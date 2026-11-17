New SAF H550 system and PowderEase T2 workflow provide larger build capacity and bigger parts at a lower total cost of ownership

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) unveiled today its new Stratasys H550 industrial 3D printer and PowderEase T2 post-processing system at Formnext 2026, expanding its SAF technology portfolio for manufacturers looking to produce larger parts, increase batch productivity and improve the economics of final parts production.

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Stratasys H550 3D printer

As additive manufacturing advances into production at scale, manufacturers in demanding industries require more complex capabilities to scale operations. The H550 printer was developed to expand the Company's suite of offering to address production needs. Designed for industrial powder bed fusion manufacturing applications, the H550 printer features a 34.2-liter build volume and 450mm long axis, 20% longer than the leading comparable print-and-fuse system. The extended build capacity enables larger individual parts, including UAV components, robotics and end-of-arm tooling, medical devices, automotive components, manifolds and ducts, while also supporting hundreds of smaller parts.

For manufacturers scaling production 3D printing, the H550 is designed to deliver up to 30% lower total cost of ownership compared to any other comparable print-and-fuse system currently available, while providing faster time to part than comparable SLS systems. The combination of build volume, batch productivity and production economics gives manufacturers a unique option for their next industrial powder bed fusion investment.

"Manufacturers choosing a production system are making decisions that will shape their operations for years," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "Before committing to their next powder bed fusion investment, they should see what the H550 can do. It brings greater capacity, larger parts and more attractive production economics designed to scale, so more applications can move onto the factory floor."

Expanding the SAF Production Portfolio

The H550 complements the Stratasys H350 printer by extending the SAF technology into applications with double the build capacity and the ability to produce bigger individual parts, giving manufacturers a choice of systems based on their application, production volume and manufacturing requirements. It addresses customer needs where throughput, repeatability and cost per part are critical. In addition, the system's reduced infrastructure requirements and smaller production footprint simplify installation on the factory floor.

Automated Powder Handling for Scalable Production

Stratasys is also unveiling PowderEase T2, offering an automated powder handling workflow for the H550. The PowderEase T2 system automates breakout, powder retrieval, sieving and dosing and is designed to support up to six H550 systems from a single station when using the same material.

The production workflow requires under 30 minutes of total operator time per build, reducing manual powder handling as manufacturers increase production capacity and allowing skilled operators to focus more time on production.

Neil Hopkinson, VP SAF, Stratasys, and inventor of the technology behind SAF, said: "Longer parts than other print-and-fuse systems, faster than SLS, and at a lower total cost of ownership. With the H550, SAF is designed to give manufacturers a production system that provides the best available combination of part size, throughput and economics."

See the H550 Live at Formnext 2026

The H550 and PowderEase T2 systems are being unveiled at Formnext 2026, November 17-20 at Messe Frankfurt. Visitors can see the new systems at the Stratasys booth, Hall 12.1, Booth D129, together with production applications demonstrating the larger build capacity.

Pre-orders open today, with commercial availability planned for Q2 2027. Join the H550 printer wait list at https://www.stratasys.com/en/3d-printers/printer-catalog/saf/h550

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage of the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to potential change, due to risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, including those risks described in Item 3.D "Key Information Risk Factors" of Stratasys' annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Stratasys filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, and in other reports and documents that Stratasys files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect Stratasys' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media and Investor contacts:

Media Relations

Galit Mendelson

Director, Global Communications

+972-74-7454913

Galit.Mendelson@stratasys.com

Investor Relations

Yonah Lloyd

Chief Communications Officer and VP Investor Relations

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

+972 74 745 4919