1.36 and 20.0 23.0 3.0 0.43 and 28.0 29.0 1.0 1.35 and 36.0 37.0 1.0 3.76 RC-26-375 6.0 13.0 7.0 1.18 RC-26-376 7.0 11.0 4.0 0.65 and 21.0 23.0 2.0 0.67 and 32.0 35.0 3.0 0.43 RC-26-377 7.0 16.0 9.0 1.63 and 27.0 28.0 1.0 3.14 RC-26-378 10.0 14.0 4.0 0.36 and 18.0 22.0 4.0 0.93 and 38.0 39.0 1.0 1.25 RC-26-379 7.0 11.0 4.0 0.51 and 13.0 16.0 3.0 1.16 and 19.0 25.0 6.0 4.25 including 22.0 23.0 1.0 22.41 and 29.0 31.0 2.0 1.71 RC-26-380 7.0 14.0 7.0 0.92 and 21.0 30.0 9.0 1.80 including 22.0 23.0 1.0 11.53 RC-26-381 15.0 21.0 6.0 3.50 including 16.0 17.0 1.0 18.17 and 23.0 25.0 2.0 6.15 including 24.0 25.0 1.0 12.10 and 27.0 33.0 6.0 0.44 and 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.53 and 38.0 50.0 12.0 1.31 RC-26-382 11.0 13.0 2.0 1.18 and 40.0 45.0 5.0 2.19 RC-26-383 7.0 9.0 2.0 4.06 and 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.55 RC-26-384 12.0 14.0 2.0 1.20 and 42.0 45.0 3.0 0.51 RC-26-385 6.0 8.0 2.0 4.59 and 16.0 22.0 6.0 0.55 and 26.0 35.0 9.0 4.17 including 29.0 30.0 1.0 23.36 and including 32.0 33.0 1.0 10.16 and 36.0 38.0 2.0 0.55 and 41.0 46.0 5.0 0.83 RC-26-386 9.0 24.0 15.0 1.06 and 28.0 38.0 10.0 0.70 RC-26-387 6.0 15.0 9.0 2.00 and 19.0 21.0 2.0 0.94 and 23.0 27.0 4.0 1.04 and 29.0 36.0 7.0 0.76 and 41.0 42.0 1.0 1.74 RC-26-388 12.0 13.0 1.0 2.86 RC-26-389 16.0 18.0 2.0 0.60 and 42.0 43.0 1.0 4.72 and 49.0 50.0 1.0 11.08 RC-26-390 13.0 18.0 5.0 0.29 RC-26-391 11.0 14.0 3.0 0.56 and 16.0 22.0 6.0 0.46 and 23.0 26.0 3.0 0.70 and 30.0 35.0 5.0 0.41 RC-26-392 4.0 7.0 3.0 1.12 and 13.0 17.0 4.0 3.32 including 16.0 17.0 1.0 11.68 RC-26-393 13.0 14.0 1.0 1.38 and 19.0 21.0 2.0 1.69 and 27.0 35.0 8.0 0.83 and 36.0 40.0 4.0 0.75 and 41.0 50.0 9.0 1.06 RC-26-395 15.0 17.0 2.0 0.64 RC-26-396 26.0 29.0 3.0 0.46 including 36.0 37.0 1.0 237.30 and 36.0 41.0 5.0 48.62 RC-26-397 4.0 7.0 3.0 1.04 RC-26-398 9.0 12.0 3.0 2.10 and 18.0 23.0 5.0 0.50 and 27.0 28.0 1.0 2.76 RC-26-399 20.0 25.0 5.0 3.45 including 21.0 22.0 1.0 15.81 and 34.0 36.0 2.0 1.16 RC-26-400 15.0 20.0 5.0 1.53 and 43.0 46.0 3.0 4.82 RC-26-401 13.0 17.0 4.0 0.27 and 31.0 32.0 1.0 3.28 and 47.0 49.0 2.0 0.79 RC-26-402 7.0 11.0 4.0 0.78 and 17.0 20.0 3.0 1.10 and 22.0 35.0 13.0 0.91 RC-26-403 12.0 15.0 3.0 0.42 RC-26-404 9.0 18.0 9.0 3.23 including 12.0 13.0 1.0 23.55 RC-26-405 21.0 24.0 3.0 0.57 and 37.0 47.0 10.0 1.26 RC-26-406 8.0 14.0 6.0 3.32 including 10.0 11.0 1.0 10.79 and 29.0 30.0 1.0 1.00 RC-26-407 5.0 14.0 9.0 1.58 and 17.0 25.0 8.0 0.47 RC-26-408 6.0 14.0 8.0 1.00 and 15.0 19.0 4.0 0.42 and 26.0 31.0 5.0 0.71 RC-26-409 6.0 13.0 7.0 34.30 including 7.0 8.0 1.0 233.7 and 32.0 33.0 1.0 1.02 and 48.0 49.0 1.0 1.78 RC-26-410 6.0 15.0 9.0 0.71 and 18.0 21.0 3.0 0.48 RC-26-411 15.0 20.0 5.0 0.85 and 40.0 41.0 1.0 2.05 RC-26-412 15.0 16.0 1.0 2.37 and 20.0 21.0 1.0 1.04 and 33.0 35.0 2.0 1.80 RC-26-413 8.0 10.0 2.0 0.92 and 18.0 21.0 3.0 0.45 and 23.0 24.0 1.0 1.16 and 39.0 40.0 1.0 0.85 and 42.0 44.0 2.0 2.52 and 46.0 50.0 4.0 0.70 RC-26-414 16.0 19.0 3.0 1.78 and 20.0 25.0 5.0 0.50 RC-26-415 7.0 9.0 2.0 0.91 RC-26-416 18.0 20.0 2.0 0.73 RC-26-417 18.0 20.0 2.0 7.10 and 24.0 25.0 1.0 3.25 RC-26-418 19.0 22.0 3.0 0.46 and 41.0 50.0 9.0 2.82 including 44.0 45.0 1.0 18.56 RC-26-421 43.0 44.0 1.0 1.18 RC-26-422 11.0 18.0 7.0 0.59 and 25.0 27.0 2.0 0.98 and 44.0 47.0 3.0 0.81 RC-26-423 7.0 8.0 1.0 1.13 RC-26-424 7.0 9.0 2.0 1.20 RC-26-436 36.0 43.0 7.0 1.49 RC-26-451 32.0 34.0 2.0 0.62 RC-26-608 8.0 10.0 2.0 0.71 RC-26-611 37.0 38.0 1.0 2.38 RC-26-612 42.0 43.0 1.0 1.24 RC-26-613 30.0 31.0 1.0 6.04 RC-26-614 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.75 RC-26-615 30.0 32.0 2.0 7.96 RC-26-616 42.0 44.0 2.0 0.38 RC-26-617 21.0 22.0 1.0 4.20 RC-26-618 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.23 RC-26-619 39.0 40.0 1.0 1.86

Drill Holes RC-26-324-329, -331 to -332, -335 to -336, -340, -349, -351 to -352, -355 to -357, -367, -373, -394, and -609 to -610 are not listed in Table 2 as they do not have significant assays. True width of mineralization varies between 50 and 100% depending on the location of the drillhole and orientation of the mineralized zone.

QA/QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure that sampling and analytical procedures are conducted in accordance with CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and laboratory-prepared duplicate samples into the analytical stream. In addition, laboratory QA/QC procedures include the use of internal standards, blanks, and repeat analyses. QA/QC results are reviewed continuously by the Company's technical team, and any failures or anomalous results are investigated, with re-analysis conducted where appropriate.

Reverse circulation ("RC") drill samples were collected at nominal one metre intervals using a cyclone and riffle/rotary splitter system. All RC samples were weighed, and sample weight variability and recovery were monitored throughout the program to assess sample quality and consistency. A target sample weight of approximately 2.5 kg was maintained throughout the program, with average recovery of approximately 85%. A geologist was present at the drill rig during drilling operations to monitor drilling and sampling procedures.

Representative split samples were placed into labelled sample bags, sealed, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") in Moncton, New Brunswick. ALS is independent of the Company. Samples submitted for gold analysis by PhotonAssay were crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm, after which a representative 500 g split was collected using a riffle splitter and transferred into jars for analysis at ALS's laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

PhotonAssay utilizes high-energy X-rays to determine gold content from a large sample aliquot, typically 500 g of crushed material. The method is non-destructive and is particularly well suited to gold deposits where larger sample aliquots may improve sample representativity. For samples returning grades greater than 350 g/t gold, an additional PhotonAssay analysis is completed using higher-grade standards.

Due to the non-destructive nature of PhotonAssay, routine 30 g fire assay check analyses are conducted on the jarred material to compare results with PhotonAssay data and monitor analytical performance.

Selected samples analyzed by PhotonAssay will also be subjected to total pulp metallics analysis. Under this procedure, the entire sample is crushed to 100% passing 10 mesh and pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh. The total pulp is weighed and screened at 150 mesh. The plus-150-mesh fraction is analyzed for gold by fire assay, while a 30 g subsample of the minus-150-mesh fraction is also analyzed by fire assay. A weighted-average gold grade is then calculated and reported as the final gold assay result.

Total pulp metallics assay results for certain drill holes reported in this news release remain pending and may be disclosed in a future news release as they become available.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking information including, without limitation: information regarding the Company's strategic objectives and plans; the timing, advancement and results of the RC Infill Drill Program; the potential reclassification of portions of Mineral Resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category; the incorporation of RC Infill Drill Program results into a future mineral resource estimate; the completion and timing and outcomes of the updated Feasibility Study; future project evaluation and development activities; potential future project decisions; and the potential development and construction of the Goldboro Gold Project. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "is projected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "targets", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions, including, without limitation: the accuracy of exploration and assay results; the ability to complete planned exploration programs; the ability to complete the updated Feasibility Study on the timeline currently anticipated; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the receipt of required permits, approvals and authorizations; the continuation of current commodity price and market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute its business and development plans as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking information involves known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the risk that financing will be available on acceptable terms, or at all; the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold's operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to obtain required permits, approvals and authorizations; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the risk that the updated Feasibility Study may not be completed on the timeline anticipated, or at all; the uncertainty of mineral resources, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's most recent disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, there can be no assurance that the results of ongoing analytical work, including pending total pulp metallics analyses, will be consistent with preliminary analytical results reported to date, or that the results of the RC Infill Drill Program will support any future Mineral Resource reclassification.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's current plans, objectives and expectations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324344